Virus do not cause disease in a healthy body.

Do you really want to trust so-called credible scientists and all the great researchers at the CDC who think virus and bacteria are the cause of infectious disease?

Think again. Blaming the virus and bacteria for infectious disease is like blaming the sand lot home-run baseball for breaking a window. If the window were strong enough the baseball would simply bounce off the window. Not the greatest analogy, but picture this: The baseball is the virus and the window is your immune system. Don't you think the baseball will break the weak glass window. The same with the virus. The virus will invade the weakened immune system.

What I'm thinking is that there is a Natural Order to Everything. To me, virus and bacteria are not the cause of infectious disease; otherwise we would all be infected and diseased and dead. I believe virus and bacteria are naturally within all plants and animals and proliferate when the conditions are optimal for them to do what they do naturally. And their job is to return weak and decaying plants and animals back to the soil.

Here's a thought, why not think about the possibility of an additional, to me more effective and cheaper level of protection, instead of masks, vaccines and boosters.

Another better level of protection I am thinking about is an enhanced, or protective, immune system. Something very simple, not complicated, easy to learn, understand and accept. It is also not expensive.

THINK about this: Healthy animals and plants have existed on this Earth in one form or another for over 3.2 billion years since the evolution of one-celled creatures called amoebae, which have the characteristic of being both a plant and an animal. Before that time, a billion years, more or less, our planet was covered with virus and bacteria living in fresh water. As the fresh water took on the various elements they, the virus and bacteria, took on at first a thin membrane and then eventually a cell wall as the fresh water became salt water. The cell wall was built around the bacteria and virus to protect themselves from the increasing minerals. The fresh water was slowly becoming salty water, which, by the way, contain all the elements in the Periodic Table. This process, the safeguarding of life, called an immune system, has been going on in the far distant past, in the present, and will continue into the future. This is the natural order of things.

To me, the immune system is my safeguard against infectious disease. My immune system, or anyone else's immune system, maintains one's body temperature, the pH of one's body fluids, the amount of one's body fluids, the amount of oxygen, the amount of sugars, the amount of protein, the amount of fat, and especially the osmotic pressure of one's white blood cells, one's plasma, one's lymph system, and one's intercellular and intracellular fluids. All this and more is called homeostasis. In one way or another this homeostasis process is the means in which one's parents and their parents and their parents, ad infinitum, survived the onslaught of virus and bacteria to be alive and procreate.

The following is one simple, peaceful way (vs the violent way of immunization) in which I believe our body protects us. According to " Biology of Microorganisms, by T.D. Brock, D.W. Smith, and M.T. Madigan, published by Prentice-Hall 1984, "If solute concentration is higher in the medium than in the cells, water flows out, the cells become dehydrated and the protoplasm collapses, a process called plasmolysis. This is one reason foods can be protected from bacterial spoilage by curing them with strong salt or sugar solution." The passage of water from one medium, the bacteria, to another, the blood cell, is the essential function of the immune system. What this means is that when bacteria or virus, usually with a milli mol pressure of 10 according to Biology of Microorganisms, meets up with the body fluids, which have an osmotic pressure of 300 milli mols, according to Guyton's Basic Human Physiology , then the bacteria enter the body fluid, become dehydrated, die, and get washed away. The dehydration sucks the water out of them. As an analogy, just like the leaves die in the fall with the cold weather. They get the water, the life, squeezed out of them. The cold contracts the leaf cells, the life-sustaining water is gone. They dry up. The dead leaves fall.

According to Dr. Andrew Scott, science writer specializing in biochemistry, molecular biology and medicine, writes in his book, Pirates of the Cell, "As far as entry into animal cells such as our own is concerned, the first and most basic principal is that attachment of virus to the cell surface is a highly specific process. It now seems clear that to start an infection, virus must first bind to particular protein molecules embedded in the host membrane. These 'receptor' proteins are most likely to be glycoproteins... Evolution has equipped the outer coat proteins of virus with 'binding sites' that can latch to the cell receptors forcing these normal cell proteins to act as unwitting doorman allowing viral entry into the cell.



"For successful infection to take place it seems likely that the initial link between virus and cell must be followed up by the formation of many links between the binding sites and the receptors, and only then can the actual process of entry begin. Virus are by no means efficient burglars of the cell, since only one out of every few thousand collisions between a virus and a suitable cell will result in actual tight binding. This initial step of becoming bound to the cell is apparently crucial to determining which viruses can infect which cells and therefore go on to cause human disease. Any virus unable to bind to a human cell membrane proteins, for example, will probably not be able to cause human disease: and even within our own bodies the need for suitable receptors can restrict a viral infection to specific types of cells."

Why is this important?

"It is obviously a question of great importance, since one of the best ways to counter the effect of viral infection might be to stop the virus from getting inside our cells in the first place."

How to keep the cells in our bodies resistant? How to keep our white and blood cells from forming "binding sites" so virus can't attach? Allow me to repeat: Strengthen the immune system.

Here again is the simple and inexpensive answer: Prepare, eat and chew well whole natural foods: whole grains, land vegetables, sea vegetables, and other vegetable quality protein with a little added sea salt to increase the effectiveness of the immune system.

Avoid, like the plague, any highly processed foods, colored foods, chemicalized foods containing preservatives and other artificial additives.