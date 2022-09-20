 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Vote Your Power, Vote Your Values, Vote Your Issues

By
Register, Then Vote Your Power, Vote Your Values, Vote Your Issues

Voting Line
Voting Line
(Image by edenpictures)   Details   DMCA

This being National Voter Registration Day, and 45 or so days from the registration deadline in most states, please push out the word that, if we get a turnout in the 2022 midterms similar to what we saw in 2020 -- especially among younger voters, but generally, across the board -- we are one significant step closer to passing the pro-Democracy Justice for All agenda, and we are one critical step away from going into Fascist governance here.

On the heels of a failed Wall Street-driven Fascist plot to overthrow FDR's presidency in late 1933/early 1934 (documented in 1934 Congressional hearings, and researched and published in 2015, here: Click Here), Sinclair Lewis wrote his famous 1935 novel, ironically titled It Can't Happen Here. Well, of course it can. Fascism nearly prevailed in the U.S. in 1934, during the Great Depression. Now, a new and old blend of crisis conditions -- some real (e.g., Climate, Personal Debt, Loss of Reproductive and Privacy Rights) and others manufactured (e.g., Culture Wars, Big Lies) and stoked on social media, certain cable networks and AM radio, threaten to topple the already-diminished democratic institutions that define our republic, including the voting franchise.

So, today and every day moving forward, the battle cry must be three-fold: Vote Your Power, Vote Your Values, Vote Your Issues. It starts with getting all of our justice-centered friends and family who are not registered to vote, to register to vote!

Chuck Pennacchio, PhD

President, One Payer States: https://onepayerstates.org

Founder, Justice for All Network: https://justiceforall.global

Anti-Fascism website and blog:

Chuck Pennacchio, Ph.D., is a five-decade issue, electoral, and union organizer; president of the One Payer States network (onepayerstates.org); senior advisor to Healthcare for All Pennsylvania; co-founder of Our Revolution PA; founder of the Justice for All Network (justiceforall.global); producer of the single-payer documentary "Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point"
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Ed Bazoli

(Member since Sep 11, 2022)
  New Content

We are losing free speech. The Ukrainians are shelling another reactor. The chucklehead fascists, in the USA, are winning. Dimbo-Dark-Branden-Biden, is directly threatening China and sending more money to Ukraine. Nuclear-news.net is gone. Things can and will, get a lot worse, from here on out.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022 at 8:25:16 PM

