 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/29/20

Vote for Them? Never!

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 64732
Message BK Faunce

Democratic Leaders
Democratic Leaders
(Image by trof.com)   Details   DMCA

One popular definition of insanity is doing the same exact thing over and over and over and expecting different results.

In 1992, they flatter you. They appear to speak your language and it "inspired hopes for a rebirth of '60s-style political idealism," especially in first-time voters. They promise to champion the causes you championed. They promise to reform the legislation that created wealth inequality. They promise to make cities and neighborhoods safe. They will bring back good paying jobs. They will strengthen families. They will govern on behalf of the people.

Once in power, they do the opposite.

They ignore you. They brush aside your concerns with a condescending flick of the wrist. They give you NAFTA instead, which loses over a million jobs. They give you "super-predators," which locks up a generation of young men of color. They cut funding for welfare, which forces single-mothers to work outside the home. They repeal Glass-Steagall, which gives Wall Street the green light to pilfer with impunity.

Admit it, you got played. You were the mark in the flim-flam. The pigeon. The sucker who got her wallet lifted while trying to help someone cross the street. They triangulated you and everything you cared about, everything you fought for, everything you believed in. They made you irrelevant.

Eight years later, in the 2008 presidential campaign, they run virtually the same exact con.

At first, they flatter you. They tell you that you're part of a larger movement driven by hope and change. They tell you they hear your calls for a less bellicose, more accommodating foreign policy. They tell you no one is above the law. They tell you multi-billion dollar tax cuts for the wealthy are obscene and will be repealed. They tell you torture violates American values. They tell you they will reform the for-profit health care system to include a "public option." They tell you they will be the most transparent gov't in history, offering special protections to whistleblowers. They tell you they will defend the rights of immigrants.

Once in power, they do the opposite.

They laugh at you. They mock you. They smear you as "retarded." They ridicule your policy concerns. They not only continue the wars, they expand them. They deploy drones in a "global terrorist campaign" that murders thousands of innocent civilians, including Americans. They shred habeas corpus. They promote the torturers. They refuse to prosecute any of the criminal elites, thereby dispelling the myth that "no one is above the law." They make tax cuts for the wealthy permanent. They form a committee to slash Social Security. They use TARP money to bail out the crooks who caused the 2007 recession, while ignoring the 9.3 million Americans who lost their property. They put Chelsea Manning, Stanley Kim, Jeffery Sterling and John Kiriakou in prison for blowing the whistle on their corruption. They hound Edward Snowden into exile and make sure Julian Assange goes to / stays in prison for revealing their involvement in war crimes. They pass a law that ensures health care will be controlled by the Health Care industry. They deport 3 million immigrants.

Is there a picture beginning to take shape? A mental image of the manner and the means through which the fraud is perpetrated? Tell voters what they want to hear, then turn right? Can you say, "fool me thrice"?

They can. It's 2016 and, to no one's surprise, they roll out the very same con.

At first, they ignore you. They reduce you and your movement and the candidate you've chosen to lead it to a state of non-existence. Invisible. Then they re-frame the narrative. They smear you r candidate. They lie about his credibility. They mock and deride the policy positions a large majority of you favor as "radical" and "unrealistic." How will we pay for it, they whine?

When that didn't work, they try swallowing the movement whole. They flatter you. They celebrate your energy and enthusiasm. They tell you they're progressives too, just like you, except, only, they're progressives who "get things done." They tell you they support increasing the minimum wage and funding for public education. They tell you they will phase out fossil fuels. They tell you they will reform the ACA and NAFTA. They tell you we're all in this together, working to uphold the "legacy" of the previous administration. Let the people speak. Democracy rules.

Then came the primaries and the real quest for power, and it wasn't even close.

They put party loyalists in charge. They limited debate. They bought votes. They shamed undecided voters. They manipulated databases. They disappeared progressives altogether, and then, just to be sure, they rigged the convention with superdelegates. The progressive candidate won every precinct, but they awarded the nomination to a corrupt, war-mongering corporatist. Note to base from party elites: "f**k you and your movement."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

BK Faunce Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Teacher, writer, filmmaker living in California.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Neo-Catholic Sons of Brett Kavanaugh

Silly Film Olympics, Part III: The Favorite & Mary Queen of Scots

War of the Roses

Vote for Hillary? Can't Get Fooled Again

"Silly Films Olympics© Special": Parasite (Bong Joon-ho 2019)

War of the Roses, Act II

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

BK Faunce

Become a Fan
Author 64732
(Member since May 4, 2011), 3 fans, 26 articles, 21 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Time to stop this wishful, romanticized nonsense and acknowledge political reality. Time to stand up to this vile pack of soul-less bottom-feeders, "the dregs of their dull race." They're pathological liars. They're scam artists and murderous war criminals. They're owned and operated by their wealthy donors, and they govern on their behalf.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 at 7:17:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Michele Goddard

Become a Fan
Author 513220
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Mar 28, 2019), 6 fans, 26 articles, 191 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Michele Goddard:

Wow, this really sums up the sad truth of the history of the DNC. Good article.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 at 7:17:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 