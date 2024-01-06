 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 1/6/24

W.S. Merwin: One of my favorite poets, abstruse for a reason

By   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Leafy Shadow Play
Leafy Shadow Play
(Image by cogdogblog)   Details   DMCA

In recent years I have been trying to break down the partition between poetry as a written art form of metaphorical expression and those who read and love poetry. I know that I am not the easiest poet to read. Just know that I have spent countless hours pondering what makes a poem "good" and worth reading or just an obscure artifact of someone's confusion.

When I read a poem by W.S Merwin (1927 - 2019) I often find myself scratching my head. He seems to be in a different universe: The poem "A Sickness at the Equinox" is as good an example as any.

(Second stanza:)

I sat in late sunlight hoping to be healed

shadows of leaves slip along me

crossing my face my chest

toward the east


to each of them

in turn I say Take

it with you

take with you


leaf shape

little shadow

darkness of one leaf

where you are going

a brother or sister

you were afraid was lost for good


a mother a father

a lover

a child

from under there


In the second stanza he must be facing the east. He is sitting. But in the third stanza I don't know what "it" refers to, so how can I understand the rest of the poem? But now he is addressing "you" who I take to be me.


He is saying take with you the leaf shadow. Take it with you "where you are going". Is the leaf shadow a vestige of a brother or a sister you thought you had "lost"? (To death? To distance?).


He is saying, Don't see the shadow of the leaf as a shadow of the leaf but as a shadow cast by someone familiar, and perhaps loved, who cannot be physically present, and he adds to the list of who that might be, to include a mother, father, lover, a child. . .that pretty much covers the whole nuclear family, plus a lover. Gone.

But you were only "afraid" they were lost for good. So they may not be lost for good. Take the shadows of this nuclear family and the shadow of a lover "where you are going". Wherever that is -- he doesn't say.

The last line drops a little more information, that these loved ones whom you thought were lost are "from under there". Now, let's consider the title: "A sickness at the Equinox." Equinox is when "the sun crosses the equator and day and night are everywhere on earth of approximately equal length." So you might say it is when dark and light, the passage of time itself, are at a still point but also a tipping point. He is at a tipping point in his life and so is the world, so we are sharing this still point, this tipping point, with him by reading his poem.


In the first line of the first stanza, he lets us know it is September. And, if we leave out his description of the yellowing and fading of the late summer flowers, he is saying "September yellows . . . as when I was born / and the days before". The "days before" is the poet's acknowledgement that there have always been Septembers and Equinoxes and tipping points when death is close and life could easily slip away. So, within this setting he "sat in the sunlight hoping to be healed.


He wrote this around 1973 - that is when the book was published - so obviously he was healed because he lived for 46 more years. But when we are seriously sick and depressed we might reflect on our mortality (I know I do) and if summer is officially over, sometimes it might feel like we're on the way out, and we might even contemplate what it would be like to pass, to die, to be laid to rest, perhaps to be reunited with those we lost and love.


As he sits in the old light, caressed by the shadows of leaves, he might side with the shadows of the leaves, imagining them to be the "shades" of the deceased. (A shade (Gk, AKIA, Latin, umbra = a spirit from the underworld.) But now that I get the picture, that he is contemplating death, I started asking myself, is it possible that anyone could lose everyone in their family to death except in the worst of catastrophes such as in Ukraine or Gaza, or natural disasters such as the fire that burned Lahaina, Hawaii to the ground. I read over the second to last stanza and I see that the leaf shadow that he is inviting "you" / me, us to take with us, where we are going, might be any one of those we might have "thought we lost", i.e., a brother, sister, mother, father, lover, child. . .not all of them. If he dies he will see again the one he thought he lost. That is the consolation of this poem. Not an easy poem.


Merwin's poems are like onions. My interpretation is just one layer. I contend that for what he wanted to say, he could not have written this poem any differently. And, judging by his fame, this is understood by people who love and depend on poetry. They know that he is not being needlessly abstruse. They trust him.

(Article changed on Jan 06, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST)

(Article changed on Jan 06, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend