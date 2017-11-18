Power of Story
War Crimes As Policy

Despite appearances and differing ideologies, both the Kurds' SDF and ISIS are Western intelligence assets in Syria. Neither would exist in Syria without the West and its allies, and both serve to destroy the country.

The Empire's anti-democratic SDF proxies are not defeating the U.S Daesh proxies. They are simply replacing them.

One might reasonably ask how two seemingly opposed terrorist groups could possibly share the same strategic purpose. The answer would likely escape the awareness of the fighters as well, and it certainly escapes the awareness of most Canadians, whose tax dollars are supporting the terrorists. But the answer isn't that complicated.

Consider the similarities between the two groups:

  • Both groups seek to illegally "impose their will" on Syria, and are effectively destroying Syria, contrary to the wishes of the vast majority of Syrians[1]
  • Both groups seek to partition Syria
  • Both groups require and receive support from the same aggressor nations
  • Both groups engage in activities that are illegal under international law and punishable according to Nuremburg Principles

ISIS/Daesh serves the military strategy of "place-setter"[2], as outlined in an earlier article. Empire first infests an area with terrorists, then destroys the area, using the fake pretext of "going after terrorists", subsequently, it channels the original terrorists elsewhere, and then replaces the former terrorists with new terrorist occupiers who are portrayed as "liberators".

Syrian journalist Nasser Atta describes the following video as an ISIS convoy "carrying 4500 fighters and their families leaving Raqqa a month ago after an agreement with US-backed Kurdish forces":

Investigative journalist Sharmine Narwani describes the same strategy in these words:

 

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content
Despite appearances and differing ideologies, both the Kurds' SDF and ISIS are Western intelligence assets in Syria.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 5:37:42 PM

I don't really see the equivalence between the Kurds and ISIS.
In my view the Kurds have a better claim to establishing Kurdistan (a Kurdish homeland) than the Jews had for occupying Palestine, by reason of a continual occupation of these lands for over 1,000 years. ISIS on the other hand resembles nothing so much as an American version of the 'Foreign Legion', obfuscated with black burnooses and Muslim symbology?

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 6:32:35 PM

Reply to Paul Repstock:

Kurds depend entirely on US for military capacity. Both SDF and US are engaged illegally in a sovereign country. Kurds ethnic cleanse areas that they seek to occupy, and they are a minority in these (oil rich/strategic areas.) The illegal US forces broker deals between Kurds and ISIS with a view to advancing Imperial strategies.


The "Kurds" (also dependent on illegal Turkish Kurdish forces) would get far better results negotiating legally with the Syrian government. Not sure what will happen once SAA arrives at Raqqa, but I wouldn't want to be on the Kurdish side if clashes erupt.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 9:17:28 PM

""...but I wouldn't want to be on the Kurdish side if clashes erupt. "
Much will depend on the actions of the Kurdish leadership at that time. The USG has played the Kurds for suckers several times now, will the Kurds learn from those experiences (Now that the Parisian Parasite has stepped down)??
Nothing would suit Washington better than if they could invade Syria in defense of the 'Helpless Kurds' being victimized by Assad....!

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 9:29:40 PM

Likely "Kurds" are already heavily infiltrated with Western special forces etc.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 9:35:35 PM

