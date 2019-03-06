Venezuelan Tragedy: United States planning another coup d'e'tat in Latin America

- Advertisement -



Venezuela Crisis: Maduro denounces 'minority of opportunists and cowards' | Al Jazeera English As Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido rally their supporters, neither side is showing signs of backing down.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Al Jazeera English) Details DMCA



In his recent speech on CNN, U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo stated that the U.S. "will take action" in Venezuela in order to support its opposition leader Juan Guaido. 'Maduro's days are numbered', he added.

Thus, Washington is obviously not interested in a peaceful way of resolving the Venezuelan crisis. In fact, the American scenario does not provide any resolution of the crisis. It all comes down to the financial and political interests of the United States, which are promoted by the American intelligence agencies and special services. Guaido's entry to the Venezuelan political arena is caused not by the economic and political crisis in the country but by the U.S. plans to strengthen the influence of Washington in Latin America through its political puppet.





- Advertisement -

As can be seen, Washington is using all means to overthrow the government non grata justifying its perfidious intervention with such beautiful abstract concepts as "freedom" and "democracy". The end is not difficult to predict. After all, the United States played out such scenarios more than a few times.