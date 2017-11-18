- Advertisement -

Despite appearances and differing ideologies, both the Kurds' SDF and ISIS are Western intelligence assets in Syria. Neither would exist in Syria without the West and its allies, and both serve to destroy the country.

The Empire's anti-democratic SDF proxies are not defeating the U.S Daesh proxies. They are simply replacing them.

One might reasonably ask how two seemingly opposed terrorist groups could possibly share the same strategic purpose. The answer would likely escape the awareness of the fighters as well, and it certainly escapes the awareness of most Canadians, whose tax dollars are supporting the terrorists. But the answer isn't that complicated.

Consider the similarities between the two groups:

Both groups seek to illegally "impose their will" on Syria, and are effectively destroying Syria, contrary to the wishes of the vast majority of Syrians[1]

Both groups seek to partition Syria

Both groups require and receive support from the same aggressor nations

Both groups engage in activities that are illegal under international law and punishable according to Nuremburg Principles

ISIS/Daesh serves the military strategy of "place-setter"[2], as outlined in an earlier article. Empire first infests an area with terrorists, then destroys the area, using the fake pretext of "going after terrorists", subsequently, it channels the original terrorists elsewhere, and then replaces the former terrorists with new terrorist occupiers who are portrayed as "liberators".

Syrian journalist Nasser Atta describes the following video as an ISIS convoy "carrying 4500 fighters and their families leaving Raqqa a month ago after an agreement with US-backed Kurdish forces":

Investigative journalist Sharmine Narwani describes the same strategy in these words: