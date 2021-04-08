Vermonter in Virginia

Cows on the hill
Birds singing
Sun rising
Birds on the hill
Cows rising
Sun singing
Sun on the rise
Hill rising
Cows singing
Sun singing
Hill sunning
Cows rising
Birds singing rising
Cows sunning on the hill
Sun rising singing
Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
