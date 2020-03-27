 
 
WTC 7 Not Destroyed by Fire, Concludes Final University of Alaska Fairbanks Report

By (Page 1 of 5 pages) 19 comments
Introduction: We present an important guest column below, "WTC 7 Not Destroyed by Fire, Concludes Final University of Alaska Fairbanks Report." It summarizes a four-year research study announced on March 25 undermining the conclusions of the U.S. government about what caused the collapse of Building 7 at the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks in New York's lower Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001.

The primary author of the report is Dr. Leroy Hulsey, the much-honored chairman of the Department of Engineering and Mines at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. The research was initiated with support by the more than three thousand members of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth ("AE911Truth"), led by Richard Gage, AIA, and supplemented by years of crowd-sourced fundraising. Donations for more outreach may be made here.

As professionals in building construction, AE911Truth members have argued that the cause of the collapses of Building 7 and two other World Trade Center Towers at nearly free-fall rates needs to be determined without doubt because these are the only three steel-framed high-rises in world history alleged to have collapsed because of fire.

Building 7 has attracted special attention through the years by researchers who doubt official accounts because the building was not hit by an airplane and collapsed suddenly, in about seven seconds, without visible serious fires and more than seven hours after other buildings fell down.

Other groups, researchers and concerned citizens have focused also on larger historical implications of the 9/11 attacks, including the ongoing U.S.-led wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

In view of these lingering questions and their implications, this reporter has served on the national advisory committee of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, which works cooperatively with AE911Truth and victim families.

By Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth

The destruction of the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 in New York City late in the afternoon of September 11, 2001, was not a result of fires, according to the much-anticipated final report issued on March 25 by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF).

The UAF team's findings, which were the result of a four-year computer modeling study of the tower's collapse, contradict those of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which concluded in a 2008 report that WTC 7 was the first tall building ever to collapse primarily due to fire.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Andrew Kreig is an investigative reporter, attorney, author, business strategist, radio host, and longtime non-profit executive based in Washington, DC. His most recent book is "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney and Their Masters,"
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 517 comments
  New Content

It took them 4 years and a computer to figure that out? Most people could figure that out in 7 seconds.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 7:48:30 PM

Andrew Kreig

(Member since May 17, 2009), 42 fans, 87 articles, 7 quicklinks, 184 comments
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

To Robert Gormley:

Thank you for sharing your insights. Because you did that so promptly, you must be a professional of extraordinary acumen to have read and understood the detailed engineering diagrams and other analysis designed to persuade those in this field who actually build skyscrapers and create building codes, as you surely must do, given your comments.

For similar reasons, you obviously must be a man of great courage who has faced down many career and physical threats, as some members of this Alaska team did from anonymous haters (who several of us tracked down given the nastiness their hatred for this project exhibited).

You should be very proud of your own contributions to this effort, right?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 8:25:11 PM

Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 517 comments
Reply to Andrew Kreig:   New Content

My point was that it was obvious that these buildings were taken down by explosives.

I don't understand why it takes 4 years to figure this out. I guess some people need a major

technical study to convince them. The "7 seconds" refers to the time it took for Building 7

to collapse , indicative of "free fall" speed.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 10:38:01 PM

Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 517 comments
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

PS If the study persuades some "doubters" then that is a good thing.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 10:43:15 PM

Andrew Kreig

(Member since May 17, 2009), 42 fans, 87 articles, 7 quicklinks, 184 comments
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Thank you for clarifying. To understand further, I recommend the weekly AE911Truth radio show today "Free Fall" in which Dr. Hulsey and AE911Truth staffers discuss the central findings, the reason for such a rigorous study and next steps, for which volunteers are needed.

"Free Fall: Leroy Hulsey and Roland Angle on the Final WTC 7 Report," Host Andy Steele, March 27, 2020. Click link here.

Roland Angle:

We'll be able to use the final report and incorporate all of its findings in the information that we have been providing to the engineering community.

Some of the information we had. But the definitive conclusions that he came to are now available for us to bring to the engineering community as well.

Because with the credentials that Professor Hulsey brings to the study and the backing of the University of Alaska Fairbanks for this report, we have essentially put our cards on the table in a very legitimate way that is going to be very difficult for the engineering profession to ignore.

We are already getting some indications from the universities that there is an interest in exploring these findings. I think it's just a super-important development for us.

Because with this information that we now have, it's going to have to be confronted. And that is the beginning of our quest: to make the engineering profession confront this fact that now there are two different versions of why this building came down. And really, you can't accept both. Somebody's going to have to make a decision and take a position on this. We are confident that the academic community is going to stand behind professor Hulsey's report.

I think the information is clear now. I'm satisfied that the information that we have produced, including this report, over the last 15 years, proves without a doubt that the buildings were brought down by controlled demolition. [Emphasis added.]

That information is presented to the public most often as some kind of a conspiracy theory.

We are a grassroots organization. We're a nonprofit. We don't get any money from any special interest. We are not endorsing any products. We are simply in it for the benefit of the reputation of the engineering community and the responsibility that we have to the general public.

So, everybody has a role to play. Wherever they fit into that model, they should play their part. We encourage everyone to take this up as a matter of great, overwhelming importance to our society.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 1:39:25 AM

Kenneth Lee

(Member since Jul 8, 2007), 3 fans, 6 articles, 1 quicklinks, 318 comments
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

My brother the Ph.D., who has worked most of his life for various government-contracted 'think tanks', has scoffed at and belittled me for the last 18 years because I've expressed the same view of 9/11 as iterated in the UAF report and others over the years. Because of his decades of indoctrination, I doubt that the UAF report will make any difference to him. However, there is always hope for those who haven't spent so much of their lives believing what their peers, bosses, paychecks and Rachel Maddow (et al) tell them.

Bravo to Dr. Hulsey and the team, and I am proud to have been able to support both morally and financially, the Architects and Engineers group and their affiliates over the years.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:41:00 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 186 quicklinks, 4916 comments, 214 diaries
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Building 7, just "remember", "81 columns/2 seconds" at #freefall - Dr Daniele Ganser, Zurich, Switzerland. #MasterClass. #FinalReport .

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 11:41:39 PM

Zef Rose

(Member since Aug 2, 2014), 3 fans, 123 comments
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

I figured it out as I watched it on TV on 9/11 for the very first time.

It was so freakin obvious!

Anybody who's seen any of hundreds of "how it's done" type science curio shows featuring taking down buildings knows what a freakin controlled demolition looks like.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:25:17 AM

Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 186 quicklinks, 4916 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

#ForSure - there were no 'nineteen hijackers' from anywhere in the world who could have come to New York City at exactly 5:20 PM on 9/11 to 'pull down' Building 7 in 6.5 seconds - that surely had to be someone with access to all three towers who 'knew how to do it'. #PrePlantedExplosives 'used on 9/11 say Commissioners #JoinUs - sign the Lawyers Petition for 9/11 Inquiry.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 8:30:24 PM

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 16 fans, 6 articles, 16 quicklinks, 2331 comments
  New Content

It is with some sadness that I see the crime of 9-11, which ushered in the War on Terror, still without arrested perpetrators.

But that old war has become passe. There are young people today who did not get to watch that false flag 24/7 for weeks because they were not yet born. Welcome the new never ending War on Pandemics, it's 24/7 indoctrination, first responder heros, phantom enemies, foreign foes and all. Never ending will again likely be the same 20 years if we last that long.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 7:14:07 PM

Zef Rose

(Member since Aug 2, 2014), 3 fans, 123 comments
Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

It has become a war on death itself. Totally unwinnable, eternally lucrative.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:29:44 AM

(Member since Apr 9, 2018), 1 fan, 4 articles, 195 comments
  New Content

I have heard some people "cry foul" about this study because they assert that whoever pays for a study drives the results -- and Architect and Engineers for 9/11 Truth was the direct funder (although the funding source was from thousands of individual contributors). In light of this "foul cry" we need to review of who paid for the NIST NCSTAR study that said normal office fires created the thermal expansion that pushed girder A-2001 off of its seat at column 79.

The NIST study was funded by the US Congress and directed by the Executive Branch which was under the control of George W. Bush (and his very active Vice President Dick Cheney). In my opinion, the argument that: whoever funds a study may have influence, is certainly true in the case of the NIST NCSTAR reports.

In the event of a conflict between engineering studies, it is science and engineering principles that resolve the conflict. In the following figure you can see the key difference that the Husley Team found -- that the thermal expansion (under NIST fire modeling assumptions) would have pushed the west face outward by 6 inches.


The NIST assumptions were that the Hand-Of-God kept the west face from moving outward so it couldn't move at all and restrained the east half of the building so it couldn't move at all -- then all the forces were artificially directed at column 79 (e.g., just like popping a pimple).

The observation about who pays matters ... but science and engineering says it is the US Department of Commerce, under the Bush Administration that paid NIST and its subcontractors a lot of money for a fantastical story (e.g., a cover-up) that does not stand up to scrutiny.

Here is the Hulsey Report. It reviews the NIST and other reports about WTC7

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 2:18:14 AM

Andrew Kreig

(Member since May 17, 2009), 42 fans, 87 articles, 7 quicklinks, 184 comments
Reply to Wayne Coste:   New Content

Thank you Wayne, both for your comments and of course for your many years of lending your engineering expertise to research and advocacy to bring forth the facts about these horrific events.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 3:23:50 AM

Becky Comstock

(Member since Jan 23, 2019), 1 fan, 240 comments
Reply to Wayne Coste:   New Content

Hard to imagine this report being taken seriously by anyone outside the 9/11 'truth' community, when their conclusion is this:

"It is our conclusion that the collapse of WTC 7 was a global failure involving the near-simultaneous failure of all columns in the building and not a progressive collapse involving the sequential failure of columns throughout the building."

Not to mention that it was peer-reviewed by two individuals with ties to the 'truth' community. Or that it contained several hat-tips to well-known 'independent investigators' deeply invested in the 'truth' narrative. And of course that it was sponsored by the umbrella organization all these same people hover under.

So an extraordinary conflict of interest going on here. Same could be said for the Weidlinger/Arup-Nordenson reports, as these firms were hired by litigants in a lawsuit.

NIST I think is in a very different category. This was a consortium of hundreds of professionals, simply attempting to ascertain the mechanism of collapse for the purpose of future public safety. That's what many government agencies do. And I doubt very much any of these professionals, or George, or Dick, were even conscious of theories regarding thermite or some such, much less participating in a "cover-up".

I was listening to an interview done recently with a structural engineer who worked on the WTC site after collapse, regarding 9/11 conspiracy theories. Asked about whether any of his colleagues ever talk about them, he said never. The subject never even came up, in all the intereactions he's had since. He was also asked about this UAF report, and although he hadn't had a chance to review it in depth, he questioned the limits of computer simulation, given all the intermediate effects that may have been in play but would be invisible to the computer.

All we have here is four varying opinions about something that is really only best educated guess-able. My opinion is that the least best guess is that all the columns in the building failed simultaneously. I suspect this bizarre conclusion can only be a result of the influence of the sponsors of the report.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:55:42 PM

David Watts

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 14 fans, 28 articles, 29 quicklinks, 2536 comments, 28 diaries
Reply to Becky Comstock:   New Content

Occam's Razor: 9/11 was an inside job/false flag attack.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:15:30 PM

Becky Comstock

(Member since Jan 23, 2019), 1 fan, 240 comments
Reply to David Watts:   New Content

"Occam's Razor: 9/11 was an inside job/false flag attack."

You make it sound so simple, but there's another factor involved in Occam you're neglecting. Inherent in Occam's Razor is a certain adherence to what is most likely, and not only what might seem simple.

"In philosophy, a razor is a principle or rule of thumb that allows one to eliminate ("shave off") unlikely explanations for a phenomenon, or avoid unnecessary actions."

"Occam's razor: Simpler explanations are more likely to be correct; avoid unnecessary or improbable assumptions."

How likely or probable is it that some shadowy group rigged the towers with explosives, coordinating with terrorists to put on apparently a sort of pre-show -- for the final event of detonating the explosives, and expertly bringing down the buildings so as to make it look like it was all the terrorists' fault? How likely or probable is it that all this happened without anyone involved saying anything for nearly 20 years now, or any tangible evidence of it being found by any of the hundreds of hands combing and sifting through the rubble?

And then moving on to WTC7. How likely or probably is it that these same villains apparently thought: "For an extra punch and to be darn sure Bush invades Afghanistan and Iraq so we can take over the world, let's rig WTC7 with these same new nano-bombs so right when everyone thinks it's safe, we'll take that building down too. Of course we'll need to rig every column in the building, like Leroy told us, or it won't come down. We just need to remember which color button to push for each building. Ya know I'm thinking now .... why not just label them 1, 2 and 7? Who's got some tape?"

No Wade -- Occam's not the droid you're looking for.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 4:12:43 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 186 quicklinks, 4916 comments, 214 diaries
Reply to Wayne Coste:   New Content

Yes, your 'very active Vice President Dick Cheney' - #ANSWERS 02 'The ultimate truth-teller is that Dick Cheney personally controlled the US Government on 9/11, that did not happen on the day, it was programmed to happen months in advance. 9/11 was orchestrated by Dick Cheney personally. All those deaths, all that destruction are on Dick Cheney personally. There is a summary focused on Cheney and listing the thirteen countries that warned us in advance, at yurl.com/911-Cheney. #WarGames #TerrorDrills - "The war games and terror drills played a critical role in ensuring no Air Force fighter jocks who had trained their whole lives for this moment would be able to prevent the attacks from succeeding - these exercises were under Dick Cheney's management". #911Treason - #MEMO to Congress. #PrePlantedExplosives.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:44:01 PM

(Member since Apr 9, 2018), 1 fan, 4 articles, 195 comments
  New Content

While peripherally related to the Hulsey report, a new paper has just been posted addressing one of the unanswered questions about the events of September 11, 2001: Why the Twin Towers were destroyed in such an energetically outward manner. Here is a hypothesis that fits the observations. See: Why Were the WTC Twin Towers Destroyed That Way: Explaining the Mechanism of Their Destruction on 9/11

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 2:32:48 AM

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 6 fans, 14 articles, 8 quicklinks, 983 comments, 3 diaries
  New Content

Thank you, Andrew, for bringing this to the attention of the public.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:00:14 AM

