From Robert Reich Blog

- Advertisement -

The largest political party in America isn't the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. It's the Party of Non-Voters.

94 million Americans who were eligible to vote in the 2016 election didn't vote. That's a bigger number than the number who voted either for Trump or for Clinton.



All of which means that voter turnout will determine who wins control of Congress next November, and who becomes president in 2020. Turnout is everything.

This is why it's so important for you to vote -- and urge everyone you know to vote, too.