 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/31/20

Walter J. Ong Tells It Like It Is

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) December 31, 2020: On December 25, 2020, the pseudo-intellectual Dr. James Lindsay (born in 1979; Ph.D. in mathematics, University of Tennessee, 2010) published a lengthy pseudo-intellectual-article in the pseudo-intellectual-magazine he founded, in which he failed to mention President Donald ("Tweety") Trump and his most ardent fans even once, because he (Lindsay) is so preoccupied with certain political-correctness pseudo-intellectuals in academia: "Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism" in New Discourses:

Click Here

However, figuratively speaking, the political-correctness pseudo-intellectuals in academia that Lindsay critiques are small potatoes compared to Trump and his most ardent followers.

Besides that, there is a far more intelligent and reasonable way to describe and explain the paranoid style in American politics (in Richard Hofstadter's terminology) on the right and the left than the pseudo-intellectual thought that Lindsay deploys in his lengthy essay.

Now, in my first and only 2014 e-book titled Walter J. Ong: How and Why Things Are the Way they Are, I described and explained the thought of the American Jesuit renaissance specialist and cultural historian Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955). As my subtitle indicates, Ong perceptively tells it like it is - and explains how and why things are the way they are.

Consequently, I was fascinated recently with Dr. Joanna Gardner's insightful online essay "The Politics of Literacy and Orality" (dated December 19, 2019), which is primarily a critique of Trump's basically oral style, but balanced out with favorable assessments of political leaders in the past who significantly used hallmark features of literacy in their oral public presentations (such as former Presidents Abraham Lincoln [Republican], John F. Kennedy [Democrat], and Barack Obama [Democrat]):

Click Here

Dr. Gardner perceptively draws on Ong's thought in his summative 1982 book Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (Methuen), his most widely translated book. In my estimate, her carefully nuanced discussion is not an inaccurate representation Ong's thought. Consequently, I would urge you to read her insightful online essay as a counterbalance Lindsay's dismal essay about certain political correctness pseudo-intellectuals in academia. In effect, she aligns what Hofstadter refers to as the paranoid style in American politics with the oral spectrum of features that Ong discusses in his summative 1982 book.

But for further relevant reading about Ong's thought, see his 1967 book The Presence of the Word: Some Prolegomena for Cultural and Religious History (Yale University Press), the expanded version of Ong's 1964 Terry Lectures at Yale University.

Briefly stated, Dr. Gardner's perceptive Ongian observations pertaining to the oral spectrum of features discussed by Ong are equally applicable to the paranoid style in American politics past and present, including President Trump and Senator Barry Goldwater (Republican of Arizona) and Senator Joseph McCarthy (Democrat of Wisconsin); to the fascist paranoid style of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Francisco Franco; and to the communist paranoid style of Joseph Stalin and Mao Tse-tung and Ho Chi Minh.

Now, for further reading about John F. Kennedy's view of Senator Joseph McCarthy (Democrat from Wisconsin), see Fredrik Logevall's new 2020 book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 (Random House; see the index for McCarthy for specific page references).

But also see my OEN article "Fredrik Logevall's New Book About JFK, 1917-1956" (dated December 28, 2020):

Click Here

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 