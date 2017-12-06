- Advertisement -

Most of the day on Sunday, the Supreme Court's "Calendar of the Court" showed a collection of videos about corruption of the courts and the legal profession and in support of the anti-corruption protest movement.



(Image by Wikipedia commons) Permission Details DMCA



Figure. The Israeli Supreme Court's building in Jerusalem: Dedicated in 1992, it was described by Haaretz daily architecture critic - "the big bang of bloated Israeli architecture". The building is also reviled by parts of the Israeli public for what are perceived as various pagan and masonic elements, first and foremost the pyramid on its top.

- Advertisement -

_____

Tel-Aviv, December 04 - on the night between Saturday and Sunday, December 03, the Israeli Supreme Court's IT systems were hacked, and a collection of videos, mostly about judicial corruption, were posted under "Calendar of the Court". [i]



(Image by Joseph Zernik/Public) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Figure. Youtube video of a Hebrew adaptation of US Civil Rights era protest song, "Ain't gonna let nobody turn me around...", on the Supreme Court's "Calendar of the Court". The Hebrew version condemns corruption of the judges, the state prosecution, and the police. The recording is from an April 2017 protest against the Israeli Attorney General, and it has been used to promote the Israeli anti-corruption protest movement. The subtitle of the video says: "Meeting on Saturday night at the the Attorney General's residence". View the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d36S53t9vB0

_____



(Image by Joseph Zernik/Public) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Figure. Youtube video of a street performance of the Hebrew adaptation of US Civil Rights protest song, "Ain't gonna let nobody turn me around...", on the Supreme Court's "Calendar of the Court". The Hebrew version condemns corruption of the judges, the state prosecution, and the police. The sign says: "Jail for the corrupt ones". It has been often heard over the past year in anti-government corruption demonstrations, and it has been used to promote the Israeli anti-corruption protest movement.. View the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lDtlN0NSow

_____



(Image by Joseph Zernik/Public) Permission Details DMCA



Figure. Youtube video of a street performance of the Hebrew adaptation of an old Russian, anti-Czarist protest song "Fried little chick", on the Supreme Court's "Calendar of the Court". The Hebrew version, like the Russian original, condemns corruption of the justice and law enforcement system. It has become one of the most popular songs of the Israeli protest movement over the past year, and it has been used to promote the Israeli anti-corruption protest movement. View the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSxZua0LuYc

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4