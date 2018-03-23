From Philadelphia Inquirer



Toys R Us

(Image by JeepersMedia) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

It was either Mark Twain or Rod Stewart who once said that every picture tells a story " don't it? But while a picture is still worth 1,000 words and all that other good stuff, sometimes that actual story isn't exactly what we think it is. Consider a photograph of young Denver Post journalist Elizabeth Hernandez, sobbing on a colleague's shoulder, that went viral after she and her colleagues were told that 30 people on their already emaciated news staff will be losing their jobs in the coming weeks -- the latest blow to the ever-shrinking American newspaper industry.