Walter Ong (1912-2003) on Peter Ramus (1515-1572) (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 1, 2023: I recently discussed Thomas D. Zlatic's 2011 beautiful essay "The Articulate Self in a Particulate World: The Ins and Outs of Ong" in my OEN article "Thomas D. Zlatic on Walter J. Ong, S.J." (dated August 23, 2023):

I should also mention here that Zlatic has further distinguished himself as an Ong scholar in literary studies with his meticulous 2012 essay "Faith as Pretext: An Ongian Context for [Herman Melville's Novel] The Confidence-Man" in the book Of Ong and Media Ecology, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, pp. 241-280).

Subsequently, Zlatic co-edited (with Sara van den Berg) and contributed commentaries to Ong's posthumously published uncompleted book Language as Hermeneutic: A Primer of the Word and Digitization (Cornell University Press, 2017). Zlatic's contributions to this volume include the following three essays: (1) "Language as Hermeneutic: Evolution of the Idea and the Text" (pp. 123-146); (2) "Language as Hermeneutic: An Unresolved Chord" (pp. 147-180); (3) "Picturing Ong's Oral Hermeneutic" (pp. 195-202).

Even so, I now want to return to something else that Zlatic says in his 2011 beautiful essay. He says, "Given deconstructionists' co-opting the term 'presence,' it is important to clarify that despite some efforts to dichotomize Derrida and Ong on this issue, such I-thou communication [as Ong routinely celebrates] has nothing to do with a 'metaphysics of presence' as deconstructed by Derrida and others. Ong was in fact sympathetic to a critique of logocentrism, though he did not name it as such" (p. 17).

Jacques Derrida (1930-2004) was a prolific Algerian-born French philosopher most widely known for what is known as deconstruction. Two of his most widely known works are Of Grammatology: Corrected Edition, translated by Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak (Johns Hopkins University Press, 1997; orig. French ed., 1967) and Voice and Phenomenon: Introduction to the Problem of the Sign in Husserl's Phenomenology, translated by Leonard Lawlor (Northwestern University Press, 2011; orig. French ed., 1967). For a widely known book about deconstruction, see Christopher Norris' book Deconstruction, 3rd ed. (Routledge, 2002).

Now, before deconstruction emerged in literary studies in the English-speaking world, most notably in Yale's English Department, what was known as the New Criticism had dominated literary studies in the English-speaking world, most notably in Yale's English Department. But Ong chose to pursue his doctoral studies in English at Harvard, not at Yale's English Department. In this way, and others, he distanced himself from the New Criticism. However, he also subsequently distanced himself from deconstruction.

Yes, it is remarkable that Yale's English Department transitioned from being dominated by the American New Criticism to being dominated by the American deconstructionism, albeit Derrida-inflected American deconstructionism.

Question: Was there perhaps something about the American New Criticism that predisposed certain Yale English professors to be receptive of Derrida's work in deconstruction? If there was, can we perhaps discern and articulate what exactly may have predisposed them to being receptive to Derrida's work?

Question: What would literary studies, including biblical studies, oriented by Ong's breakthrough work look like? Yes, for understandable reasons, Ong's thought is open to biblical studies and religious studies. Ong himself provides hints about what such literary studies oriented to his work would look like in the following major works:

(1) Rhetoric, Romance, and Technology: Studies in the Interaction of Expression and Culture (Cornell University Press, 1971);

(2) Interfaces of the Word: Studies in the Evolution of Consciousness and Culture (Cornell University Press, 1977);

(3) Fighting for Life: contest, Sexuality [Gender], and Consciousness (Cornell University Press, 1981), Ong's 1979 Messenger Lectures at Cornell University;

(4) Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (Methuen, 1982), Ong's most widely translated and read book;

