Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Vote "Caging" Gets legal?!? RNC Asks Court To Lift Consent Decree That Blocked Jim Crow Voter Purge Scam

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Greg Palast       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/1/17

Author 1833
Become a Fan
  (67 fans)

From Greg Palast Website

- Advertisement -

The RNC is petitioning a federal district court in New Jersey to lift a Consent Decree that blocked an ugly Jim Crow voter purge scam known as "caging." Here's an excerpt from a memo filed on November 5th, 2016 by the presiding US District Judge, John Michael Vazquez, which provides some background on the case:

"The original Consent Decree was entered in 1982. The Decree was the result of the settlement of a lawsuit which claimed that, in connection with the 1981 New Jersey Gubernatorial election, the RNC and the New Jersey Republican State Committee attempted to intimidate the minority voters, in violation of the Voting Rights Act... Specifically, the RNC sent sample ballots to areas where a large portion of the voters were ethnic minorities, then asked that the name of each voter whose ballot was returned as undeliverable be removed from New Jersey's voter rolls."

The Decree was modified and extended twice, in 1987 and 2009, but it's set to expire on December 17, 2017 -- unless, as per Vazquez's memo, "the DNC proved in the interim that the RNC violated the Decree, in which case the Decree would be extended an additional eight years."

I discovered that the RNC was violating this Consent Decree in 2004, when my BBC Newsnight team caught George W. Bush's campaign red-handed. And, get this, Roy Moore's campaign chief, Brett Doster, was the one doing the dirty work for George W. in Florida. The RNC was busted when a little bird gave me an email from Tim Griffin (Karl Rove's dogsbody) to Doster (Moore's goon) with a subject header marked "caging" -- with one of the caging lists attached.

- Advertisement -

The full skinny on my investigation into the RNC's racist caging operation is chronicled in Chapter 13 of my book, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy. We've posted the complete chapter, entitled "Karl Rove Confidential," below.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explains caging in The Case of the Stolen Election -- the post-election update of our film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy (see above clip), which is based on the book. Kennedy also discussed the original RNC Consent Decree with me and asserts that even if it is allowed to expire, caging remains illegal under the Voting Rights Act because it targets voters of color. However, it's unlikely that GOP officials will choose to interpret the law in the same way, and the Consent Decree's expiry could lead to a vastly increased, and more overt, use of these nefarious vote-stealing tactics as we head towards the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Congressman Tim Griffin is a big, BIG supporter of the XL Pipeline. And the Kochs are big, BIG supporters of Congressman Griffin. Koch interests lined up $167,183 for Griffin's run in 2010. Let me put that in perspective: for $167,183, the average member of Congress would be willing to wash your car -- with their tongue.

- Advertisement -

That kind of money doesn't come into a GOP candidate's hands without the helpful hand of Karl Rove.

When voting-rights attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined our investigations team in 2008, he examined the latest documents we'd squirreled out of Republican Party headquarters' files. And then he said, speaking of Karl Rove and his associate Tim Griffin, "What they did was absolutely illegal -- and they knew it and they did it anyway. Griffin should be in jail."

But Griffin's not in jail, he went to Congress. Rove is not in prison either. According to IRS records, he's director of a non-profit "social welfare" organization. American Crossroads, GPS, tax-exempt under section 501(c)(4) of the tax code, aims to improve society's welfare by dragging Democrats out of their seats in Congress and removing a Democrat president from the White House. A federal prosecutor expressed the same sentiment to me. How Griffin ended up in Congress, not in prison, is the more intriguing story.

It was well after midnight, some time in the first week of October before the 2004 election, when the e-mails started pouring in.

The chieftains of the George W. Bush reelection campaign were copying me on their most intimate and confidential messages -- and Ollie, my research director, pissed me off by waking me in my cheap motel room to tell me this whacky-ass news. I was in the middle of nowhere USA with my election investigation for BBC going nowhere, so I wasn't in the mood for this bullshit.

But it wasn't bullshit. It was a miracle. Karl Rove's right-hand man, Tim Griffin, Bush's research director (read, smear director), had sent the data for some sick scheme to the chairman of the Bush reelection campaign in Florida, Brett Doster. Griffin, instead of sending copies to GeorgeWBush.com, their internal e-mail domain, sent copies to GeorgeWBush.ORG, to my friend John Wooden's joke site. Wooden passed them on to us for forensic analysis.

- Advertisement -
Brett Doster Email
Brett Doster Email
(Image by Greg Palast)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Here was the GOP leadership with their pants around their ankles, exposing their cheat sheets.

Holy Mama! Do I have to believe in God, now?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon. Palast is Patron of the Trinity (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

UAW Files Charges Against Romney for Auto Bail-Out Profiteering

Placebo Ballots: Stealing California From Bernie Using an Old GOP Vote-Snatching Trick

Aaron Swartz Died For Piers Morgan's Sins

TrumpCare dies, XL flies -- and the secret winner is...

The Confidential Memo at the Heart of the Global Financial Crisis

GREECE'D: We Voted 'No' to slavery, but 'Yes' to our chains

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 