Video of Webinar: David Swanson on Ending War

This event was sponsored by the Dallas Peace and Justice Center, Pax Christi Dallas, Code Pink, and Veterans for Peace. It was originally to take place at the Peace Chapel in Dallas, Texas, but was moved online, and the sponsors generously made it available free to anyone anywhere. David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, and was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation. Swanson's books include War Is A Lie, Peace Almanac, Curing Exceptionalism, When the World Outlawed War, War Is Never Just, and most recently 20 Dictators Currently Supported by the United States.