Introduction: We present an important guest column below, "WTC 7 Not Destroyed by Fire, Concludes Final University of Alaska Fairbanks Report." It summarizes a four-year research study announced on March 25 undermining the conclusions of the U.S. government about what caused the collapse of Building 7 at the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks in New York's lower Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001.

The primary author of the report is Dr. Leroy Hulsey, the much-honored chairman of the Department of Engineering and Mines at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. The research was initiated with support by the more than three thousand members of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth ("AE911Truth"), led by Richard Gage, AIA, and supplemented by years of crowd-sourced fundraising. Donations for more outreach may be made here.

As professionals in building construction, AE911Truth members have argued that the cause of the collapses of Building 7 and two other World Trade Center Towers at nearly free-fall rates needs to be determined without doubt because these are the only three steel-framed high-rises in world history alleged to have collapsed because of fire.

Building 7 has attracted special attention through the years by researchers who doubt official accounts because the building was not hit by an airplane and collapsed suddenly, in about seven seconds, without visible serious fires and more than seven hours after other buildings fell down.

Other groups, researchers and concerned citizens have focused also on larger historical implications of the 9/11 attacks, including the ongoing U.S.-led wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

In view of these lingering questions and their implications, this reporter has served on the national advisory committee of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, which works cooperatively with AE911Truth and victim families.

By Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth

The destruction of the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 in New York City late in the afternoon of September 11, 2001, was not a result of fires, according to the much-anticipated final report issued on March 25 by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF).

The UAF team's findings, which were the result of a four-year computer modeling study of the tower's collapse, contradict those of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which concluded in a 2008 report that WTC 7 was the first tall building ever to collapse primarily due to fire.

