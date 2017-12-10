Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Voters in Roy Moore - Doug Jones Race Sue to Prevent Election Officials from Destroying Evidence of Hacking

Reposted from author's blog at Hubpages.com


(Image by yahoo)   Permission   Details   DMCA

An Alabama Republican, a Democrat, an Independent, and a minister have filed a lawsuit asking a Montgomery circuit court to order Alabama election officials to not destroy an audit trail generated by most Alabama vote-counting machines in next week's contest between Judge Roy Moore and attorney Doug Jones. The audit trail consists of a digital image of each ballot that is fed into the machines, which make it possible for citizens to detect vote hacking without resorting to requesting hand recounts. [Copy of lawsuit] [Notice of hearing] [Court exhibits]

John Brakey, an election expert from Arizona who is assisting the plaintiffs, said in the group's press release:

"I have been informed by election officials in three of the state's largest counties that they intend to save only the images of the write-in ballots...This means an election official will intentionally change the setting to destroy ballot images."

In Arizona in a similar lawsuit, Brakey succeed in having a judge order that digital ballot images not be destroyed, and that they are to be considered part of the audit trail the same as paper ballots.... FULL ARTICLE HERE

Ralph Lopez majored in Economics and Political Science at Yale University. He writes for Truth Out, Alternet, Consortium News, Op-Ed News, and other Internet media. He reported from Afghanistan in 2009 and produced a short documentary film on the
 

Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
Author 1890

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)


  New Content

As cheap as digital storage has become it is hard to understand why these election records should ever be destroyed.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 at 6:50:55 PM

Author 0
