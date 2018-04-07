(Image by Open) Permission Details DMCA
The Great Spirit made an appearance and gathered the peoples of this Earth together, and said to the human beings, "I'm going to send you to four directions, and over time I'm going to change you to four colors, but I'm going to give you some teachings, and you will call these the Original Teachings; when you come back together with each other, you will share these so that you can live and have peace on Earth, and a great civilization will come about." "
Each of the four races went to their directions and learned their teachings" [but] some of the brothers and sisters had forgotten the sacredness of all things"
-- Source: A Cherokee Legend by Lee Brown, Cherokee- Advertisement -
Ant war
(Image by UC RIverside) Permission Details DMCA
Argentine ants attack a single harvester ant. Photo credit: University of California, Riverside.
"Societies with population explosions, that extend into the millions, are prone to large-scale, intense, tactical warfare. It's a nature of battle only possible among communities with plenty of excess labor force." -- Mark Moffet
"Oh Great Spirit who made all races, look kindly upon the whole human family and take away the arrogance and hatred which separate us from our brothers." ~ Cherokee Prayer
The Little Green Book of Revolution
(Image by Ethan Indigo) Permission Details DMCA