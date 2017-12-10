- Advertisement -

An Alabama Republican, a Democrat, an Independent, and a minister have filed a lawsuit asking a Montgomery circuit court to order Alabama election officials to not destroy an audit trail generated by most Alabama vote-counting machines in next week's contest between Judge Roy Moore and attorney Doug Jones. The audit trail consists of a digital image of each ballot that is fed into the machines, which make it possible for citizens to detect vote hacking without resorting to requesting hand recounts. [Copy of lawsuit] [Notice of hearing] [Court exhibits]

John Brakey, an election expert from Arizona who is assisting the plaintiffs, said in the group's press release:

"I have been informed by election officials in three of the state's largest counties that they intend to save only the images of the write-in ballots...This means an election official will intentionally change the setting to destroy ballot images."

In Arizona in a similar lawsuit, Brakey succeed in having a judge order that digital ballot images not be destroyed, and that they are to be considered part of the audit trail the same as paper ballots.... FULL ARTICLE HERE