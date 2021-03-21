 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/21/21

Want To Serve The Empire? Help Circulate Its Propaganda Narratives!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 509347
Message Caitlin Johnstone
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website


(Image by Seekpng free photos)   Details   DMCA

Hey kids! Wanna do your ol' Uncle Sam a big honkin' favor? Wanna serve the US empire like a good little lickspittle? Wanna help kill other people's kids in far off lands for fun and profit?

You do?? Well bust my britches, that's just swell!

It's actually really easy. You don't even need to be smart to do it heck, it's actually a whole lot easier if you're not. Just shut off that pesky little lightbulb inside your noggin and listen up.

All you have to do to help ol' Uncle Sam spark off them shiny lil' Tomahawk missiles and incinerate those goofy foreigners for geostrategic control and Raytheon shareholder profits is this: just go around repeating the same stuff your buddies at the US State Department say about governments we don't like.

That's it! That's all there is to it. It really is that simple.

Now I know you young 'uns don't do all your talkin' to each other like us old timers do. You like to get on them newfangled apps and internets with your iPods and your talking dongle widgets and your fancy America Online CD-ROMs. And that's just great! We need lots and lots of that stuff.

Just get on that there Tweeter machine and tell all your friends that Russia is real, real bad. Or maybe make one of them TikTak dances about how China wants to harvest everyone's organs. Or heck, you can just share plain 'ol online news articles about how bad the governments we don't like are, since them outlets all say the same stuff we say anyhow.

Y'see kids, it's like this: Before we launch missiles, we launch narratives. Before we drop bombs, we drop stories. Before we invade, we propagandize. We need to make sure everyone's on our side before we can roll in there and kill those evil terrorists and babies and grandmas, otherwise we risk turnin' everyone in America and our client states into a buncha stinkin' anti-war hippies.

And we definitely can't have none of that. If Americans decide they don't like war they start making a big scene in front of everybody, holding protests and telling everyone really nasty stuff about your ol' Uncle Sammy. Then before you know it we got us a real leftist revolutionary movement on our hands, and I ain't talkin' about any of that cutesy Bernie Sanders stuff. I'm talking about an actual uprising against the rich folks who run this here blessed country and tearing down the whole empire bolt by bolt.

I know we talk a big game about the scary bad guys being the jihadis and the North Koreans and whatnot, but really the folks who are most dangerous to our enterprises here are the folks who are going around telling everyone that we're up to no good up in Langley and Arlington. The last thing we need is a buncha hoodlums running around sharing a lot of unauthorized stories about how we're doing bad things and not really telling the truth about our military agendas. That's why we're trying to censor them offa the internet for good.

So get out there and grease the wheels of imperialism, sonny boy! Tell 'em Maduro is starving his people! Tell 'em Assad must go. Tell 'em them Iranians are the world's worst sponsors of terrorism instead of us and the Saudis! Whatever you see them saying on Fox or CNN about governments we don't like, you just pick up that torch and run with it, because anything negative you share about them helps us. That's the best way you can help keep them big ol' expensive gears of war turning, ya little stormtrooper.

Heck, if you help share our propaganda narratives about the nations that disobey us, you're could pretty much even say you're like one of our soldiers. If you think about it, there's hardly any difference between you and the guy who actually hits the switch to deploy the bombs. You're just showing up a little earlier in the process, laying down a little storytellin' so we can rev up our war engines and get the real party started.

So hold your head up high, soldier! By helping us market our wars at home and abroad, you're helping to make sure we can keep on killin' until there's no one left to kill. You just keep talking online about how bad them Russians and Chinese and all them are and keep your tongue lickin' the imperial boot nice and clean, and you'll have done your ol' Uncle Sammy proud.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Caitlin Johnstone Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US Military Apologizes For Posting Uncomfortably Honest Tweet

Leaked Mueller Report Proves Barr Lied; Collusion Theorists Vindicated

Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open

Jerusalem Post says US Attack on Iran is Imminent

Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Allan Wayne

Become a Fan
Author 21546
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 9, 2008), 7 fans, 93 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1422 comments, 106 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

What about Mozambique today? They have just asked for U.S. help (military trainers) regarding rebel groups killing civilians, attacking infrastructure, and committing war crimes. Hundreds of thousands are fleeing, and being displaced. Should the U.S. help?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 21, 2021 at 5:39:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 