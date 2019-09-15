Video: Imperial Wars of Aggression. Interview with Syrian Scientist Dr. Ayssar Midani



"We Wrestle Not Against Flesh and Blood, but Against Powers, Against the Rulers of the Darkness of this World, Against Spiritual Wickedness in High Places." (Epistle to the Ephesians 6:12, New Testament)

"Hegemony" is a sanitized word "vomited" up by colonial media "news" reports.

The word pretends to describe the myriad ways in which a country or countries criminally destroy prey countries to assert their dominance, their control, and their privileged access over stolen resources.

Imperialists collectively "punish" prey countries with fake captagon-fuelled "revolutions", economic warfare, terrorism, the destruction of country-sustaining infrastructure, assassinations of leading scientists, the destruction of historical artifacts and myriad other ways.

Consent is fabricated in such a way that domestic populations in the imperial countries themselves are led to believe that they will somehow benefit, but they too are being plundered and looted.

Imperial warfare is also class warfare. The plundered wealth rushes upwards to the oligarch classes that create the wars.

Multitudes globally pay the price in death and disease and starvation and dispossession. There's nothing humanitarian about any of this.

The interview below with Syrian Scientist and antiwar activist Dr. Ayssar Midani lays bare the converging lies that grease the wheels of imperial wars of aggression.

What Is the Biggest Lie About the Syrian War? Western War Propaganda, Regime Change, Terrorism

