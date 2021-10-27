 
 
Violence r' US

6 January Insurrection
It comes as naturally as riding a bicycle or chewing gum or cheering for your favorite team. For some, it's all they've known, plotted to a gangster mind-set at least since Bonzo and his "off-the-shelf" approach to foreign policy. Some would argue since Monroe.

If another country challenges the US, or does something the US doesn't like, threatens its interests, for example, or kicks out its advisors, or violates its sphere of influence in any way, the US responds with overwhelming force. No talks. No concessions. No apologies. Bomb, invade, destroy, slaughter. It doesn't matter whether the policy is legitimate. It doesn't matter whether it's legal. It's what the US does: Argentina, El Salvador, Uganda, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Honduras, and so many others. Who could argue?

Unfortunately, these things can get messy and, in spite of what you've been led to believe, lawlessness does have its consequences. Not for elites, of course. And not the kind of consequences Chalmers Johnson warned about, where the US is attacked by people from countries the US attacked, a reciprocal form of violence. What we're seeing instead is the result of decades of psychological programming, in which generation after generation of young adults has learned to internalize their government's politics of armed aggression. Americans are responding to each other in the same way their gov't responds to the world. When their privilege is resisted or dismissed, when they're asked to curb their impulses or told to do something they don't want to do, they "get medieval."

Let us count the ways:

*If your fries aren't salty enough, threaten the manager with a gun.

*If your fast food isn't fast enough, threaten the server with a gun.

*If your coffee isn't ready on time, destroy the place.

*If you don't like the bus fare, slap the driver.

*If you don't like the bus driver, punch him.

*If you really don't like the bus driver, pull her onto the street and beat her.

*If you don't like a judge's ruling, threaten to kill him.

*If you don't like the election, threaten to kill the officials.

*If you don't like your neighbor's cat, kill him.

*If someone disagrees with you, kill him.

*If a co-worker annoys you, kill her.

BK Faunce is a retired Associate Professor of English (UMW / UCSC) specializing in British Romantic Literature, Film Theory and Writing. His recent work examines the use of state power and its impact on visual culture.

