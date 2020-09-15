 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/15/20

Virtual School Hazards of a Police State Education During COVID-19

(Page 1 of 3 pages)   5 comments
Author 87833
Virtual School Police State Hazard
(Image by Christiaan Colen)   Details   DMCA

Virtual School Dangers: The Hazards of a Police State Education During COVID-19

Over the course of the past 30 years, the need to keep the schools "safe" from drugs and weapons has become a thinly disguised, profit-driven campaign to transform them into quasi-prisons, complete with surveillance cameras, metal detectors, police patrols, zero tolerance policies, lock downs, drug sniffing dogs, school resource officers, strip searches, and active shooter drills.

Suddenly, under school zero tolerance policies, students were being punished with suspension, expulsion, and even arrest for childish behavior and minor transgressions such as playing cops and robbers on the playground, bringing LEGOs to school, or having a food fight.

Things got even worse once schools started to rely on police to "deal with minor rule breaking." As a result, students are being subjected to police tactics such as handcuffs, leg shackles, tasers and excessive force for "acting up," in addition to being ticketed, fined and sent to court for behavior perceived as defiant, disruptive or disorderly such as spraying perfume and writing on a desk.

This is what constitutes a police state education these days: lessons in compliance meted out with aggressive, totalitarian tactics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added yet another troubling layer to the ways in which students (and their families) can run afoul of a police state education now that school (virtual or in-person) is back in session.

Apart from the technological logistics of ensuring that millions of students across the country have adequate computer and internet access, consider the Fourth Amendment ramifications of having students attend school online via video classes from the privacy of their homes.

Suddenly, you've got government officials (in this case, teachers or anyone at the school on the other end of that virtual connection) being allowed carte blanche visual access to the inside of one's private home without a warrant.

Anything those school officials seeanything they hearanything they photograph or recordduring that virtual visit becomes fair game for scrutiny and investigation not just by school officials but by every interconnected government agency to which that information can be relayed: the police, social services, animal control, the Department of Homeland Security, you name it.

After all, this is the age of overcriminalization, when the federal criminal code is so vast that the average American unknowingly commits about three federal felonies per day, a U.S. Attorney can find a way to charge just about anyone with violating federal law.

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Watts

  New Content

Mr John Witehead, thank you for pointing out again the evil stuff that goes on in this country. I wish this website would get it in gear in trying to help out the rest of us in revealing the truth about what the hell is really going on with this covid myth. I guarantee you that if I had submitted your article it most assuredly would not have even been posted. It would have been treated as an inane conspiracy theory. . The powers that should not be have just about everything in place, to carry out the achievement of their long-term goal of Total Control under a New World Order. This website falls far short of helping those of us who wish to reveal the truth. We need all the help we can get.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 5:52:18 AM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

  New Content

Zoom classes are insane. Socialize a pit bull on Zoom and then put it in a room with a poodle. The sights, sounds, touch and smell of middle school do not happen on Zoom. And what about Snowden's warning, "Permanent Record"? Is all the stupid shi# you did in middle school and high school really best preserved so it can be cherry picked for future character assignation?

We are maliciously doing serious damage to young minds with the grossly unneeded lockdown and virtual classes. We are losing our humanity to Zoom and the Police State. No one seems to care.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:03:44 AM

Author 0
John Rachel

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

"We are maliciously doing serious damage to young minds with the grossly unneeded lockdown and virtual classes."

Yes, but they're young minds that don't count because they are not the children of the ruling elite. Thus, they are grouped in with rodents, house flies, and other unwanted pests. If anyone in the under class objects, more drastic measures are available.


(Image by iStock (Royalty Free)) Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 8:19:57 AM

Author 0
Charles Homer

  New Content

Here is an article that looks at recent comments from the head of the CDC, comparing the deadliness of seasonal influenza to that of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children:

click here

Dr. Redfield's comments about the deadliness of seasonal influenza among school-aged children is what should be of far greater concern to parents and government decision makers and help us put the seriousness of the pandemic into perspective.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 11:25:18 AM

Author 0
shad williams

Reply to Charles Homer:   New Content

Since the flu is apparently here to stay, mutate and do its thing, while enriching BIG Pharma and its adjutants in government, so too must the pattern be taken up by COV-19, later COV-20, etc.

So many heads that should be rolled and not enough time to roll them...better get started...metaphorically of course.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 5:45:22 PM

Author 0
