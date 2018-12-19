Vicious Political Criticism is the Wrong Direction and Tactic to Heal America, and Will Only Worsen by November 2020

- Advertisement -



I always have maintained that the Democracy for America poll of its members would be the most indicative, most accurate, and most relevant of polls, way more than, for example, NBC's last week which showed Biden with a small lead in Iowa.

This poll allows you to delete one or more candidates and if you delete all but Bernie, Beto, and Biden, Beto comes out ahead of Biden! These are the numbers:

Bernie Sanders: 50.88%

Beto O'Rourke: 24.72%

Joe Biden: 24.40%

Rob Kall, OpEdNews publisher, had this to say:

"Match any one against Bernie and he has a minimum of 64%. Cool poll. But it's a poll of progressives." see also Rob's important 12/18 article:

I propose that Joe Biden is the losing candidate the Democratic leadership is pushing to replace the losing candidate, Hillary, they backed in 2016. He will be a reliable corporate, neoliberal, war mongering, pliable tool for the big money. They'll chose a loser over a winner so they, metaphorically, hold onto their deck chairs on the Titanic.

After two weeks of enthusiastic participation from Democracy for America members -- 94,163 votes were cast in total -- the results of our first 2020 Presidential Pulse Poll are finally ready to be made public. Thanks to his bold policy positions and his popular presidential campaign in 2016, Bernie Sanders had an impressive showing. His early lead is an indicator that he continues to have strong grassroots support.

Other progressive game-changers like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris more than held their own with voters -- and candidates like Beto O'Rourke and Sherrod Brown outperformed all expectations.

The fact of the matter is that progressive support in the 2020 presidential contest is very much up for grabs. And so is DFA's endorsement.

One thing that these results make clear is that progressive values are front and center in this contest: the majority of the top five support Medicare for All, expanding Social Security and fighting for voting rights.

