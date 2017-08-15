Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
    Get Permissions OpEdNews Op Eds

Wag the Morons!!

By       Message Philip A. Farruggio     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 506120
- Advertisement -


WAG THE DOG (1997) - DONALD TRUMP (2016-17) IMDB: Wag the dog (1997) - imdb.com/title/tt01 20885/
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Angel White)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

During these trying times, for any of us with even an ounce of rationality, please go out and get the 1997 Barry Levinson film Wag the Dog. This satire ( is it really? ) was originally based on the sexual scandals around our president at the time, Bill ' Ignore my smirks ' Clinton. In reality, this film is really a testament to many of our presidents and how they use phony foreign threats to raise their poll numbers.

We can go back to Bush Jr.'s father, who in early 1990 had terrible poll numbers or what the media likes to call ' Approval ratings'. So, according to the transcripts of her interview with Saddam Hussein in ' 90, U.S. ambassador to Iraq April Glaspie was told by Hussein about his disagreement with Kuwait over certain oil deposits bordering their two countries. Hussein was pissed off and issued ' veiled threats'. Glaspie's response to Hussein, which many feel more or less gave him the ' green light ' to move with military actions :" We have no opinion on your Arab - Arab conflicts, such as your dispute with Kuwait. Secretary (of State James) Baker has directed me to emphasize the instruction, first given to Iraq in the 1960's, that the Kuwait issue is not associated with America." (Saddam smiles). Then, BOOM! THIS MEANS WAR!!! Remember those yellow ribbons that so many of our ' Moron Amerikans ' tied to their trees and on their cars? Levinson had it right.

Fast forward a mere eleven years later and another Bush ( Lord protect us!) sat in the White House with low ' Approval ratings'. So, they ' wagged the dog ' and pulled Hussein out again for some of the same. This time it was WMDs that the UN weapons inspectors said most likely no longer existed... of course they meant in Iraq and not in the U.S. , the UK and Israel, France, Pakistan etc. Too bad guys, said the Bush/Cheney cabal... THIS MEANS WAR!! To anyone with even ' half a brain,' that so called war, which really was an illegal and immoral invasion and occupation of Iraq. That action has resonated and will resonate as the most heinous action by our empire since the totally unnecessary dropping of two atomic bombs in August of 1945. Please read Mark Weber's Was Hiroshima necessary? in the 1997 Journal of Historical Review . As generations of Japanese civilians have been genetically destroyed by the A-bomb radiation, so too have millions of Iraqis been physically and culturally destroyed by our ' Shock and Awe ' carpet bombings and use of depleted uranium on them and their infrastructure.

Ten years after the Iraq disgrace, we had a 'Hope and Change ' president in office. Well, after having his own doubts ( proof as to who really runs our ' Deep State' ) Mr. Obama gave in to the war mongering Mrs. Clinton and her Neo Con allies in the Pentagon and Dept. of State. We got NATO, our puppet organization, to agree to join us in the carpet bombing of one of the most progressive nations in Africa, Libya. However much of a demagogue Mr. Khadafy was, his people lived much better than most of the nations of the entire planet! Well, Khadafy planned to go off of the use of our dollars in his oil transactions, replacing them with a new African currency called the ' Gold Dinar', and of course he wanted no part of the United States Africa Command. So, in 2011 NATO.. oh sorry, the U.S. ,attacked and destroyed Libya using another ' Wag the Dog ' excuse of aiding civilians caught up in its civil war. Once we conquered that country, and of course brutally killed Khadafy ( Mrs. Clinton: " We came, we saw, he died") that nation, as with Iraq and Afghanistan, is in ruins.

- Advertisement -

Now, we have ' The Donald' using another ' Wag the Dog' on North Korea. Why not? It has always worked, and sadly, for MoronAmerika, it will again. Pogo was correct: We have met the enemy and he be US!

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://worldnewstrust.com/Philip-A.-Farruggio/
{Philip A Farruggio is the son and grandson of Brooklyn, NYC longshoremen. A graduate of Brooklyn College ( class of '74 with a BA in Speech & Theater), he is a free lance columnist posted on World News Trust, Nation of Change Blog, Op Ed (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Two Party (One Party) Health Care Shuffle

Summer ' 67- Ignorance is Bliss

Have a Blessed Military Industrial Empire!

Manchurian Candidate Amerikans

A Party to 'End All Parties'... Literally!

Fools for Phony Wars: "America, Love it Or..."

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 200 articles, 283 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"This satire ( is it really? ) was originally based on the sexual scandals around our president at the time, Bill ' Ignore my smirks ' Clinton."

Actually, it was originally based on the novel American Hero, by Larry Beinhart, which convincingly portrayed the 1991 Gulf War as a movie project conceived by Lee Atwater to get George HW Bush re-elected.


Great novel, and if you follow the footnotes you may come away wondering whether it's a novel or the true history. I know I did, and I was actually there for the war.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 2:22:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 