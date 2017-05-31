I have always believed that using animals in experimentation is not only cruel but useless and unnecessary. In this day and age, I had hoped we had progressed beyond this barbarity, but it is obvious that we haven't.

Recently I received an e-mail from Justin Goodman of the White Coat Waste Project. His org recently exposed the Stokes Veteran Center in Cleveland as one of only four V.A. facilities in the country to use tax dollars on painful and deadly experiments on dogs. I am not at all proud of this stat. In fact I find it reprehensible.

They asked us to contact Senator Sherrod Brown to bring his voice in committee to reject this cruel funding. I believe the Senator is compassionate and will do what he can in this regard.

Then today, on All Creatures, I was reminded of the bus ride in 1983 when Greater Clevelanders and others throughout the land came to protest the cruelty being perpetrated on innocent primates at the four primary centers in the U.S. Even celebrities came to lend their voices of protest to this cruelty.

Sadly, to my knowledge - these terrible places of animal suffering still exist. At least I know that the University of Wisconsin-Madison does, and they even have a building named for Harry Harlow who was arguably one of the most sadistic and brutal vivisectors who ever lived.

Britt Lund of PRISM People for Reason and Science wrote a review of Rick Bogle's book, "We All Operate the Same Way." In his book, Bogle exposes not only the barbarity practiced at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but he helps us to "understand the complete lack of scientific credibility, empathy, humanity, and legitimacy that defines the vivisector mindset."

Lund also mentions something of which I was completely unaware of and that is that his group is working to close down the Eunice Shriver Baby Primate Lab at the University of Washington. I had previously only associated her with great regard and the Special Olympics. Sadly, this new information disappoints hugely and, worse, allies her with a cause that promotes the experiments of Harry Harlow and his cohort Harry Waisman.

Understandably, Bobby and Maria Shriver protested that their mother knew nothing of what she helped to fund. However, this supposition was completely debunked in Bogle's book where he writes that both Shrivers were involved in pushing for more experimentation with tangible results. Obviously, the Shrivers should have done more to investigate where they were putting their money. Just how hard would it have been to find out that the primate experimentations of Harlow or Waisman had nothing to do with human babies? Despite their supposed ignorance, Eunice's institute continues to fund the same kind of experiments at the Eunice Shriver Baby Primate lab at the University of Washington. Obviously, Maria and Bobby Shriver either don't care or approve of this primate cruelty.

Sadly, we taxpayers are funding much of these horrific experiments as well because the NIH, which consists of mainly vivisectors, approves grants that per Bogle cannot, even in someone's wildest imagination, have anything to do with furthering human health.

And to make matters worse, they are enabled in their efforts to convince newspapers and other media of the importance these vivisectors do to improve human health.

I'll close with Lund's astute deductions re Bogel's book. "The web of lies that Rick describes in the book is massive, woven as a protective shield over vivisection by the NIH, the USDA, politicians, the media, UW officials, elected officials and so many more. That animal activists obtain any victories at all over these mendacious monsters is a testament to the activists'passion, intelligence, ingenuity, and dedication."

(My sister Anna died on Memorial Day. I know that she is with God. I know that she cares about suffering animals. Dear Anna, please intercede for them with God.)