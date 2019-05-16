 
 
Victory Day 2019 in LNR

By George Eliason
Author 58313
the Honor Guard
the Honor Guard
(Image by George Eliason)   Details   DMCA
For the last five years, I was given the opportunity to break a lot of news and human interest stories from Donbass. More specifically, I've lived in what became Lugansk People's Republic since 2012 and I've been writing from there since the trouble started before the Ukrainian coup happened.

The video from Victory day offers a unique perspective on Russian affairs in that the interviews are with boots to ground leadership and the topic is Russian integration. Along with the day's events and the meaning behind them is an interview with a Russian regional Deputy and the Victory Day speech by the mayor of Novoborvitsyi , LNR.

Russian Deputy Valentine Vasilchenko discusses how people on both sides of the border have a long integrated history.

I asked Russia' Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dimitry Polanskiy to comment on LNR's Novoborovitsyi Mayor Desatnikov and Rovstov Raion Deputy Vasilichenko's statements.

DP -I find such cross-border contacts natural and indispensable for people living side by side for many years and being one ethnical group. We never prevented our citizens to contact their Ukrainian counterparts, we are not doing it now.

I am sure that our recent initiative on expedient passportization of inhabitants of Donetsk and Lugansk will contribute to this natural process. We are glad that it was warmly welcomed by the concerned people - the queues to the issuing centers are very long and people are very grateful to Russia for such a step.

The ambassador's comments clearly show a top to bottom commitment on the part of Russia to ease the burden placed on the people of LNR and DNR by Ukraine's war on them.

Although I've written a lot about the village I live in, this is the first occasion I've had to spend Victory Day locally. So, what's Victory Day in LNR DNR look like without all the machines of war and soldiers that go along with military parades?

The story goes back to the reality Donbass faced during the Great War (WWII) from 1941 to 1943. There was no army here fighting for the people.

There were no war machines. No tanks. No planes. No soldiers.

The men that were fighting age were long gone and Nazi Germany occupied the region. They tortured and murdered the citizenry with the help of their most willing, brutish, and bloody ally; the OUN(Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists) UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army).

During these years, a group of children with the help of a few Soviet soldiers that got caught behind the lines sabotaged the Nazi war effort.

They were called the Young Guards. They are famous because of the sacrifice they made for their neighbors and countrymen who couldn't defend themselves. They were Donbass famous child partisans.

From 1941 until February 1943 Donbass was under occupation. In January 1943, only one month before the region was liberated, most of the Young Guard was caught. Some were flayed alive (skinned) in Rovenki. Most were thrown down a mine shaft and some of those were still living when they were thrown in.

These young heroes exemplify the absolute best qualities youth anywhere could possess.

In Novoborovitsyi, Victory Day 2019 centered around the story of one such 14 year old named Petr Skreptsov who ran messages from the local partisans to the Soviet army in that time frame. He was eventually caught. He and his family were tortured and stabbed with bayonets by the nationalists.

The video tries to capture the essential commemoration of all these events.

While our journalism effort transitions into video, I hope you'll overlook some of the technical flaws.

How could a serious war effort be mounted against the Nazis and Bandera's OUN UPA without technical support? Or how about without any of the material or weaponry you would expect in a war zone against an overwhelmingly superior force that was completely armed?

Once you grasp that story, it's only a small step to understanding how Donbass did it again in 2014 against a standing army. The Ukrainian army may have been inadequate but the logistics chain was in place.

Lugansk People's Republic's Victory Day is a commemoration of the drive and spirit that made the Donbass region famous from the days of the Tsars through to 2019.

While this isn't a war of child partisans, it is the children, mothers with babes, and the elderly that suffer the most.

Poroshenko, while claiming to be the leader of the country LDNR citizens reside in, made it clear that the children could sit in root cellars under the threat of artillery instead of going to school. Zelenskiy is embracing the same philosophy.

The reason is both are in debt to the OUN for their respective position as presidents. Under Zelenskiy, no change is possible.

The Victory Day celebration is supposed to remind people about the dangers of nationalism and fascism. Worldwide it is celebrated by every country that was allied in WWII. The problem in the West is remembering the importance of those sacrifices lost meaning.

In Donbass, we are living daily watching local people making those sacrifices again.

Victory Day 2019 in Donbass commemorates a commitment to a real future which means leaving Ukraine behind. LNR's direction is clear. It's Russia. Victory! Победа!

 

George Eliason

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments

George Masni

Become a Fan
Author 92223

(Member since Feb 14, 2014), 546 comments
  New Content

Per the articles below, everything Eliason says is historically wrong. Two points that destroy Eliason's ideas about the "Young Guard":

1) "The Young Guard was an underground anti-fascist Komsomol organization, in the German-occupied city of Krasnodon. They were active during WW2 until January 1943. They carried out several acts of sabotage and protest before being destroyed by German forces. Most members of the Young Guard, about 80 people, were tortured and then executed by the Germans". " "The Young Guard" had no support among the population. But, the OUN and the communist party didn't fight each other because they understood that they were engaged in a common cause fighting the Nazis.". The Germans killed Petr Skreptsov not OUN UPA .

2) There were strong similarities between the "The Young Guard" and OUN/UPA! Quoting Ponypaliak: "Yevhen Stakhiv was the OUN leader in the Donbas. He said that when he first read "The Young Guard" (a novel about the Young Guard), he nearly fell off his chair because he recognized himself in the main protagonist. Fadeyev tried to describe everything as it really was, but twisted the facts to suit Soviet propaganda.". OUN work in Donbas was mostly political in nature. Their slogan was "Down with Stalin! Down with Hitler!"

OUN and UPA work started in Donbass (an integral part of Ukraine) in 1940. "Of the 35 districts, 18 were subordinate to the OUN. It was a very powerful and extensive network.". "The OUN would have never been so popular and successful if it hadn't been supported by the local population.".

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 9:50:19 PM

Author 0
George Masni

Become a Fan
Author 92223

(Member since Feb 14, 2014)
Reply to George Masni:   New Content

OUN and UPA work started in Donbass (an integral part of Ukraine) in 1940. "Of the 35 districts, 18 were subordinate to the OUN. It was a very powerful and extensive network.". "The OUN would have never been so popular and successful if it hadn't been supported by the local population.".

The "Young Guard" and OUN did not militarily confront each other. Elaison is using the 2019 LNR Victory Day event to defame OUN UPA. This is a text book attempt to spread Russian anti-Ukrainian propaganda against Ukraine's democratically elected government. UPA's last Ukrainian resistance fighter was arrested in 1958. OUNb became a defunct organization a few years later. The current small far right political parties somewhat related to OUN have very little support in Ukraine and are not very influential. Presidents Poroshenko and president elect Zelensky represent the Ukrainain people and not "in debt" to OUN.

click here click here

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 9:53:23 PM

Author 0
George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011)
Reply to George Masni:   New Content

And then in the following comment, you lead in with it again.

"The OUN would have never been so popular and successful if it hadn't been supported by the local population.".- Masni


Next, you jump into criticism about the last article where you admitted clearly that Yurash was an important part of Zelenskiy's team. He works directly for the OUN through the Ukrainian World Congress which is run by the OUN and then you say the OUN isn't influential in Ukraine or its politics.

Lastly, you want to prove your point by quoting Yurash's OUN ultra nationalist website for your source material showing how Donbass people loved being killed by OUN nazis. Is the next article how Babi Yar Jews jumped into the bullets?

enough.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:25:37 PM

Author 0
George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011)
Reply to George Masni:   New Content

As I explained the last Diaspora Ukrainian president in exile who also started the Ukrainian World Congress and handed over the reigns to the first in country Ukrainian president Kravchuk wasn't OUN?

His organization is who Sviatoslav Yurash works for.

Tell me, if the OUN doesn't exist and have power, why is Plavyuks email OUN? Didn't you send him the memo? That's from his website. Enough lies Masni! You should be ashamed of yourself.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:33:44 PM

Author 0
George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011)
Reply to George Masni:   New Content

Masni, don't you ever get tired pulling the same Nazi line? The OUN were in Donbass preparing the ground for Hitler's invasion a year later.

How dare you say they were fighting nazis? You are saying the murderers and murdered have equal rights? The murdered liked their murderers?

You're disgusting.

2. You quote OUN propaganda to push the point. And the Jews jumped into the ovens and your OUN fathers and mothers pleaded that they stop the madness? Is that the next line you intend to push? It follows suit.

The OUN were reviled. Donbass was never a part of nationalist Ukraine in 1940. Nationalist Ukraine didn't exist until 1991.

That's according to Bandera's own memoirs so you really need to get better talking points.


I can't believe you wrote the murderers were popular with their victims.

"The OUN would have never been so popular and successful if it hadn't been supported by the local population."- Masni

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:18:54 PM

Author 0
George Masni

Become a Fan
Author 92223

(Member since Feb 14, 2014)
Reply to George Eliason:   New Content

You and I were not alive in the early and mid 1940s! We can only comment on what we read. For now ignore what you call "OUN propaganda". You wrote that the nationalists killed Petr Skreptsov. The Russian (clearly not an OUN source) article below says: " During the temporary Nazi occupation, the Nazis shot two Soviet soldiers who had escaped from captivity, and E. Zbarskaya, a resident of the village, her son, P. I. Skrebtsov, who sheltered them in their home. A monument was erected over the grave of those executed.".

It clearly says Petr and his mother were killed by the Nazis not OUN UPA. Someone is wrong and I am guessing it is you! (click here).

If this source is wrong please say so and prove it. Since you were there and took pictures read what the monument says. If you were wrong and did not research your claims well enough admit it. You won't do this because it would prove that what you wrote was a lie. You simply can not admit that.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:15:45 AM

Author 0
George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011)
Reply to George Masni:   New Content

Yes, Masni, I did write the nationalists killed Skreptsov. I did it just for your sake. I knew you would jump to the vile OUN instead of the villainous 3rd Reich.

The vile OUN killed multitudes of people in Donbass. And it's clear they did it while there was no fighting going on.

It was a common Ukrainian nationalist tactic to kill women and children in their sleep. Otherwise, monuments such as this or the OUN genocide monument in Lugansk People's Republic wouldn't be possible.

You tried to make light of the perverse OUN (of which you are a retired leader) murders. Damnable.

You forget, there are people still with us that were there, that witnessed it, that lived through it.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

My guess is you feel as foolish as any Bandera could for walking into that.

You failed once again to address the substantial part of either the article or the comments.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 8:10:17 AM

Author 0
George Masni

Become a Fan
Author 92223

(Member since Feb 14, 2014)
Reply to George Eliason:   New Content

You ignored/evaded the question. Is the Russian article that says Petr and his mother were killed by the Nazis wrong or not? If you were wrong admit it. I won't say anything more about it. Truth is truth. The vileness of OUNb is not the issue. Even if they were the most vile thing that ever existed you should not spread lies about them because lies always come back to bite you and weaken your reputation as a journalist.

I do not defend OUN or UPA atrocities. From what I have read there were plenty. I do believe any discussion of OUN UPA atrocities should be held within the context of the politics and history of the time. History is full of organizations and groups (German Nazis, Bolshevik Communists, and many other armies and organizations including OUNb and UPA) who killed countless innocents in pursuing their agendas. They all went unpunished. Today their active participants are dead. It is unlikely that justice for these atrocities will ever be obtained.

So you don't like OUN propaganda. Many people don't. If you have any new insights write a book documenting all the "evils" of OUN and UPA and their political implications. Your contribution would be historically appreciated.

As far as OUNb and Bandera are concerned I know for a fact that most Ukrainians who held OUN beliefs strongly disagreed with his policies and actions. In the past I had heard this debate going on within the Ukrainian community for many years. This was also true for many of the people within OUNb itself. When Bandera died many were glad and sighed a sigh of relief. After his death OUN work continued, and continues today, in the form of legitimate peaceful NGOs and educational organizations. If you object to this you don't believe in the process of democratic expression.

My main interest is to keep abreast of current politics in Ukraine. As far as I can tell Ukraine is fully democratic. It is not controlled by any dictator or militant groups. Such groups exist in Ukraine as they do in every major country but their influence is insignificant. Rehashing old OUN UPA history is a distraction that is not very relevant to today's politics in Ukraine.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:21:36 PM

Author 0
George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011)
Reply to George Masni:   New Content

You write the OUN continues after insisting it ended 40-50 years ago because you got cornered in another lie.

Stop playing semantics. I've written enough about OUNm and OUNb to mark the differences as well as the fact they haven't gotten along despite publicly saying they were getting back together at Ukraine's 25th.

So, tell me, were the Germans nationalists? yes? Good, now once again you are caught in semantics. Nationalists are nazis. Different countries, or in Ukraine's case landless, but hopeful.

Mass murdering groups are not NGOs. They need to be dismantled. You're admitting the continuity of the group and I've shown the continuity of the politics. This means the Ukrainian nationalists are illegal in the US because they still offer support for Hitler's policies. Their own have never changed.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:07:53 AM

Author 0
