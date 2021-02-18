

Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

That slavery of black people brought here in chains was wrong in America as well as elsewhere is a no brainer.

Reparations to the descendants of former slaves which the Biden administration is considering or at least calling for a study of reparations is like walking into a minefield.

No doubt the idea of paying for the wrongs of slavery seems like the right thing to do, like a thief paying for his theft to the one he stole from.

But reparations...actual payments to the descendants of slaves is a whole lot more complex.

Formal slavery ended in the 1860's. All those who actually suffered slavery are dead. As for their actual descendants how would that be documented? That alone would be almost impossible.

Let's say a slavery descendant married someone who was white, oriental, Hispanic or anyone who was not black. How about those descendants marrying someone who was black who came to America after slavery in America ended? Would their descendants be eligible?

