

(Image by Egberto Willies) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Americans need to stop being so complacent about the tax cut scam that President Trump and Republicans are attempting to impose on them. We must earn our freedom. We cannot keep it with an apathetic attitude.

When your local Progressive organizations (Indivisible, Our Revolution, etc.) put out actions, you must participate, with your body if possible. Forget the Republican spin on their tax cut scam. It isn't even about the deficit. It is deeper than that. It is about the theft of our country's treasure.

It is false that expanded economic activity will pay for the tax cut. Not even Republicans believe that lie. How do we know that? When Senator Corker asked to put in an amendment that will reverse the taxes if there wasn't sufficient economic activity to pay for the tax cut, Republicans rejected it. Why refuse said change if one believes the increased economic activity would occur. No competent economist agrees with Republicans. And guess what, they tried this to a lesser extent in the Reagan years, and he exploded the deficit like no previous president.

But Republican politicians show their lack of morality and the evil behind the tax cut scam in other ways. The tax cuts for corporations are permanent. But the tax cuts for the middle-class and poor, for those who are lucky to get them, are temporary.

- Advertisement -

Even more draconian, states throughout the country have been cutting education budgets. For decades, teachers have been supplementing these cuts by purchasing supplies for their classrooms. They were able to deduct these on their taxes. But now, while Republican-led states continue to cut education spending with impunity, they also want to prevent underpaid teachers from deducting their classroom expenses. Do remember, at the same time, the wealthy can deduct the costs associated with their airplane if not for the plane itself.

Closer to home, Republicans are eliminating the sales tax deduction that affects all Americans. But here is the caveat, if you are rich and arrange your work as a particular kind of corporation or passthrough organization, (a stockbroker, a doctor, a lawyer, an investment banker, etc.), you get to deduct your sales taxes.

One could go on and on. One will lose any savings in taxes with the increased cost of health care and the loss of many deductions and more. Americans must not fall for the tax cut scam.

- Advertisement -

This tax bill will not generate economic activity. If you give rich people money, they do not spend it to buy things which is what increases economic activity. And they will not invest in America because there isn't the spending power necessary to generate the economic activity to justify spending and creating new jobs. Supply-side economics, trickle-down, voodoo economics are all the same. And they have decimated the American poor and middle-class.

To attain the same living standard, most in homes need everyone in the household working long hours as the titans of finance benefit from our labor. Are you not tired of this voluntary slavery?

The wealthy are doing the working class no favors. It is us who fight the wars to maintain their command of assets around the world. It is us who purchase the products their investments are used to produce. It is us, the working class, who build, design, and create. The capitalists just throw capital around, and for that feel, they deserve particular merit. There is a significant imbalance when we allow wealth to rule -- workers get screwed.

Once Republicans pass tax cuts, it is complicated politically to repeal. What usually happens instead is a reduction in the social safety net. In other words, when the deficit explodes from this irresponsible and evil bill, Americans will be forced to accept draconian cuts in Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, programs that affect the working class, the middle-class. Isn't this post I wrote a few weeks ago terrifying enough?

So again, why aren't most of you on the streets ensuring your politicians do not vote for this travesty as described by a wise Republican? If you are reading this, this is not the time to be apathetic. Now is not the time to feel you don't have the power to change things because you do. Start with the Indivisible Movement in your area. They can be found in every corner of the country. Many other organizations are responding as well. What they need are your bodies in the field when possible, whatever funds you have available to help them, you contributing to independent media that's telling the truth, you spreading the word, and your help in getting others engaged.