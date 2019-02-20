 
 
Vital Strategic and Tactical Considerations to Ensure that Bernie Wins the Nomination and the Presidency

By Stephen Fox

For Bernie Sanders: hundreds of millions all over the world are so truly inspired and happy that you have announced for the White House. Millions who want to set things straight, to repair the government, and to undo the bad things done by the billionaire kleptocracy---we are all very, very glad!

What this short article is about is tactics and strategies about how to win the nomination and then the November election.

It was inspired by an excellent long conversation this afternoon with Don Mersel, the founder of the largest Facebook Bernie group, Bernie Sanders For President 2020, with its more than 104,000 members. He is also Communications Coordinator at The People For Bernie Sanders.

We essentially concurred that so many members (and so many people throughout the electorate in general) are in a continuum ranging from merely enthusiastic to bordering on indifferent to completely skeptical, even hostile, about politics; the merely enthusiastic, the most important large core group, naively believe that enthusiasm will carry the day for you, and that posting Bernie 2020 or liking 65 things a day on Facebook are going to win it for Bernie Sanders. Nothing could be further from the truth.

If you as a supporter are going to step up to the bat in the big leagues to help get this accomplished for our candidate, you need a real bat, and if you are up in the cheering section in the stands, realize that that is where you are, and that is ok, for the moment, but as the campaign tightens up, it is going to take a lot more effort for all of us.

This is going to take millions of conversations, sincere and informed conversations, with your family, friend, neighbors, colleagues at work, and ESPECIALLY WITH THE FENCE-SITTERS AND UNDECIDED, and yes, even conversations with those recalcitrant Trump supporters down the street who will tell you that Socialism leads to Communism, and other idiotic drivel, that Democrats like Bernie want to open up the border to gangsters, drug dealers, rapists, and other "bad hombres," pitching fear and xenophobia.

You have to be able to politely but accurately counter those ignorant arguments. You should try to have a gentle persuasion attempt with the truly undecided, and even with those attracted for good or bad reasons to other Democratic candidates. Remember that the DNC has already been making efforts to put forth a few candidates and that "Secretary" Clinton has bandied out a favorite or two of her own.

A Democratic Socialist is nothing any reasonable person should be afraid of. Roosevelt himself and the New Deal were decried as Socialist and as Socialism, but we take for granted all kinds of things like Medicaid, Food Stamps, Unemployment, Social Security, etc., and think of them as "good government," and not as Socialism.

There are too many "Isms" in politics, anyway. They originated in the theories of Dialectical Materialism of the philosopher Hegel, and then got picked up and applied to economic theory by Karl Marx, the bastion of early communism. All of these "isms" together invariably cloud the vision and obscure the issues, especially when used as knee-jerk arguments like Socialism will inevitably lead to Communism, so you should therefore vote for the Kleptocrats and the Incumbent. This is precisely what the giant corporations want you to do.

And to Bernie personally, I say this, loud and clear! Your campaign and eventual nomination would be way ahead if you would PLEASE refrain from continuously saying you want to "break up the big banks." Why? Because they fight back and because they will (again) use their Wall Street connections in the media to continue to slant things against you. If the American public were sophisticated and observant enough to figure out what they were doing, there would be no need for this suggestion. Supporters should be quick to object to such slanted reporting on all the major networks and in all the major newspapers, without naming names at this point.

And this time, please ask all of your endorsers (political, governmental, international, entertainment celebrities, and academics) to put their endorsements in writing and get them published. This really didn't happen in 2016, and I know this because I asked every single one of the state level legislators to do exactly that, but unless it comes from you, they won't do it!

Other than that, you have been doing everything just right, and you will continue to do everything just right, I am sure. Do what we entrust you to do with your good judgment after your election, and also, please don't scare off the elderly with unspecified talk of Revolution. they hear that word and they envision someday being hauled of their homes and executed.

I, personally, above all, want to see Bernie Sanders overhaul the ghastly corporate strangulation of the legitimate regulatory powers of the FDA, which have been corrupted by mega-corporations, by Big Pharma, and by even more Big Junk Food companies that make neurotoxic and carcinogenic food additives, and to put an end to the many abuses at the EPA which allows carte blanche to deadly genocidal chemicals in all of our food like Bayer/Monsanto's Roundup/Glyphosate which are highly restricted and even prohibited in the leading nations of the world.

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

I really mean this above, and hope to hear from many readers in this context, please!


"Tell us your successes and your failures in your increased personal efforts at pro-Bernie conversations. Make a goal of talking to ten people each day for the next 4 months about Bernie Sanders and why he should be President and how we together have a chance to repair the harm done to our nation, to our environment, to our economy, and to our future as a nation."


There will be great useful information coming back from such an effort!"


The Wall against Mexico is a particularly egregious thorn in my side, and countering the bestially xenophobic arguments being used to ram it through will be vital to winning the nomination for Bernie. Listen to this developer and what he says about this concept, please:

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 2:25:14 PM

Art Costa

First, I've agreed with Sanders' domestic policies compared to what exists. That's not a commitment to his agenda because it really doesn't get to the fundamental issues confronting the world.

We need to address foreign policy as it is an integral part of domestic policy. I don't see that with Sanders. He's still talking within the neoliberal box (what can and cannot be debated).

He's better than Trump, but no one running within the system will change the fundamentals that make us what we are: and imperialist empire. Tulsi Gabbard does make her positions on foreign policy fairly clear. But what we have is what we are. It will take a system replacement and I don't see this happening incrementally or piecemeal. This is not a trivial policy difference.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 3:43:21 PM

Stephen Fox

Thank you for your comment. Take a few minutes and watch this video, please.


It might change your mind. I particularly remember one in which he blasts Clinton on her lavish praise of Henry Kissinger, as if he would be her ongoing guru.

There are many others excellent videos.


Bernie Sanders Explains What a Progressive Foreign Policy + National Security Strategy Look Like


.youtube.com/watch?v=kxvP6jDtt4c


Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 4:00:44 PM

Art Costa

I watched the video, thank you for sharing it.

I know that we have what we have, and that's an imperial empire that lives off of perpetual war, regardless the POTUS at any point in time.

I can disagree with Sanders on Israel, but not on his desire to see human rights for Palestinians, but the very nature of the Israeli regime and the impractical notion of a two-state solution. A careful study of the region would tell us that that is not possible in any human rights way.

Regardless, the US does need to end its wars on nations around the globe, of it's garrison of 800+ bases, of it's aggression in nations such as Venezuela. MLK Jr. stated it clearly: the US is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Why? Not addressing this is equivocation. It demonstrates that even a candidate who moves to the left must or feels he/she must be circumspect. Is it that Bernie is uniformed about Venezuela and their elections, and the hundreds of monitors and the declaration by former POTUS Carter that these are the fairest, cleanest elections he's monitored? Does he know anything about how Chavez and Madura have moved the nation toward socialism, eliminated illiteracy almost eradicated deep poverty, provided though revenues subsidized food for low income, thousands of homes for the homeless, land. etc.?

So if he understands this, this affinity with the Bolivarian revolution and socialism, something he calls himself, and understands that Madura was fairly elected, how come he and his protetge' A. Casio-Cortez don't speak to it? "Hands off Venezuela, Trump!" That's what at least one candidate has said without equivocation: Tulsi Gabbard. This is not an endorsement, but she's set the proper agenda. There is no Green or other Deal until we address this propensity to rule the world.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 5:20:17 PM

Stephen Fox

Tell him yourself, please, in a letter, or better yet in your oped for several local newspapers in your area. Have you ever written a letter to the editor?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 5:49:10 PM

Leslie Johnson

I'm for Bernie, but for it to be an all out, over-the-top platform for me, it's got to include ending the all the wars. This country is in no way what it formally describes itself as...for, of and by the people or a force for Peace in the world. We've started illegal wars of aggression with not one whimper of condemnation from the UN. Humanitarian and environmental catastrophes abound and people movements to ameliorate them only make dents, if that, in trying to fix the problems. The MIC smiles as there's money to be made. This is sick. Good friends of mine just left after a delightful 2 day visit. Our last conversation was about not if, but when, the US will receive the blowback it so rightly deserves from its war policies and devastation globally impacting billions of world citizens.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 4:10:28 PM

Stephen Fox

Leslie, thank you.


Please send him a letter to that effect, both to campaign officer in VT and DC office. Did you watch the video in the above comment, his speech at Westminster College? I believe that is the same college where Churchill gave his Iron Curtain speech. Here is another one regarding Yemen:

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 5:22:08 PM

Chuck Nafziger

I am to the left of Bernie and could never actively support his acceptance of war. His over the top cowardice when screwed by Hillary showed him to be unfit for the demands of the tough job of US president.


People put lots of good words into the mouth of Obama that he never said. This article is doing that with Bernie. The old man cannot cut it. He would have beaten Trump handily last time. This time he is the typical damaged goods the DNC runs when it is time to let the other branch of the war party win. Bernie is incapable of beating Trump under these conditions and will get no support from me.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 5:23:01 PM

Stephen Fox

Ok, no great loss; sorry to hear that. Do you like anyone? This is just in from FB comment:


Dave Janes

Just now ·

The same day that Sanders enters the race, the dnc says they are handing out "loyalty" forms to candidates tomorrow. I'd like to know what "serves the party" actually means. Establishment dems are already ignoring large majorities of dems, and all Americans, by actively fighting Medicare4All. Is that "serving the party"?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 5:51:49 PM

Chuck Nafziger

I sent a few bucks to Tulsi, but I think that in the face of the looming challenges of empire collapse, environmental collapse and climate change, we need a more radical shift from capitalism to compassionate democracy or some system responsive to something besides money. Collapses and revolutions can happen quickly enough and hopefully will spread here. I have a very anxious feeling that messing with our one party (war party) system, Bernie included, is far too little--much too late.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 6:21:25 PM

lila york

Regrettably I agree with you. And there is a huge hitch in the works of this campaign - that his delegates were not even allowed to cast their votes at the convention, and B that the dollars we all gave to Bernie ended up buying Hillary's myriad Chanel suits. basta.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 6:49:17 PM

Stephen Fox

There will be a huge difference between 2016 and 2020. Stay tuned. History has a habit of moving on!

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 7:27:27 PM

Stephen Fox

It is simple. He will be the nominee, and he will beat Trump.





Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 7:01:04 PM

