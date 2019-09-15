 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/15/19

Video: Imperial Wars of Aggression. Interview with Syrian Scientist Dr. Ayssar Midani

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 500720
Message Mark Taliano

SYRIA
SYRIA
(Image by WeVe1)   Details   DMCA

"We Wrestle Not Against Flesh and Blood, but Against Powers, Against the Rulers of the Darkness of this World, Against Spiritual Wickedness in High Places." (Epistle to the Ephesians 6:12, New Testament)

***

"Hegemony" is a sanitized word "vomited" up by colonial media "news" reports.

The word pretends to describe the myriad ways in which a country or countries criminally destroy prey countries to assert their dominance, their control, and their privileged access over stolen resources.

Imperialists collectively "punish" prey countries with fake captagon-fuelled "revolutions", economic warfare, terrorism, the destruction of country-sustaining infrastructure, assassinations of leading scientists, the destruction of historical artifacts and myriad other ways.

Consent is fabricated in such a way that domestic populations in the imperial countries themselves are led to believe that they will somehow benefit, but they too are being plundered and looted.

Imperial warfare is also class warfare. The plundered wealth rushes upwards to the oligarch classes that create the wars.

Multitudes globally pay the price in death and disease and starvation and dispossession. There's nothing humanitarian about any of this.

The interview below with Syrian Scientist and antiwar activist Dr. Ayssar Midani lays bare the converging lies that grease the wheels of imperial wars of aggression.

Video

What Is the Biggest Lie About the Syrian War? Western War Propaganda, Regime Change, Terrorism

*

*

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Taliano Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page


Author, Research Associate, Global Research


Website: marktaliano.net
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Imperial Disaster

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 9 fans, 189 articles, 396 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
"Hegemony" is a sanitized word "vomited" up by colonial media "news" reports.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 at 7:57:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 