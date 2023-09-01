 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 9/1/23

Walter Ong (1912-2003) on Peter Ramus (1515-1572) (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 1, 2023: I recently discussed Thomas D. Zlatic's 2011 beautiful essay "The Articulate Self in a Particulate World: The Ins and Outs of Ong" in my OEN article "Thomas D. Zlatic on Walter J. Ong, S.J." (dated August 23, 2023):

Click Here

I should also mention here that Zlatic has further distinguished himself as an Ong scholar in literary studies with his meticulous 2012 essay "Faith as Pretext: An Ongian Context for [Herman Melville's Novel] The Confidence-Man" in the book Of Ong and Media Ecology, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, pp. 241-280).

Subsequently, Zlatic co-edited (with Sara van den Berg) and contributed commentaries to Ong's posthumously published uncompleted book Language as Hermeneutic: A Primer of the Word and Digitization (Cornell University Press, 2017). Zlatic's contributions to this volume include the following three essays: (1) "Language as Hermeneutic: Evolution of the Idea and the Text" (pp. 123-146); (2) "Language as Hermeneutic: An Unresolved Chord" (pp. 147-180); (3) "Picturing Ong's Oral Hermeneutic" (pp. 195-202).

Even so, I now want to return to something else that Zlatic says in his 2011 beautiful essay. He says, "Given deconstructionists' co-opting the term 'presence,' it is important to clarify that despite some efforts to dichotomize Derrida and Ong on this issue, such I-thou communication [as Ong routinely celebrates] has nothing to do with a 'metaphysics of presence' as deconstructed by Derrida and others. Ong was in fact sympathetic to a critique of logocentrism, though he did not name it as such" (p. 17).

Jacques Derrida (1930-2004) was a prolific Algerian-born French philosopher most widely known for what is known as deconstruction. Two of his most widely known works are Of Grammatology: Corrected Edition, translated by Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak (Johns Hopkins University Press, 1997; orig. French ed., 1967) and Voice and Phenomenon: Introduction to the Problem of the Sign in Husserl's Phenomenology, translated by Leonard Lawlor (Northwestern University Press, 2011; orig. French ed., 1967). For a widely known book about deconstruction, see Christopher Norris' book Deconstruction, 3rd ed. (Routledge, 2002).

Now, before deconstruction emerged in literary studies in the English-speaking world, most notably in Yale's English Department, what was known as the New Criticism had dominated literary studies in the English-speaking world, most notably in Yale's English Department. But Ong chose to pursue his doctoral studies in English at Harvard, not at Yale's English Department. In this way, and others, he distanced himself from the New Criticism. However, he also subsequently distanced himself from deconstruction.

Yes, it is remarkable that Yale's English Department transitioned from being dominated by the American New Criticism to being dominated by the American deconstructionism, albeit Derrida-inflected American deconstructionism.

Question: Was there perhaps something about the American New Criticism that predisposed certain Yale English professors to be receptive of Derrida's work in deconstruction? If there was, can we perhaps discern and articulate what exactly may have predisposed them to being receptive to Derrida's work?

Question: What would literary studies, including biblical studies, oriented by Ong's breakthrough work look like? Yes, for understandable reasons, Ong's thought is open to biblical studies and religious studies. Ong himself provides hints about what such literary studies oriented to his work would look like in the following major works:

(1) Rhetoric, Romance, and Technology: Studies in the Interaction of Expression and Culture (Cornell University Press, 1971);

(2) Interfaces of the Word: Studies in the Evolution of Consciousness and Culture (Cornell University Press, 1977);

(3) Fighting for Life: contest, Sexuality [Gender], and Consciousness (Cornell University Press, 1981), Ong's 1979 Messenger Lectures at Cornell University;

(4) Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (Methuen, 1982), Ong's most widely translated and read book;

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend