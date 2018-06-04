Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Vigil in Support of Julian Assange

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday 30 May, 2018
Join renowned whistleblowers, activists, celebrities, political figures and journalists including Kim Dotcom, Lee Camp, Caitlin Johnstone, Lee Stranahan, Niko House, John Kiriakou, H.A. Goodman, Peter Lavelle and a host of others for a new series of online vigil events in support of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, launching this Saturday, 2 June 2018. The vigils will continue on the first weekend of every month until Julian Assange is safe and free.

Across an extended broadcast schedule, the vigils will reinforce a strong message from Julian Assange's many friends and supporters speaking out in unison to call for an end to his isolation from visitors, phone calls or internet access; his release from arbitrary detention in Ecuador's embassy in London; and for the withdrawal of the US threat to extradite Julian for his WikiLeaks publishing work.

The online vigils will be broadcast live to YouTube and Facebook. Viewers can watch and participate in the launch event here: .youtube.com/watch?v=rx_mgpSBgxw
Start times will vary according to geographic location: Los Angeles: 17:00, New York: 20:00, London: 01:00 (Sun), Berlin: 02:00 (Sun), Sydney: 10:00 (Sun), Auckland: 12:00 (Sun).

Event organiser, Internet Party President, journalist and activist Suzie Dawson said "The risks to Julian Assange's health, wellbeing and human rights have never been more severe than they are right now. It is urgent that we take action on his behalf. We believe that in a world of divide and conquer, unity is the ultimate act of resistance. That is why household names from all political stripes are joining forces to advocate for one of the most significant political figures of this generation."

SPREAD THE WORD:
Event hashtag: #Unity4J
Official website: unity4j.com
Official Twitter: @Unity4J
WikiLeaks Legal Defence Fund: tice4assange.com/donate.html
WikiLeaks support website: wikileaks.org
Courage Foundation: ragefound.org/
Live-tweets and/or additional content: @Unity4J @Suzi3D @ElizabethLeaVos
@CassandraRules @KimDotcom @InternetPartyNZ @greekemmy @couragefound
@BellaMagnani @primal_species @CrowdVBank
Other credible accounts for Julian Assange updates: tter.com/Suzi3D/lists/
assange-updates

For background on the recent escalation of grave threats to Julian Assange's life and liberty, we recommend reading the following articles:
Courage Foundation: Assange's protection from US extradition "in jeopardy" https://
click here

Did Rep. Adam Schiff Just Admit the US Has a Secret Indictment of Julian Assange?
click here

Conspiracy emerges to push Julian Assange into British and US hands http://
www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/05/16/assa-m16.html

The UK's Hidden Role in Assange's Detention
click here

Treatment of Assange is unjust, says former Ecuador minister https://
click here
Ecuador's Ex-President Rafael Correa Denounces Treatment of Julian Assange as
"Torture" click here
Opinion: Ecuador's Solitary Confinement Of Assange Is Torture https://
disobedientmedia.com/2018/04/opinion-ecuadors-solitary-confinement-of-assange-istorture/
MEDIA ENQUIRIES: Media enquiries and interview requests should be made to Suzie Dawson, via DM on Twitter: @Suzi3D, or Elizabeth Vos on Twitter via @Elizabethleavos, or by emailing info@unity4j.com

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 85 fans, 497 articles, 1630 quicklinks, 5239 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks, Josh!

Can you post this every month as a reminder?

Submitted on Monday, Jun 4, 2018 at 2:18:09 AM

Author 0
