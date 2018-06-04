- Advertisement -

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday 30 May, 2018

Join renowned whistleblowers, activists, celebrities, political figures and journalists including Kim Dotcom, Lee Camp, Caitlin Johnstone, Lee Stranahan, Niko House, John Kiriakou, H.A. Goodman, Peter Lavelle and a host of others for a new series of online vigil events in support of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, launching this Saturday, 2 June 2018. The vigils will continue on the first weekend of every month until Julian Assange is safe and free.

Across an extended broadcast schedule, the vigils will reinforce a strong message from Julian Assange's many friends and supporters speaking out in unison to call for an end to his isolation from visitors, phone calls or internet access; his release from arbitrary detention in Ecuador's embassy in London; and for the withdrawal of the US threat to extradite Julian for his WikiLeaks publishing work.

The online vigils will be broadcast live to YouTube and Facebook. Viewers can watch and participate in the launch event here: .youtube.com/watch?v=rx_mgpSBgxw

Start times will vary according to geographic location: Los Angeles: 17:00, New York: 20:00, London: 01:00 (Sun), Berlin: 02:00 (Sun), Sydney: 10:00 (Sun), Auckland: 12:00 (Sun).

Event organiser, Internet Party President, journalist and activist Suzie Dawson said "The risks to Julian Assange's health, wellbeing and human rights have never been more severe than they are right now. It is urgent that we take action on his behalf. We believe that in a world of divide and conquer, unity is the ultimate act of resistance. That is why household names from all political stripes are joining forces to advocate for one of the most significant political figures of this generation."

SPREAD THE WORD:

Event hashtag: #Unity4J

Official website: unity4j.com

Official Twitter: @Unity4J

WikiLeaks Legal Defence Fund: tice4assange.com/donate.html

WikiLeaks support website: wikileaks.org

Courage Foundation: ragefound.org/

Live-tweets and/or additional content: @Unity4J @Suzi3D @ElizabethLeaVos

@CassandraRules @KimDotcom @InternetPartyNZ @greekemmy @couragefound

@BellaMagnani @primal_species @CrowdVBank

Other credible accounts for Julian Assange updates: tter.com/Suzi3D/lists/

assange-updates

For background on the recent escalation of grave threats to Julian Assange's life and liberty, we recommend reading the following articles:

Courage Foundation: Assange's protection from US extradition "in jeopardy" https://

click here

Did Rep. Adam Schiff Just Admit the US Has a Secret Indictment of Julian Assange?

click here

Conspiracy emerges to push Julian Assange into British and US hands http://

www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/05/16/assa-m16.html

The UK's Hidden Role in Assange's Detention

click here

Treatment of Assange is unjust, says former Ecuador minister https://

click here

Ecuador's Ex-President Rafael Correa Denounces Treatment of Julian Assange as

"Torture" click here

Opinion: Ecuador's Solitary Confinement Of Assange Is Torture https://

disobedientmedia.com/2018/04/opinion-ecuadors-solitary-confinement-of-assange-istorture/

MEDIA ENQUIRIES: Media enquiries and interview requests should be made to Suzie Dawson, via DM on Twitter: @Suzi3D, or Elizabeth Vos on Twitter via @Elizabethleavos, or by emailing info@unity4j.com

