Vermonter in Virginia

Cows on the hill

Birds singing

Sun rising





Birds on the hill

Cows rising

Sun singing





Sun on the rise

Hill rising

Cows singing





Sun singing

Hill sunning

Cows rising





Birds singing rising

Cows sunning on the hill

Sun rising singing



Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages:

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)