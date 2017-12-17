Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

[Video] Tel-Aviv protest, Deep State, and government corruption

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 81971
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

Tens of thousands again packed Tel-Aviv center on Saturday night. Former National Security Adviser Arad related government corruption and the unlawful transformation of Deep State in recent years under Netanyahu.


(Image by Public/Ezra Rehana by permission)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Modern Orthodox Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, head of a pre-military yeshiva (an Israeli phenomenon) spoke this Saturday night at the Tel-Aviv protest. His appearance was unusual, since the orthodox community is vastly under-represented in the protest movement.

- Advertisement -


(Image by Wikipedia commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Former Shin-Bet Head Ami Ayalon spoke this Saturday night at the Tel-Aviv protest.

- Advertisement -


(Image by Wikipedia commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Prof Uzi Arad, former National Security Adviser, today a fierce Netanyahu critic, again spoke at the Tel-Aviv protest this Saturday night. The appearance of senior Deep State figures, like Arad and former Deputy Mossad Chief Amiram Levin is a peculiar feature of the current protest movement in Israel...

Video by Channel 10 news:https://www.facebook.com/ronny.rahav1/videos/2033471730198243/

Tel-Aviv, December 16 -- tens of thousands again packed Tel-Aviv's Rothschild's Avenue on Saturday night. This is the third week of large anti-corruption demonstrations in Tel-Aviv, following a year of anti corruption demonstrations near the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in Petah-Tikvah. [i]

In contrast with demonstrations over the past couple of weeks, security was heavy. The center of Tel-Aviv was closed to traffic, and large police forces were deployed in peripheral security formation. Police snipers were visible on the rooftops surrounding HaBima National Theater square. Based on historic experience, the concern most likely was violence against the demonstrators, rather than violence by the demonstrators" Emil Grunzweig was murdered in a Jerusalem peace rally in 1983, [ii] PM Yithak Rabin was assassinated at the end of a Tel-Aviv peace rally in 1995, and 16 year old Shira Banki was murdered in a Jerusalem gay parade in 2015. [iii]

- Advertisement -

Prof Uzi Arad, Netanyahu's National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council b etween 2009 and 2011, was again one of the speakers. He had been one of the Netany a hu's closest confidants, but turned into one of Netanyahu's fiercest critics.

In the demonstration two weeks ago he stated that corruption was plaguing Netanyahu's government, becoming the highest national security risk, surpassing Iran" Today, A rad elaborated that as National Security Advisor he struggled with Netanyahu, who opposed the initiative to establish the security apparatus by law. Instead, Arad stated that Netanyahu preferred to operate outside the law. He quoted a State Ombudsman report, issued later, which stated that in matters of national security decision-making , " Netanyahu operated in violation of the letter and the spirit of the law" (no published reference is available...) . In fact, Arad was relating the transformation of Deep State under Netanyahu and the explosion of government corruption.

The conflicts in the Deep State apparatus continued, and further intensified in the years following Arad's departure. This year, both Mossad and Shib-Bet chiefs (both Netanyahu's appointees) , as well as IDF Deputy Chief of Staff and Ministry of Defense CEO leaked to media a letter they jointly wrote to Netanyahu, opposing the establishing of the Cyber Authority, directly subservient to the Prime Minister, with no adequate legal foundation. They stated that it was harmful to national security. [iv] Security expert, former IDF Spokesman, Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai stated that it was "a serious mistake and an undemocratic act."

E stablishment of the Cyber Authority and events surrounding it should be deemed central to the most recent Deep State transformation in Israel. [v]

Current corruption investigations involve Netanyahu's candidate for National Security Advisor, Avriel Bar-Yosef,[vi] as well as military procurement, including the purchase of nuclear missile capable submarines from the German Thyssenkrupp corporation, [vii] and strategic, national security level issues related to gas field development, export, and security, involving US-based Noble Energy. [viii]

Military procurement corruption investigations have been under gag orders for months, as is the custom in Israel" [ix] It is doubted that the political system in general, and the justice system in particular, are capable of addressing corruption at such levels.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr Zernik is a Human Rights and social protest activist, recognized for his unique application of data-mining and IT system analysis in Human Rights.

Dr Zernik's reports in the area of IT systems and Human Rights were incorporated into (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Zadorov Affair: False murder conviction of a Ukrainian exposed massive corruption of the Israeli justice system

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Israel places journalist under incommunicado confinement

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Joseph Zernik

Become a Fan
Author 81971
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 21, 2012), 3 fans, 96 articles, 1 quicklinks, 74 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

ADDENDUM:

On the subject of Deep State and government corruption in Israel, two communications, published by Wikileaks, should be noted:

a) 2009 report by US ambassador to Israel, describing the merger of government and organized crime.

"ISRAEL: A PROMISED LAND FOR ORGANIZED CRIME?"

click here

b) 2012 Stratfor email leak, which indicates that Netanyahu was a source for CIA contractor Stratfor.

"HACKED STRATFOR EMAILS: Benjamin Netanyahu Was A Stratfor Source From 2007 To 2010"

click here

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 1:30:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 