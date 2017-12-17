Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Vladimir Putin takes spotlight as Eurasia connector

By Pepe Escobar

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/17/17

From Asia Times

At his year-end press conference, the Russian president let drop nuggets essential to understanding what lies ahead on the Eurasian geopolitical chessboard

President Vladimir Putin
President Vladimir Putin
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Joseph Israeli)

At his trademark annual year-end press conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again let drop selected foreign-policy nuggets essential to understanding what lies ahead on the turbulent Eurasian geopolitical chessboard.

By now it's well known that Putin will run again in the presidential elections scheduled for March 18 ("it will be self-nomination" and "I hope for the overall support from the public"). The Man in Charge might as well continue to be in charge. So it's always enlightening to bring down the (spin) noise: sit back, relax, and just listen.

On President Trump: "I am on first-name terms with Trump; yes, we would probably use the familiar 'you.' I hope he'll get the opportunity to improve relations with Russia. Look at the markets, how they have grown. This means that investors trust the US economy, this means they trust what he [Donald Trump] is doing in this field."

On Russiagate: "What's so strange about this [diplomats speaking with officials in their host country]? Why do you have this 'Russian spy' hysteria?" On accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential race, Putin said, "They have been invented by those aiming to delegitimize Trump. These people don't understand they are undermining their own country -- they aren't showing respect for the Americans [who] voted for Trump."

On working together with Washington: "Russia and the US can work closely on a range of issues" even given the "well-known limitations" on Trump.

On potential US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty: "We hear about the problems with the INF Treaty. Apparently conditions are being created and an information-propaganda campaign is being run for a possible US withdrawal from the treaty. There is nothing good about a US withdrawal, that [would] be highly detrimental to international security. The US has de facto left the INF Treaty already, with the deployment of the Aegis ashore, but Russia is not going to leave the treaty. We will not be dragged into an arms race."

Putin stressed that Russia's defense spending was US$46 billion a year, while the US plans to spend $700 billion in 2018.

On the Arctic: "I have visited [the Arctic archipelago] Franz Josef Land; several years ago foreign guides, accompanying foreign tourist groups, would say that these islands 'recently' belonged to Russia. They had forgotten that [Franz Josef Land] is a Russian archipelago, but we reminded them, and at the moment everything is fine. We shouldn't forget it. Developing all those resources in the Arctic should take place in sync with taking care of the environment ... we should not impinge on economic activities of ethnic minorities."

On Ukraine: "The Kiev authorities have no desire to implement the Minsk agreements, no desire to launch a real political process, the completion of which could be the implementation of an agreement on the special status of the Donbass, which is enshrined in the relevant law of Ukraine, adopted by the Rada [Ukraine's parliament]. Russians and Ukrainians are basically one people" (the audience is audibly pleased).

On Syria: "The US is not contributing enough to the successful resolution of the Syrian crisis. It is important that none of the participants in this [Syrian peace] process have the desire or temptation to use various terrorist or quasi-terrorist radical groups to achieve their immediate political goals."

On Iraq: "Let's say, militants are parting for Iraq. We are telling our US colleagues, 'Militants have gone this or that way.' There is no reaction, they [militants] are just leaving. Why? Due to thinking that they could be used in the fight with [Syrian President Bashar] Assad. That's very dangerous."

On Russia possibly influencing North Korea to abandon its nuclear program: "Your congressmen, senators look so good, they have beautiful suits, shirts, they are seemingly clever people. They put us alongside North Korea and Iran. At the same time they push the [US] president to persuade us to solve the problems of North Korea and Iran together with you."

On a nuclear DPRK: "On North Korea, we don't accept it as a nuclear country. As for the US, it has gone beyond previous deals [with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] ... and has provoked North Korea to withdraw from agreements. I think we heard the US would stop military drills, but no ... they didn't. It is vital to act very carefully when dealing with the DPRK's nuclear program."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Thanks, Pepe - your efforts in explanation are greatly appreciated!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 6:25:28 PM

George King

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Some of us have been watching this for over a decade now and Pepe's articles on this emerging story always adds and solidify what is probably the world's story of the century. When will the distractions, lies, identity politics and Empire accept its role (yet to be determined)? The best outcome for the US and Europe is to except and join a win-win multi-polar world of peace, energy, environment and trade issue/s resolutions through the One Belt, One Road Initiative.

I have written and commented excessively on the possibilities for the US and mankind. Dreaming collectively joins us all together and strengthens citizens against Empire's transnational criminals.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 9:07:45 PM

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Why do Russian policies seem straight forward and rational, and American policies such a clown circus? I guess it is hard to frame an insane drive for world domination in a rational way.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 9:11:36 PM

Rick Kincade

(Member since Dec 10, 2012)


By losing the "Cold War" Russia was freed up from the massive expense of competing with US Military buildup AS WELL AS being freed from the ridiculous political orientation of military competition and "us versus them" and "black and white" mentality. 700 billion versus 45 billion?_#*_%**#

I am sure some of the difference is that US politicians and deep state operatives skim a good part of the defense budget for their personal use and perhaps Putin gets his share of the pie from some other source than Russia's defense budget but there is a huge difference that has to be recognized and changed for the US to be a vital part of world relations in the future. We cannot defeat the rest of the world; we have to live with the rest of the world. A concept totally absent in the deep state oligarchy we have come to love.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 4:25:38 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


You mean we are the same species on the same planet, with the same fate?!


You sound like a conspiracy nut. ;-)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:58:15 PM

Douglas Jack

(Member since Sep 4, 2010)


Thanks Pepe for this review of: BRICS +

Brazil, Russia, India, China, South-Africa, Iran & Now Turkey on the Eurasian economic front. Monopoly moves by western trillionaire oligarchs to put a lock & key on the world's economy, politics & military control along with colonial invasion & genocide, lie beneath BRICS concern.

BEHIND THE HYPE

Majority Windsor, Rothschild & Vatican aristocrat share holders of the US-Federal-Reserve, Bank-of-England & Bank-of-International-Settlements along with mega-bank ownership of the World-Bank & IMF have firm control of western economic & political policy. Western nations don't have their own voices since the beginning of colonialism. Oligarch 'trillionaires' ($ = # seconds in 32,000 years) are in control of the Finance-Media-Education-Religion-Military-Industrial-Legislative-Complex. Oligarchs follow a legacy of colonial profit in a genocide of many 100s of millions of people.

MAKING-A-KILLING

Massive military budgets for monopoly destabilization are behind massive western arms sales to all 1st, 2nd & 3rd world nations. Oligarch core military weaponry is far superior to any superficial weaponry sales which have become their main profit centre. 45% of US & Canadian export economies are arms, munitions & security. Over 65% of Israel's export economy is as an arms conduit for US, Canada & NATO weaponry. The world's biosphere which has been extracted & exploited by oligarch to exhaustion, while war has become the wests main economy.

ITS-NOT-MARTIANS-BUT-US

Isn't it time we re-connect the 'economy' (Greek 'oikos' = 'home' + 'namein' = 'care-&-nurture') among us where it really matters, where we have critical-mass, economies-of-scale & intergenerational, female-male intimacy? To sort out this violent colonial mess, we're going to have to rebuild human economy in the relationships of our families, extended-families, multihome-buildings, blocks, neighbourhoods, cities & more. https://sites.google.com/site/indige necommunity/relational-economy

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:45:09 PM

Lawrence Klein

(Member since Sep 27, 2008)


The US $ may not dominate for much longer!
57 nations approved as founder members of China-led AIIB. The China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has officially approved 57 nations as prospective founding members, with Sweden, Israel, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Portugal and Poland the latest to be included. The AIIB is the first Asian-based international bank to be independent from the Western-dominated Bretton Woods institutions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Countries accepted as AIIB founding members include China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Myanmar, the Philippines, Pakistan, Britain, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany and Spain.
.ly/2kIERuJ

The US $ may not dominate much longer! .ly/2AUWzlq

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 8:24:55 PM

Douglas Jack

(Member since Sep 4, 2010)


Lawrence, USA is a figment of oligarch control since the beginning of its original genocidal colonization. Contrary to indoctrination, US has never been an independent nation of, by & for the people. The USA & Canada were originally settled-colonized by rejects from Europe's oligarch run hierarchal economic-ecological failure used to violently colonize in ongoing desperation for world economic control. There's always been a Finance-Media-Education-Religion-Military-Industrial-Legislative-Complex behind every stage of colonization & the falsely called 'US-republic'. Trashing of the "USA" is part of oligarch disposable colony policy. US Congress is 'selected' & controlled. Who are the puppet masters in control for 400 years & previously? My own family, Jewish & Christian came in varying branches of my family since 1650. Some parts intermarried with 1st Nation. One family member was part of financing George Washington. By ~ 1700, given economic ineptness of most Colonial governors across Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, French & English American hemisphere, most colonists were using 1st Nation string-shell, intermarrying with 1st Nations & integrating to some degree. Use of string-shell (eg. Wampum, Quipu) as other accounting tools instead of their metal-coin money, caused oligarchs to panic in one hemispheric coordinated putsch. They burned of the libraries of Tenochtitlan(Mexico-city), Cusco, the townhalls of 100s of mound-cities of the Mississippi, Longhouses, Pueblo & village, graphic-writing systems, Wampum & Quipu records. This pattern repeats oligarch destruction of once indigenous Celtic Europe's & worldwide indigenous record systems along with a genocide of 100s of million of people, since the beginning of 'exogenous' (L other-generated') colonization in once indigenous Babylon-Mesopotamia. In order to discern our 'exogeny' (L 'other-generation') we have to understand 'indigeneity' (L 'self-generating').

indigenecommunity/relational-economy/8-economic-democracy

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 11:09:06 PM

