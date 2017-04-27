Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Victoria Tuzlukova on the Needs of Oman and Arab World Education in 21st Century

By       Message Kevin Anthony Stoda     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/27/17

Author 5798
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)
- Advertisement -
The following is largely a paraphrase of the Keynote address at the IMPROVING TEACHING QUALITY 1 : SYMPOSIUM at ROTANA RESORT, SALALAH, Oman on 10 April 2017. (The English Language Center at Salalah College of Technology, under the guidance of Mr. Saeed Al-Mashikhi, Head of the ELC and the Chairman of the Steering Committee, organized a workshop at Salalah Rotana Resort, entitled "Improving Teaching Quality 1". Victoria Tuzlukova was the keynote speaker.) paraphrasing is an important skill in our times, i.e. as we are often called on to process great amounts of material and report on it to others. by Kevin Stoda, Salalah, Oman

Dr. Victoria Tuzlokova is the Head of Professional Development and Research Unit at Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat. Tuzlokova focused in her Keynote Address on helping students reach the skills and achievements required for them in the 21st Century. The audience hall at the Rotana in Salalah was filled with lifelong educators from nearly ten different institutions in the Dhofar region of Oman.

- Advertisement -

Tuzlokova began her address by asking the audience at the Rotana how many participants on this date had been born in the 21st Century. No one in the room raised his or her hand.

Next, Tuzlokova reminded her audience to recall what it was like when there were no computers, no cell phones, and little modern technology in the classroom, i.e. back in the 20th Century. First of all, she continued, twentieth century knowledge was targeted at acquiring the "what" or "whats" of this world.

In contrast, Tuzlokova noted that 21st Century knowledge is not only about the " whats" but equally focused on the "whys" and "hows" of our work-world and universe. The abilities required nowadays in the workplace and life by the main stakeholders include:

(1) Locate, assess, and represent new information as quickly--and as well-- as possible.

- Advertisement -

(2) Smoothly--and fairly quickly-- communicate to our collaborators [team members] and others what has been discovered or acquired [or which information still needs to be acquired and how this is to be undertaken].

(3) Become adaptable, creative, & innovative in a system while constantly keeping our eyes on the big picture.

(4) Think and learn for oneself, but doing this more often by using external help.

Knowledge and skills of these types require us working with important related technologies, which are accelerating our information and creating new-but-ubiquitous learning and workspaces at an ever-increasing pace.

Such skills and attainments in knowledge management provide the high wage and high skill workor jobs of our present and future. Because of this, there is already a huge gap between wages at one end of the wage spectrum and the rest of our workers at the other end of the spectrum.

Most of all, 21st Century Knowledge is seldom produced by one person, but it is usually created by groups or networks of groups. This is why the abilities to communicate and to interact with other groups [and in different media or mediums] is so important. We all need to be able to share or give-and-take with others.

As well, we need to focus on both the theoretical and practical evidences before us. For this new way of focusing, a new mindset is required. Here is our context and the student profile to it here in Oman. Currently,

- Advertisement -

(A) there is a lack of continuity between schools and colleges or training centers at all levels.

(B) there is a lack engagement and curiosity at most levels and across disciplines as well.

(C) there is often a lack of positive attitudes towards learning.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://eslkevin.wordpress.com/2009/07/09/3-big-paradigms-hol

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BED-INs and Other Protests Needed Now

GULF CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM calls for Gulf Monarchies to abandon absolutism and to adopt European-style Parliaments

TRIBE, TRIBALISM AND CULTURAL CHANGE-KUWAIT 2008

PHILIPP ROESLER, of Vietnamese Descent. to Head the Health Ministry in Germany, as his own Party Plans to Push for more

Mitigation of Tsunami's and Earthquakes--Has JAPAN DONE ENOUGH?

(Part 2) Two Large Scale English Teacher Exchange Programs Compared in Japan and Taiwan

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 