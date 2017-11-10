Power of Story
Violence: The hypocrisy home and abroad

Tim Duff
violence
The mass killings continue; now Texas, in a church, 26 innocents, men, women and children dead, by another angry ex-military, white male.

The people of the United States are very much like the children of a mafia boss, who do not know what their Father does for a living, and don't want to know, Then, they wonder why someone shot through their living room window with a machine gun.

What a primitive underbelly we have in this patriotic rational society. It's difficult to kill a large number of men without a claim to doing it with virtue. The Providence that America had been summoned to teach all mankind on its pilgrimage to perfection, continues to persist and promises no end of grief.

The complete investiture of the flag with mass spectator sports has brought about a pre-fascist atmosphere in our country already.

Organizing for war has always been crucial to maintaining the military-industrial complex. This shadow war economy perpetually imposes its costs on social programs, whose budgets are squeezed by military expenditures.

It is the mindlessness of the powerful that is the real higher immorality of our time, for with it, there is associated the organized irresponsibility, that is presently the most destructive of the national system of corporate power. When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, they create for themselves over time, a legal system that authorizes it, and a moral code that glorifies it. Our lack of gun control laws that don't support moral conventions invite crime but much more significantly, they spur the growth of an expedient amoral attitude, and that as a consequence makes a society that is merely expedient and does not produce men of conscience, while the media short circuits people's critical faculties. There is no direct continuity between conviction and action and no intrinsic rationality in opinions or actions. It is into these gaps in continuity, that NRA driven propaganda asserts its craven amoral lever. The NRA and its republican toadies do not care a hoot about creating wise or reasonable men, but rather proselytes and militants.

The National Security State has brought on a denouement of freedom in our supposed democratic society. Man's technological ability, as exemplified by the creation of weapons of mass destruction, has betrayed our moral imperative. The interjection of moral accountability must be required with respect to defense expenditures. We have been instructed to believe, that if one person kills another, that is murder, but if a government kills a hundred thousand people, that is patriotism.

What a monster of a government is it, that the noblest of the mind and the whole heart are not represented. It is our duty, to become protestors against war abroad that is a direct link to violence at home. We must be apostles for peace in a world gone mad with violence in its amoral quest for resource acquisition.

In this world of conflict, a world of victims and executioners, it is the business of thinking people, as Albert Camus stated, "not to be on the side of the executioners." To take the long view, the oppressor is also the victim, and in the short view, the victims themselves, desperate and tainted with the culture that oppresses them, turn on other victims.

If violence in this country is wrong, then violence is wrong abroad. A nation that continues to perpetually spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.

We are not politicians, but citizens. We have no office to hold onto, but only our conscience, which insists on telling the truth to power. We cannot attribute political action with voting to make social change to the beneficence of authorities. Remember, everywhere in the world there are people who love children and will fight to make a peaceful world in which they can live. We must join together to help free the apotheosized people from irresponsible power. If enough of us break through the restraints, no outside force could suffice to deny our freedom.

The penalty good men pay for not being interested in their government is to be governed by men worse than themselves.
Plato
I am a progressive writer. I have recently written my debut novel titled THE FIND. It is due to be published this spring.

Comments
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact Author
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

It is indeed discouraging to watch as this country's power center wages violence for profit on more and more innocent people with nary a whisper of dissent from the domestic population. We have been turned into a nation of mindless observers to the destruction of life on Earth by those we believe have our best concerns at heart. The biggest lie ever told.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:43:20 PM

Author 0
Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012)


  New Content

>>A nation that continues to perpetually spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.

We are long past the approach! Unfortunately the Qualudes served daily by by the MSM, have most, if not all, of us in a coma. We must somehow awaken those with good hearts, and righteous anger. Without joining the handful of outspoken Minorities, and Poor, the rest of us will rot in hell - or worse.

Kaepernick and the NFL, Black Lives Matters, The Hispanic Deportation Protests, The efforts to Divest from Israel, or Ban Guns are all equivalent to the Black Panthers in the '60s and '70s. Yet we sit on our fat asses, watching the events gussied up as entertainment on the real, Reality TV.

Not being Black, or Mexican, or Illegal [whatever that means today], or Palestinian, none of it will ever touch our lives. What the hell, I never go to Church or Las Vegas anyway!

Divided, we are doomed to failure...

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 7:43:20 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


  New Content
I couldn't agree more and yet my phone calls, petitions, and marching in the street with signs against war have done nothing. The majority of citizens here seem to have drunk the Kool-Aid since the Towers fell because of "terrorists" when there is more than ample evidence that we were either actively or tacitly complicit in their destruction....What this country has done since GW took us to war on a lie is, quite frankly, unforgivable. I have long since been not proud to be an American.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at 1:56:30 AM

Author 0
Indent
Tim Duff

Become a Fan
Author 504902

(Member since Feb 26, 2016)


Reply to Leslie Johnson: New Content
Amen Leslie...stay active in the good fight

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at 2:21:15 AM

Author 0
