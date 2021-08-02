WATCH: A Fiery Defense of Assange

From Consortium News

Editor-in-chief Joe Lauria delivered a strong presentation about the Julian Assange case to a meeting of Our Revolution Northern Virginia at the end of July. It begins at 59:20.

Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch, begins the program on the issue of patents complicating the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

And at 1:36:53, Gareth Porter outlined the details of his upcoming book about how the U.S. military manipulated and controlled civilian authorities during the Cold War, despite widespread belief that elected leaders determine military policy.