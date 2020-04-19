 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/19/20

Venezuela's Four Most Sinful Priests

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

From left to right, Cardinal Baltazar Porras, Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, leading Jesuit priest Luis Ugalde and Provincial Leader of the Society of Jesus Arturo Sosa. (Supuesto Negado)
From left to right, Cardinal Baltazar Porras, Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, leading Jesuit priest Luis Ugalde and Provincial Leader of the Society of Jesus Arturo Sosa. (Supuesto Negado)
(Image by venezuelanalysis website)   Details   DMCA

By Julia Cardozo - Supuesto Negado

Apr 18th 2020

Easter week is a very significant time for Venezuelan traditions, both for the Catholic and non-religious population. [In normal times,] some dedicate the holidays to reflection, prayer, and faith, while others spend it resting, having fun or taking trips. In any case, the majority expect the representatives of the Church to offer words and actions in favour of peace, respect, dialogue and conciliation at this time. However, this is not what certain right-wing religious leaders promote. Here we expose four members of the Catholic hierarchy who have participated in the destabilisation of the country in recent years.

Easter week is a very significant time for Venezuelan traditions, both for the Catholic and non-religious population. [In normal times,] some dedicate the holidays to reflection, prayer, and faith, while others spend it resting, having fun or taking trips.

In any case, the majority expect the representatives of the Church to offer words and actions in favour of peace, respect, dialogue and conciliation at this time.

However, this is not what certain right-wing religious leaders promote. Here we expose four members of the Catholic hierarchy who have participated in the destabilisation of the country in recent years.

Baltazar Porras

Made a cardinal by Pope Francis, the former archbishop was previously the president of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV) which participated very actively in the April 2002 coup d'e'tat.

He has confessed his involvement in that period in various audio-visual testimonies, in which he appears celebrating the breakdown of the constitutional order and failing to recognise the will of the people.

Several images also show him sitting next to the generals and admirals who kidnapped President Hugo Chavez and who set up the conditions for the triumph of a de facto government.

Documents unveiled by WikiLeaks have also exposed that this religious leader requested that the then US ambassador to Venezuela "speed up US intervention in Venezuela to do away with Hugo Cha'vez as soon as possible" on January 6, 2005.

Having previously served as archbishop of Merida City since 1991, Porras has never abandoned his hate campaign against the Bolivarian governments. Despite the majority of the people voting for these governments, he insists on ignoring these results and even incites violent and unconstitutional acts.

Luis Ugalde

This Jesuit priest and former rector of the Caracas' Andres Bello Catholic University also played an important role in the events of April 2002. Days before the coup, he was among the main figures at the celebrated pact in the La Esmeralda mansion alongside [coup leaders] Pedro Carmona and Carlos Ortega [where much of the coup plotting was carried out].

He currently holds a senior position on the board of the world Jesuit organisation, which is striking when one considers that the purpose of this order is "the salvation and perfection of others." This is precisely the opposite of what this priest helped bring about on Llaguno Bridge in 2002 [when right-wing snipers from Caracas' Metropolitan Police shot at the Venezuelan people].

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Venezuelanalysis.com . Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Venezuelanalysis.com is an independent website produced by individuals who are dedicated to disseminating news and analysis about the current political situation in Venezuela.

The site's main objective is to provide a counter-narrative (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Latest on the Diplomatic War against Venezuela

Venezuela's Guaido Investigated for Aid Embezzlement

Is Venezuela on the Verge of an Invasion?

Tales of Resistance: No Growth or Prosperity

One Venezuelan Migrant Killed Every Day in Colombia

Venezuela Applauds Regional Leftist Victories

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 