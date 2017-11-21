Power of Story
Want to Take Back Your Country From Corporation-Listen Up

From flickr.com: The Declaration of Independence, 1776 {MID-196793}
The Declaration of Independence, 1776
(Image by USCapitol)
Do you want to take back your country from corporation? What exactly are you trying to or want to take back. Because, if you think you should be fighting for control of the "corporation" that is The United States of America, which was formed in 1871 by the Act of 1871, we are all toast. If you are fighting for Democracy, we are all toast. The next phase of our democracy is a dictatorship.

You see, back around 1850 after the Civil War, Congress was depleted in money and as a result, turned to the Rothschilds of England banking institutions for money. What was required by the banks was for Congress to pass the Act of 1871 and form a corporation in the District of Colombia and begin to dumb down the people by replacing civics with government classes. After most people no longer knew about the Republic handed down by their forefathers, they began to be subjected to statutes and codes and lost their inalienable rights. The swapped out their rights for privileges.

If you want to make a change in the way things are run in the country via government, you first need to educate yourself about what was given to you originally by your forefathers. Only then can you begin to unravel the can of worms that is today's government.

We can do it! It's going to take a group effort to come together and compare notes and instead of reinventing the wheel, get behind those that are already doing something and join forces to start to build up steam and knock down barriers one at a time. By this method, I think we could all take back our county and rework and recover the trillions of dollars that have gone missing from our treasury. We can do things like restore suppressed technology and unlock free energy and be able to supply the world with unlimited energy, desalinate the oceans and make productive farmlands out of the deserts to feed the multitudes. As far as population control, we could educate people to limit families if we had to. Let's take back the Republic!

Fernando Macias

Are you a citizen of the United States "of" America? Then you are subject to its government and are no longer a sovereign. The founding fathers set up the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. In 1871 Congress passed the Act of 1871 and set up the District of Columbia. D.C. is a corporation and if you allow them to incorporate you as a "citizen", then you are no longer a sovereign and you become subject to their laws, statutes, and codes. The Constitution is still in place, we just don't know our rights anymore and are thus owned by the people in Washington who flagrantly violate our inalienable rights. The rights we were given at birth and which are laid out in the Constitution. The Constitution merely states our rights.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 at 5:37:33 AM

David William Pear

I appreciate the intention and sincerity of this posting. However, I object.

Firstly, the continent of America was supposedly discovered in 1492. At the time millions of people already live there and did not consider themselves undiscovered. They knew who they were, where they lived and had been living there for at least 10 thousand years before Columbus.

Secondly, "America" was a settler colony that somehow, someway or another killed off 90% of the original inhabitants and stole their land. No consideration was given to their inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. To the contrary attempts were made to enslave them and murder those that could not be enslaved. Those that survived were then forcibly relocated. As late as the early 20th century the US was passing "unconstitutional" laws such as the Indian Removal Act.

Secondly, I do not have time to watch a 2 1/2 hour video. I did watch about 2 minutes of the introduction and found it to be based on mythology and the fairytale that the United States of America was founded on the idea of freedom, inalienable rights, and self-government. That was never intended for the people. It was only intended for the limited neo-nobility of white men with lots of property (i.e. capital). In those day wealth was measured not in land but in human capital, i.e. slaves.

Thirdly, if anybody is going to "take back our country" then the first thing that has to be done is pay reparations to the ancestors of the original inhabitants and the ancestors of kidnapped African slaves. Reparations are also owed to Mexico for the land that was stolen from them. Independence or statehood needs to be given to Puerto Rico, Guam and other US possessions and war reparations need to be paid to the scores of countries that the US has invaded, especially in South America, but also in Asia, including the Middle East, and Africa.

So, actually the idea that "we can take back our country" I find to be arrogant and offensive. It was never ours to take back. Nor were the founding slave breeders and human trafficers interested in a republic for the people, and certainly they would have been horrified at the idea of democracy.

We now suffer from the blowback of the USA original transgressions and elitism for the filthy rich, and disregard for the inalienable rights of the rest of the people.

Our only salvation is to scrap the old system completely instead of trying to return to a past that never was or fix a system that was based on lies. What is needed is a completely new system that is not based on capital, exploitation and the disregard of human and economic equality.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 at 6:15:30 AM

