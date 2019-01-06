Virginia Congresswomen Refuse Pay During Shutdown



Elaine Luria - Ballotpedia

I'm proud that my Congresswoman, Elaine Luria, (VA-2nd District) posted this letter on Facebook which she wrote to Philip G Kiko, Chief Administrative Officer of the House:

Jan. 2, 2019 Mr. Kiko, I understand that despite a lapse of appropriations and the current partial government shutdown, under current law, Members of Congress will continue to receive their salary. - Advertisement - As a 20 year Navy veteran with firsthand knowledge of how government shutdowns threaten our military preparedness and readiness, I do not believe it is fair or appropriate for Members of Congress to continue to receive their paychecks while federal employees and their families suffer. I ask that you withhold my pay until all federal employees have been made whole and the critical work they do is funded. Sincerely, - Advertisement - Congresswoman-elect Elaine Luria



Abigail Spanberger, Congresswoman from Virginia's 7th District also requested to have her paycheck withheld.

I'm so proud of these newly sworn in Congresswomen for taking this stand...it's a very good sign!



Abigail Spanberger, official 116th Congress photo portrait

If you know of other Congress members who are participating, please list them in the comments!