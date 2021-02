WATCH: A Decade of Arbitrary Detention And Torture

See original here

Julian Assange

Friday marks five years since the public issuance of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention's conclusive findings that publisher Julian Assange has been arbitrarily detained, now for a decade. Academics, legal practitioners and civil society will join Prof. Mads Andenas (former chair of UNWGAD), Eva Joly (member of the Paris bar & former judge) and Prof. Loira Lazarus (filling in for Prof. Dinah ProKempner) in a FreeTheTruth online discussion at 2:30 pm EST and 7:30 GMT. Watch it here live:

