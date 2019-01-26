 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Walkable, Bikeable Cities

By Josh Mitteldorf

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/26/19

Mark Gorton addresses the Oregon Summit on Active Transportation.

03.15thStreetBikeLane.WDC.19Ja nuary2015
03.15thStreetBikeLane.WDC.19Ja nuary2015
(Image by Elvert Barnes)   Details   DMCA

Converting streets to pedestrian malls returns $8 on every 1$ invested. Retail rents are twice as high on pedestrian-only streets, compared to car traffic streets.

Stanford University "needed" a new $18M parking structure. They opted instead to pay students and staff $4M in bicycling incentives.

There are many cities in Europe and Japan where 20-40% of commuting is done by bicycle. The best American cities are less than 6%.

Bicycling and walking are good for health. They lower air pollution, lower crime rates, increase community integration and civic engagement.

All of our cities should be shifting investments from roads and parking to pedestrian malls, walkways, and bicycle trails. Public transportation is also a key strategy.

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Josh Mitteldorf

Instead of subsidizing automobiles, we should be taxing their use. Gas prices are lower by half, inflation adjusted, than they were when I was a boy in the 1950s.


Parking meters don't begin to pay for the value to cities of that real estate. Many employers pay for their employees to park, but don't pay for public transportation or bicycling.


Copenhagen has a policy of removing 2% of the parking spaces in the city every year.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 at 11:32:09 PM

Author 0
