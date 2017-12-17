From Asia Times

At his trademark annual year-end press conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again let drop selected foreign-policy nuggets essential to understanding what lies ahead on the turbulent Eurasian geopolitical chessboard.

By now it's well known that Putin will run again in the presidential elections scheduled for March 18 ("it will be self-nomination" and "I hope for the overall support from the public"). The Man in Charge might as well continue to be in charge. So it's always enlightening to bring down the (spin) noise: sit back, relax, and just listen.

On President Trump: "I am on first-name terms with Trump; yes, we would probably use the familiar 'you.' I hope he'll get the opportunity to improve relations with Russia. Look at the markets, how they have grown. This means that investors trust the US economy, this means they trust what he [Donald Trump] is doing in this field."

On Russiagate: "What's so strange about this [diplomats speaking with officials in their host country]? Why do you have this 'Russian spy' hysteria?" On accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential race, Putin said, "They have been invented by those aiming to delegitimize Trump. These people don't understand they are undermining their own country -- they aren't showing respect for the Americans [who] voted for Trump."

On working together with Washington: "Russia and the US can work closely on a range of issues" even given the "well-known limitations" on Trump.

On potential US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty: "We hear about the problems with the INF Treaty. Apparently conditions are being created and an information-propaganda campaign is being run for a possible US withdrawal from the treaty. There is nothing good about a US withdrawal, that [would] be highly detrimental to international security. The US has de facto left the INF Treaty already, with the deployment of the Aegis ashore, but Russia is not going to leave the treaty. We will not be dragged into an arms race."

Putin stressed that Russia's defense spending was US$46 billion a year, while the US plans to spend $700 billion in 2018.

On the Arctic: "I have visited [the Arctic archipelago] Franz Josef Land; several years ago foreign guides, accompanying foreign tourist groups, would say that these islands 'recently' belonged to Russia. They had forgotten that [Franz Josef Land] is a Russian archipelago, but we reminded them, and at the moment everything is fine. We shouldn't forget it. Developing all those resources in the Arctic should take place in sync with taking care of the environment ... we should not impinge on economic activities of ethnic minorities."

On Ukraine: "The Kiev authorities have no desire to implement the Minsk agreements, no desire to launch a real political process, the completion of which could be the implementation of an agreement on the special status of the Donbass, which is enshrined in the relevant law of Ukraine, adopted by the Rada [Ukraine's parliament]. Russians and Ukrainians are basically one people" (the audience is audibly pleased).

On Syria: "The US is not contributing enough to the successful resolution of the Syrian crisis. It is important that none of the participants in this [Syrian peace] process have the desire or temptation to use various terrorist or quasi-terrorist radical groups to achieve their immediate political goals."

On Iraq: "Let's say, militants are parting for Iraq. We are telling our US colleagues, 'Militants have gone this or that way.' There is no reaction, they [militants] are just leaving. Why? Due to thinking that they could be used in the fight with [Syrian President Bashar] Assad. That's very dangerous."

On Russia possibly influencing North Korea to abandon its nuclear program: "Your congressmen, senators look so good, they have beautiful suits, shirts, they are seemingly clever people. They put us alongside North Korea and Iran. At the same time they push the [US] president to persuade us to solve the problems of North Korea and Iran together with you."

On a nuclear DPRK: "On North Korea, we don't accept it as a nuclear country. As for the US, it has gone beyond previous deals [with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] ... and has provoked North Korea to withdraw from agreements. I think we heard the US would stop military drills, but no ... they didn't. It is vital to act very carefully when dealing with the DPRK's nuclear program."

