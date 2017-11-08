Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Virginia Dems Sweep Elections: Singing the Blues is a Good Thing

opednews.com

Dems Sweep Virginia
(Image by Collage by Meryl Ann Butler from public domain images)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Singing the blues can be a good thing. Democrats in the Commonwealth of Virginia swept the elections last night.

Virginia's voters in Prince William County elected the first-in-the-nation transgender individual to any state's legislative body, in a landslide. Danica Roem won the victory in the House of Delegates' District 13 against the author of the anti-transgender bathroom bill, and flipped the state house seat from red to blue.

From flickr.com: 2017.07.26 Protest Trans Military Ban, White House, Washington DC USA 7684 {MID-190377}
Danica Roem at the 2017.07.26 Protest Trans Military Ban, White House, Washington DC USA 7684
(Image by tedeytan)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Democrats flipped 16 Virginia House seats so far, it would take winning one more seat for the Dems to regain full control of the House of Delegates, and therefore be in control of 2020 redistricting. That remaining election is too close to call, and some may be recounted, but the landslide election put the count at 50 Dems and 49 Republicans in the Virginia House, effectively ending the 18-year GOP control of the 100-member House.

The top three statewide offices were won by Democratic candidates dedicated to a woman's right to choose, LGBT rights, conservation issues and healthcare:

Ralph Northam, who won the governorship, is a doctor. He has defended a woman's right to access basic reproductive healthcare, and defended a woman's constitutional right to access abortion. He led the fight against the GOP's infamous trans-vaginal ultrasound law. (Virginia's governors may not run for reelection, they only serve one term at a time.)

Justin Fairfax, became the second African American to win a statewide office in VA, he won the Lt. Governorship. Doug Wilder was the first African-American elected to statewide office, first as lieutenant governor (1986) and then as governor (1990).

Mark Herring won a second term as the Attorney General. His campaign focused on elimating the backlog of rape kit testing, reducing sexual and domestic violence, fighting opiod addiction and supporting gun control.

Virginia elected its first Asian-American woman to the House of Delegates, Democrat Kathy Tran, who won the race in Virginia's 42nd District, flipping the seat from red to blue.

Democratic Socialist, Lee Carter, beat the incumbant Republican House Majority Whip in a Northern Virginia election. Carter had little if any institutional support from the state Democratic Party, noting that the party leaders "wanted a bit more editorial control over my messaging than I was comfortable with." He had support from the DC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Lee Carter
(Image by Lee Carter)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala are the first Latinas to be elected to the Virginia House. The women both defeated long term Republican incumbents in Prince William County, and flipped their districts from red to blue.

http://www.OceanViewArts.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Great article. My favorite is that the Diebold machines is gone. At least votes can be reliably re-counted.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 9:54:57 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks, Rob, mine too...and I'm also thrilled to have so many more women in our House now! WOW!

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 11:27:23 PM

J. Edward Tremlett

This is very good news. It shows what happens when people get angry, get up, and go vote - or run, for that matter.

I think my favorite story is the one about the Ashley Bennett, who was angered by John Carman's stupid remarks about women's marches. So she ran and beat him.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 1:48:18 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

Love that, J. Edwart!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:31:09 AM

