 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 5/3/23

Walter J. Ong's Work and ChatGPT (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter-ong.
Walter-ong.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 3, 2023: Recently, ChatGPT has been widely discussed. For example, see the instructive New York Times article "Let Us Show You How GPT Works - Using Jane Austen" by Aatish Bhatia (dated April 27, 2023). After the by-line, we are told that "Before coming to The Times," he taught courses on art and engineering."

Click Here

Now, in response to Bhatia's instructive article, in part, the resourceful Ong scholar Thomas D. Zlatic asked ChatGPT, "What would Fr. Walter Ong think about ChatGPT?" In my estimate, Professor Zlatic's most important Ong-related essay is "Faith in Pretext: An Ongian Context for [Melville's Novel] The Confidence-Man" in the 2012 book Of Ong and Media Ecology, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (pp. 241-280).

I discuss the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) in my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

Click Here

In addition, see my more recent somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Expansive Relationist Spirit" (dated February 23, 2023):

Click Here

For a specifically Christian context for discussing Ong's media-ecology thought, see my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Paul A. Soukup, S.J., on a Media Ecology of Christian Theology" (dated December 24, 2022):

Click Here

In any event, Professor Zlatic sent me the following response that he got from ChatGPT:

"Father Walter Ong was a highly regarded scholar of communication and language who passed away in 2003. As a result, we can't know for certain what he would have thought about ChatGPT specifically, as it was developed after his death. However, based on his writings and research, we can speculate on some of his potential views.

"Ong was interested in the evolution of language and the impact of technology on communication. He believed that new forms of communication technology could fundamentally change how we interact with each other and perceive the world. He also argued that technological advancements such as the printing press and radio had transformative effects on human societies.

"Given these views, it is possible that Ong would have found ChatGPT to be a fascinating development. He might be intrigued by the way that the model can generate human-like responses and the implications this could have for communication between humans and machines. However, he might also have had concerns about how this technology could affect our ability to communicate with each other in more natural and empathetic ways.

Overall, it's impossible to know for sure what Ong's views on ChatGPT would be, but given his interest in communication technology, it's likely that he would have found it to be a fascinating and potentially transformative development."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend