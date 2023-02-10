 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 16 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Wake Up but Stay Woke!

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, I boarded a bus for a mundane 3-block ride to the store. I paid my fare and turned to take a seat when I noticed a familiar face staring back at me from her front seat. A biography above the face, introduces the activist to those who might not recognize the face of Rosa Parks. She first took a front seat on a bus in a Montgomery, Alabama, on December 1, 1955, and entered American history.

Below the poster, sitting across the seat, was a single stemmed red rose. Kenosha Transit Equity Day it read further down. I don't recall such a day in previous years.

In a town that greeted Kyle Rittenhouse and his AR-15 with open arms, is this the beginning of systemic change? An awakening of sorts?


*

My grandmother warned: Don't use that word in this house! My grandmother was referring to the word, black. As in the black community. black people.

Negroes. Black is an insult !

I referred to black people only when I was around my age peers. In the meantime, whenever I would hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s name mentioned on the kitchen radio, I stopped to listen, careful, however, to not draw my grandmother's attention. If she had seen me listening, she would have asked why I was bothering about what was going on "out there." What happens out there doesn't have anything to do with what happens in here, among family.

I lived with my grandparents until I was eleven, and wanting to continue being a good girl, no trouble to adults, no boat rocker, I stopped to listen, pretending I wasn't listening at all. But I suspected something was happening out there that had everything to do with my grandmother's willingness to deny acknowledging the lived experience of Black Americans not just out there but also inside our home as well.

We were one of the first in the neighborhood to have a black and white television. A monstrous piece of furniture in which I was planted in front whenever Dorothy from Kansas suffered a nightmare or when little Shirley Temple danced alongside of Bojangles.

At school, for at least two years in a row, Crispus Attucks lived to fight in the American Revolution before becoming the first to give his life for freedom. Someone's freedom. Maybe not his. The nuns never followed up with why white Americans took up arms to free themselves from the British, but they insisted on keeping blacks enslaved until 1865.

The nuns introduced us to Oklahoma. The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, Oklahoma!

Oklahoma where the wind comes sweeping down the plains...

Did I mentioned that I lived on the South Side of Chicago and the school and church were a block away?

In August 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till has been kidnapped, tortured and murdered by white supremacist in Money, Mississippi. Dr. King's name is on Hoover's list of enemies. Meanwhile, white America is enraged.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 3 fans, 131 articles, 176 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
To be woke is what used to be "politically conscious." It was a dangerous way of being then and still is--for white supremacists.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 10, 2023 at 9:24:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend