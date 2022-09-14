Want to see a modern nation torn apart by violence and reduced to feudalism? You really don't, but it could happen

By BRIAN KAREM

PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 6:30AM (EDT)

Anti-government protesters take part in a demonstration against the political elites and the government, in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 8, 2020, after the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon.



Comedian Kathy Griffin recently received a rash of grief for insinuating in a tweet that the Republicans want to start a civil war. But it is actual Republicans who have floated that possibility - not Griffin. So what would that entail? What would that future look like?



For those who are pondering how to use their vote this fall, it's time to take a look at what kind of future we will face should those who call themselves "Trump Patriots" succeed, either through the ballot box, violence or both.





I can only hope it's not the future for the United States.

It is not pretty. It is not comfortable. In this future, 50 years after a period of civil war, insurrection and widespread violence, things have changed dramatically.



Billionaires own their own media outlets and truth is malleable depending on who does the reporting. It is a future where corruption and greed by mega-rich politicians has destroyed the culture. Authoritarianism reigns.



In this future, there is little infrastructure. Extended power outages like those that recently occurred in Texas are endemic, as are failing water systems like the ones we've seen in Jackson, Mississippi, and Flint, Michigan. If you want power, you have to buy or rent generators and then pay for fuel to keep them running. If you want fresh water, you have to buy it and store it in fiberglass towers on your roof.



There are no public streetlights, no basic infrastructure, few jobs. Don't drive into tunnels. Public transit doesn't work. The upside? No light pollution at night: You can see the stars.



That lack of basic infrastructure has compromised roads, bridges and ports -- many are crumbling and unsafe. There are few jobs. Starvation is becoming a problem.



As infrastructure crumbles, the politicians begin buying votes directly -- paying off the poor for their votes by giving them handouts monthly. Politicians can do that because they have successfully manipulated local election boards, putting their minions from the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in jobs as "poll watchers" who stand around armed on Election Day, as close as three feet from voters. Texas recently tried (but failed) to pass a law on drive-through voting that would permit poll watchers to get into cars with voters.



Thanks to the disdain shown by Congress for anything deemed "socialism," medical coverage is nonexistent unless you purchase private insurance -- and even then it isn't guaranteed. There is no hope of basic health maintenance, and you pray that no one in your family has to handle a medical emergency: Since you can't afford health care, they will likely die. Hospitals charge exorbitant fees because they too have to pay premium prices for water and electricity.



Public education is a shambles. People like Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida fire independent school board members. Only those who accept the ruling party's political rhetoric are allowed to remain. Qualified teachers flee as pay becomes erratic.



