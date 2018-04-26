Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Walter Ong, Marshall McLuhan, Neil Postman, and Jonah Goldberg's New Book

By       Message Thomas Farrell       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/26/18

Author 38575
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Jonah Goldberg by Gage Skidmore.
File:Jonah Goldberg by Gage Skidmore.jpg - Wikimedia Commons607 Ã-- 768 - 77k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) April 26, 2018: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University Press, 1955) in English at Saint Louis University (SLU), the Jesuit university in St. Louis, Missouri (USA). From the fall semester of 1964 of my junior year onward, I took five courses from Ong at SLU.

Now, because I find certain key details in Ong's account of our Western cultural history convincing, I published the article "The West Versus the Rest: Getting Our Cultural Bearings from Walter J. Ong" in the journal Explorations in Media Ecology (sponsored by the Media Ecology Association), volume 7, number 4 (2008): pages 271-282.

For related works that support certain key themes in Ong's sweeping account of our Western cultural history, see my online essay "A Concise Guide to Five Themes in Walter J. Ong's Thought and Selected Related Works" that is available at the University of Minnesota's digital conservancy:

http://hdl.handle.net/11299/189129

- Advertisement -

But Ong is not alarmist, and he does not catastrophize (to use Albert Ellis' terminology). In my 2008 article about the West, I am not an alarmist, and I do not catastrophize.

In light of my interest in Ong's account of our Western cultural history, the conservative polemicist Jonah Goldberg's alarmist new book Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism, and Identity Politics Is Destroying American Democracy (Penguin/ Random House, 2018) caught my attention. Jonah Goldberg (born in 1969) holds the Cliff Asness chair at the American Enterprise Institute.

In the past, William F. Buckley, Jr. (1925-2008), Russell Kirk (1918-1994), James Burnham (1905-1987), Michael Novak (1933-2017), and Patrick J. Buchanan (born in 1938) have influenced conservatives by publishing books and articles. Your guess is as good as mine as to whether Jonah Goldberg's alarmist polemic will appeal to conservatives and conservative-leaning voters.

- Advertisement -

As far as I know, the late Michael Novak, who held the George Frederick Jewett chair at the American Enterprise Institute, is the only famous conservative polemicist who was familiar with Ong's work, but Novak did not attempt to use Ong's thought in any of his own publications. But why not? Evidently, Novak had certain reservations about Ong's thought. Moreover, Ong's thought tends to be irenic and contemplative in spirit. By contrast, Novak's publications tend to be conservative polemics. His most widely known book is The Spirit of Democratic Capitalism (American Enterprise Institute/ Simon and Schuster, 1982). In 1996, SLU conferred an honorary doctorate on Novak.

In the book Right from the Beginning (Little, Brown, 1988), Patrick J. Buchanan discusses his alcohol-fueled years (1962-1965) of working for the now-defunct conservative newspaper the St. Louis Globe-Democrat (pages 263-264, 267-276, and 286-288). As a pugnacious undergraduate, he attended Georgetown University, the Jesuit university in Washington, D.C., where he grew up (pages 198-231). However, nothing in his book suggests that he knew of Ong at the Jesuit university in St. Louis.

Incidentally, I published a review in the weekend edition of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat dated November 27-28, 1971, page 4H, of Ong's book Rhetoric, Romance, and Technology: Studies in the Interaction of Expression and Culture (Cornell University Press, 1971). The editors titled my review "Father Ong's Long View: How the World Today Got that Way."

But let me switch gears here. Before I retired from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2009, I used to teach an introductory-level survey course of Literacy, Technology, and Culture, in which I used Ong's thought as the basic conceptual framework. Briefly, among the required readings, I had the students read Ong's book Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (Methuen, 1982), Neil Postman's book Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business (Viking Penguin, 1985), Postman's book Technopoly: The Surrender of Culture to Technology (Knopf, 1992), Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein, or, The New Prometheus (1816), Aldous Huxley's novel Brave New World (1932), and George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949).

If we were to construct a technophobe/technophile spectrum with a mid-point, Postman would clearly be on the technophobe side of the mid-point, but Ong would be on the technophile side, although he is not uncritical of technology, as certain contemporary technophiles tend to be.

As Jonah Goldberg notes (page 338), in Amusing Ourselves to Death (1985, pages vii-viii), Postman discusses both Huxley's novel and Orwell's. In addition to noting this, Jonah Goldberg himself discusses both Orwell's novel (pages 116, 334, 335, and 338) and Huxley's novel (pages 335, 338, and 343) -- and Mary Shelley's novel (page 246).

- Advertisement -

However, apart from Postman's discussion of Huxley and Orwell in Amusing Ourselves to Death (1985), it strikes me that Postman's book Building a Bridge to the 18th Century: How the Past Can Improve Our Future (Knopf, 1999) is more related to certain themes in Jonah Goldberg's new book.

Postman and some of his faculty colleagues at New York University started the doctoral program in media ecology, in which graduate students studied both McLuhan and Ong. Lance Strate, a graduate of the NYU program, served as the supervisory editor of the Media Ecology book series published by Hampton Press, in which I published the following three books:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 