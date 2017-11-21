

The Declaration of Independence, 1776

(Image by USCapitol) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Do you want to take back your country from corporation? What exactly are you trying to or want to take back. Because, if you think you should be fighting for control of the "corporation" that is The United States of America, which was formed in 1871 by the Act of 1871, we are all toast. If you are fighting for Democracy, we are all toast. The next phase of our democracy is a dictatorship.

You see, back around 1850 after the Civil War, Congress was depleted in money and as a result, turned to the Rothschilds of England banking institutions for money. What was required by the banks was for Congress to pass the Act of 1871 and form a corporation in the District of Colombia and begin to dumb down the people by replacing civics with government classes. After most people no longer knew about the Republic handed down by their forefathers, they began to be subjected to statutes and codes and lost their inalienable rights. The swapped out their rights for privileges.

If you want to make a change in the way things are run in the country via government, you first need to educate yourself about what was given to you originally by your forefathers. Only then can you begin to unravel the can of worms that is today's government.

We can do it! It's going to take a group effort to come together and compare notes and instead of reinventing the wheel, get behind those that are already doing something and join forces to start to build up steam and knock down barriers one at a time. By this method, I think we could all take back our county and rework and recover the trillions of dollars that have gone missing from our treasury. We can do things like restore suppressed technology and unlock free energy and be able to supply the world with unlimited energy, desalinate the oceans and make productive farmlands out of the deserts to feed the multitudes. As far as population control, we could educate people to limit families if we had to. Let's take back the Republic!

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -