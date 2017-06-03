Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Waiting for the Afghan McNamara

Vietnam 1966 - The War Goes On
Vietnam 1966 - The War Goes On
(Image by manhhai)

Remember what Robert McNamara said,
'bout 'Nam -- "we were wrong"* -- then a tear shed?
Nowadays I'm mulling the matter Afghan,
And wondering who of our suave poli-clan
Will someday step up and say, "Sorry, folks,"
And admit we've spent a few trill on a hoax.

Looking around at the mighty Bush lot,
Cred and breast-beating don't stand out a lot,
Not near so much as their airy complacence,
And con-man's pride in our soldiers' obeisance.
To a man they defend the Asian attacks,
So don't expect Rummy to back on his tracks.

Such is the difference 'tween rulers now and then:
The 90s produced mice, the 50s real men.
From the Times on down they beat on Mac hard,
Though clear you could see he'd deeply been scarred,
Yet felt bound to warn the new generation,
And make some amends to our angry nation.

The warning, however, hasn't made a big dent,
The powers-that-be being on conquest bent,
Ever-less picky 'bout the excuses they use,
Whether Osama or Assads or Islamic crews.
At least North Vietnam posed a true foe to beat,
Not ten bearded guys doing GoPro and tweet.

But such is the measure of how things have shifted:
A racist prez and the wealthy well-gifted,
Gifted enough to buy out reporters,
Who butter their bread and ignore retorters,
Focusing rather on the neocon crew,
Who gave us this mess and cry "Charge!" anew.

*"We were wrong, terribly wrong. We owe it to future generations to explain why." - Robert McNamara, writing in his 1995 memoir, In Retrospect , on the management of the Vietnam War

(Article changed on June 3, 2017 at 15:56)

 

http://www.philipkraske.com

I was born in Detroit in 1959, though I lived my formative years in Stillwater, Minnesota, a town just south of Garrison Keillor's Lake Wobegon, or at least one of the villages he based it on. I graduated from Stillwater High in 1977
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


  New Content
Comment by Meryl Ann Butler:

Clever and thought provoking, thank you Philip!

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 2:57:19 PM

Floyd Tolar

(Member since Sep 8, 2008)


I not known for having much interest in poetry, but I found this one to be very good indeed.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 5:47:30 PM

