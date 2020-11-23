 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/23/20

WATCH: Free Press = Free Assange

CN Live! simulcast a discussion presented by the Covid-19 Global Solidarity Coalition with Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, former National Lawyers Guild president Marjorie Cohn, and Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria.

The program discussed the UK extradition trial of Julian Assange, the 18 criminal offenses brought by the U.S., and how the case impacts the 99 percent. Co-sponsors of the event are Consortium News, Roots Action, World Beyond War, Covert Action, the Analysis.news, Co-op Anti-War Cafe' Berlin, Frente Unido America Latina Berlin, Project Censored, Media Freedom Foundation, National Lawyers Guild, German Peace Council.

Watch the replay here:

 

Consortiumnews.com was founded by Robert Parry in 1995 as the first investigative news magazine on the Internet.
 
