WATCH: Free Press = Free Assange

CN Live! simulcast a discussion presented by the Covid-19 Global Solidarity Coalition with Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, former National Lawyers Guild president Marjorie Cohn, and Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria.
The program discussed the UK extradition trial of Julian Assange, the 18 criminal offenses brought by the U.S., and how the case impacts the 99 percent. Co-sponsors of the event are Consortium News, Roots Action, World Beyond War, Covert Action, the Analysis.news, Co-op Anti-War Cafe' Berlin, Frente Unido America Latina Berlin, Project Censored, Media Freedom Foundation, National Lawyers Guild, German Peace Council.
Watch the replay here: