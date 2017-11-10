

violence





The mass killings continue; now Texas, in a church, 26 innocents, men, women and children dead, by another angry ex-military, white male.

The people of the United States are very much like the children of a mafia boss, who do not know what their Father does for a living, and don't want to know, Then, they wonder why someone shot through their living room window with a machine gun.

What a primitive underbelly we have in this patriotic rational society. It's difficult to kill a large number of men without a claim to doing it with virtue. The Providence that America had been summoned to teach all mankind on its pilgrimage to perfection, continues to persist and promises no end of grief.

The complete investiture of the flag with mass spectator sports has brought about a pre-fascist atmosphere in our country already.

Organizing for war has always been crucial to maintaining the military-industrial complex. This shadow war economy perpetually imposes its costs on social programs, whose budgets are squeezed by military expenditures.

It is the mindlessness of the powerful that is the real higher immorality of our time, for with it, there is associated the organized irresponsibility, that is presently the most destructive of the national system of corporate power. When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, they create for themselves over time, a legal system that authorizes it, and a moral code that glorifies it. Our lack of gun control laws that don't support moral conventions invite crime but much more significantly, they spur the growth of an expedient amoral attitude, and that as a consequence makes a society that is merely expedient and does not produce men of conscience, while the media short circuits people's critical faculties. There is no direct continuity between conviction and action and no intrinsic rationality in opinions or actions. It is into these gaps in continuity, that NRA driven propaganda asserts its craven amoral lever. The NRA and its republican toadies do not care a hoot about creating wise or reasonable men, but rather proselytes and militants.

The National Security State has brought on a denouement of freedom in our supposed democratic society. Man's technological ability, as exemplified by the creation of weapons of mass destruction, has betrayed our moral imperative. The interjection of moral accountability must be required with respect to defense expenditures. We have been instructed to believe, that if one person kills another, that is murder, but if a government kills a hundred thousand people, that is patriotism.

What a monster of a government is it, that the noblest of the mind and the whole heart are not represented. It is our duty, to become protestors against war abroad that is a direct link to violence at home. We must be apostles for peace in a world gone mad with violence in its amoral quest for resource acquisition.

In this world of conflict, a world of victims and executioners, it is the business of thinking people, as Albert Camus stated, "not to be on the side of the executioners." To take the long view, the oppressor is also the victim, and in the short view, the victims themselves, desperate and tainted with the culture that oppresses them, turn on other victims.

If violence in this country is wrong, then violence is wrong abroad. A nation that continues to perpetually spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.

We are not politicians, but citizens. We have no office to hold onto, but only our conscience, which insists on telling the truth to power. We cannot attribute political action with voting to make social change to the beneficence of authorities. Remember, everywhere in the world there are people who love children and will fight to make a peaceful world in which they can live. We must join together to help free the apotheosized people from irresponsible power. If enough of us break through the restraints, no outside force could suffice to deny our freedom.

The penalty good men pay for not being interested in their government is to be governed by men worse than themselves.