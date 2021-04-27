 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Voter Fraud and the Myth of E Pluribus Unum

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, 2 series
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

E Pluribus Unum
E Pluribus Unum
(Image by Lance McCord from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Voter Fraud and the Myth of E Pluribus Unum

by John Kendall Hawkins

Arizona and Georgia have been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. Each state is engaged in electoral fraud-making for the future -- in full view of the nation. They both want to ensure that voting in their states, especially for future presidential elections, is manipulable, that ways and means to recalculate votes is left to the discretion of the secretary of state, most likely to be Republican.

Until recently, the power of the secretary of state had eluded me. Like most American voters, I had simply assumed that the system had two parts: popular vote and Electoral College. They don't necessarily work together. For instance, in 2000, Al Gore won the national popular vote against GW Bush, but he lost the Electoral College vote. (Had he won his home state of Tennessee, the Electoral College votes there would have gone to him instead of Bush and he'd have won the presidency.) On election night, the MSM, though it tallies individual state popular and electoral college voting, rarely provides insight into how individual states handle votes, of what counts as a valid vote, who determines validity, and what the number of votes tossed away are. Turns out this individual determination of vote validity is crucial in presidential elections.

I didn't fully understand or appreciate the full significance of such state-by-state determination of vote counts until I read Greg Palast's How Trump Stole 2020, which I reviewedseveral months before the election. Palast lays bare the What and How of voter disenfranchisement, and shows specifically how states have manipulated votes and helped determine who would win the presidential election since at least 2000. How do they manipulate? By tossing votes away -- literally and by "technicalities" that hardly ever hold up to scrutiny. During the 2016 presidential election, Palast reckons that, despite all the distractions about DNC hacking and FBI interference, Hillary Clinton won the election -- not only the popular vote, but also the Electoral College vote had all the tossed votes, in swing states, been counted.

Palast has delineated the four key ways that votes get de-validated and not counted: stop registration; if they register anyway, then cancel their rego; prevent voters from getting to the polls; and, if all fails, then find a way to invalidate their vote (hanging chads, smudges, various anomalies). Palast says a favorite way of manipulating an election is dumping mail-in votes. In 2016, he says, more than 500,000 mail-in votes were tossed, overwhelmingly Democratic. Add in provisional votes lost, and millions of votes get tossed away by Republican-controlled states.

Some people will now disregard Palast's findings because his prediction that Trump would steal the 2020 election didn't come to pass. But such reasoning is unsound. If the Covid-19 pandemic hadn't led to a massive move toward mail-in ballots, Trump would have won again, by the same purges. Because there was such MSM attention paid to mail-in votes this time around, watchful eyes were on those votes like never before. This vigilance intensified in August when Trump was accused of trying to use the US Postal service as a means to losing votes. It's almost ironic, but more pathetically dishonest, that the MSM almost universally declared the 2020 presidential election 'the fairest, securest election ever.' (Maybe they were just f*cking with Trump and the language he uses.) If it was fairer, it's because they counted all the votes this time.

Despite the extra vigilance -- incredibly! -- Trump almost won the election anyway. He was within a couple of percentage points in four states -- Georgia (.2%), Pennsylvania (1.2%), Wisconsin (.7%), and Arizona (.3%), and even Michigan (2.8% is recountable). See below:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Op-Eds"

Space Is The Place: Let's Send the Titans Packing (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/23/2021
Sonnet: Earth Day So What? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/22/2021
Deep Fake News and Frauds All Around (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/04/2021
View All 7 Articles in "Op-Eds"
Series: "Trump"

Nobody's Burisma But My Own (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/14/2021
If Abbie, Why Not Trump? Trump's "Thoughts" On Trial (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/23/2021
Sonnet: Nobel Invented Dynamite (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/01/2021
View All 37 Articles in "Trump"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

The Fall or Dive of Sydney Gottlieb and Company

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 