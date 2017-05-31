Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Vivisection Cruelty Persists

By       Message Suzana Megles     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I have always believed that using animals in experimentation is not only cruel but useless and unnecessary. In this day and age, I had hoped we had progressed beyond this barbarity, but it is obvious that we haven't.

Recently I received an e-mail from Justin Goodman of the White Coat Waste Project. His org recently exposed the Stokes Veteran Center in Cleveland as one of only four V.A. facilities in the country to use tax dollars on painful and deadly experiments on dogs. I am not at all proud of this stat. In fact I find it reprehensible.

They asked us to contact Senator Sherrod Brown to bring his voice in committee to reject this cruel funding. I believe the Senator is compassionate and will do what he can in this regard.

Then today, on All Creatures, I was reminded of the bus ride in 1983 when Greater Clevelanders and others throughout the land came to protest the cruelty being perpetrated on innocent primates at the four primary centers in the U.S. Even celebrities came to lend their voices of protest to this cruelty.

Sadly, to my knowledge - these terrible places of animal suffering still exist. At least I know that the University of Wisconsin-Madison does, and they even have a building named for Harry Harlow who was arguably one of the most sadistic and brutal vivisectors who ever lived.

Britt Lund of PRISM People for Reason and Science wrote a review of Rick Bogle's book, "We All Operate the Same Way." In his book, Bogle exposes not only the barbarity practiced at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but he helps us to "understand the complete lack of scientific credibility, empathy, humanity, and legitimacy that defines the vivisector mindset."

Lund also mentions something of which I was completely unaware of and that is that his group is working to close down the Eunice Shriver Baby Primate Lab at the University of Washington. I had previously only associated her with great regard and the Special Olympics. Sadly, this new information disappoints hugely and, worse, allies her with a cause that promotes the experiments of Harry Harlow and his cohort Harry Waisman.

Understandably, Bobby and Maria Shriver protested that their mother knew nothing of what she helped to fund. However, this supposition was completely debunked in Bogle's book where he writes that both Shrivers were involved in pushing for more experimentation with tangible results. Obviously, the Shrivers should have done more to investigate where they were putting their money. Just how hard would it have been to find out that the primate experimentations of Harlow or Waisman had nothing to do with human babies? Despite their supposed ignorance, Eunice's institute continues to fund the same kind of experiments at the Eunice Shriver Baby Primate lab at the University of Washington. Obviously, Maria and Bobby Shriver either don't care or approve of this primate cruelty.

Sadly, we taxpayers are funding much of these horrific experiments as well because the NIH, which consists of mainly vivisectors, approves grants that per Bogle cannot, even in someone's wildest imagination, have anything to do with furthering human health.

And to make matters worse, they are enabled in their efforts to convince newspapers and other media of the importance these vivisectors do to improve human health.

I'll close with Lund's astute deductions re Bogel's book. "The web of lies that Rick describes in the book is massive, woven as a protective shield over vivisection by the NIH, the USDA, politicians, the media, UW officials, elected officials and so many more. That animal activists obtain any victories at all over these mendacious monsters is a testament to the activists'passion, intelligence, ingenuity, and dedication."

(My sister Anna died on Memorial Day. I know that she is with God. I know that she cares about suffering animals. Dear Anna, please intercede for them with God.)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 