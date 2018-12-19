 
 
Vicious Political Criticism is the Wrong Direction and Tactic to Heal America, and Will Only Worsen by November 2020

By Stephen Fox

I always have maintained that the Democracy for America poll of its members would be the most indicative, most accurate, and most relevant of polls, way more than, for example, NBC's last week which showed Biden with a small lead in Iowa.

This poll allows you to delete one or more candidates and if you delete all but Bernie, Beto, and Biden, Beto comes out ahead of Biden! These are the numbers:

Bernie Sanders: 50.88%

Beto O'Rourke: 24.72%

Joe Biden: 24.40%

Rob Kall, OpEdNews publisher, had this to say:

"Match any one against Bernie and he has a minimum of 64%. Cool poll. But it's a poll of progressives." see also Rob's important 12/18 article:

Is Biden A Hillary Surrogate?
I propose that Joe Biden is the losing candidate the Democratic leadership is pushing to replace the losing candidate, Hillary, they backed in 2016. He will be a reliable corporate, neoliberal, war mongering, pliable tool for the big money. They'll chose a loser over a winner so they, metaphorically, hold onto their deck chairs on the Titanic.

Karli Wallace Thompson, Senior Digital Manager Democracy for America, wrote:

After two weeks of enthusiastic participation from Democracy for America members -- 94,163 votes were cast in total -- the results of our first 2020 Presidential Pulse Poll are finally ready to be made public. Thanks to his bold policy positions and his popular presidential campaign in 2016, Bernie Sanders had an impressive showing. His early lead is an indicator that he continues to have strong grassroots support.

Other progressive game-changers like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris more than held their own with voters -- and candidates like Beto O'Rourke and Sherrod Brown outperformed all expectations.

The fact of the matter is that progressive support in the 2020 presidential contest is very much up for grabs. And so is DFA's endorsement.

One thing that these results make clear is that progressive values are front and center in this contest: the majority of the top five support Medicare for All, expanding Social Security and fighting for voting rights.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

  New Content

The turn toward meanness and vitriolic, venomous commentaries, especially those founded on erroneous disinformation, is something Democrats should arduously avoid between now and November 2020. One of the reasons Beto O'Rourke did so well in Texas was his honest, polite, engaging, and collegial tone. I watched a video of one of his discussions in Austin in which he thanked every single person before and after he answered their questions. This is the video depicted in this comment. To educate yourself about how Congress really works and doesn't work, watch this video, please.


Beto's meteoric campaign deserves some analysis, and rather than regale you with the debates he had with Ted Cruz, half of which are a total waste of time to listen (the Republican half, that is to say), I encourage the reader to watch this one in which Beto describes how he quickly wearied of all of the Congressional expectations to do fund raising and kiss the ass of Political Action Committees. Important to understand not only Beto, but the entire direction which progressive candidates should be going, to retain and to regain real integrity in government.


Bernie Sanders showed that big money isn't needed to run a presidential campaign, changing the national calculus, and Beto took it even further in Texas.


Beto O'Rourke | Can Small-Donor Progressives Win Local Elections? | SXSW 2018 Bernie Sanders showed that big money isn't needed to run a presidential campaign, changing the national calculus. But can the same be done in Texas?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: SXSW) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:34:28 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content



BUT, BETO STILL TAKES BIG MONEY FROM FOSSIL FUELS, stephen.








Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:33:33 PM

John Rachel

  New Content

"The turn toward meanness and vitriolic, venomous commentaries, especially those founded on erroneous disinformation, is something Democrats should arduously avoid between now and November 2020."

This is always true of any campaign cycle. But the reason vitriol has replaced measured discussion and thoughtful analysis is there is no systematic way to tell the good guys from the bad guys. All politicians say what the public wants to hear to get their votes. The anger results from the hypocrisy and the treachery of candidates serving their donors instead of their constituents after they arrive in Washington DC.

The candidate contract electoral strategy -- and you have to look at it as a complete environment embracing candidates, voters, and activists -- takes the guesswork out of voting on key issues that have enormous popular support.

If you bother to look at this, you'll have to LOOK AT IT in all its detail. Otherwise I guarantee, you will not understand how and why it works. Here's last election cycle's version: CFAR2018

No, we don't need to be nasty. But we do need to get mad and do something constructive, and stop wasting time and energy yelling at one another and the system. The system can be used to our advantage but only if we make our own ground rules.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 9:39:42 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content



AH, SO, ARRIGATO. -

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:30:07 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
John, thank you. I also enjoyed speaking with you on the phone, and hope my suggestions were actionable.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 12:27:53 AM

