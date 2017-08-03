Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Venezuela Regime Change Project Revealed

From flickr.com: S0737483 {MID-148277}
US Regime Change Project
(Image by Ilya Schurov)   Permission   Details   DMCA

When the U.S.A. wanted a regime change it used to be done in secret by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), especially when that country had a democratically elected government such as Iran (1953), Guatemala (1954), Chile (1973), Nicaragua (1980's), Haiti (2006), Honduras (2009), Ukraine (2014) and Syria, where the bloody project is still raging, the body count mounting, and millions of refuges are homeless.

In the last few decades the U.S. has grown bolder in its regime change projects. What used to be done secretly is now unabashedly done in plain sight. The 2017 Venezuela regime change project has gone public. Most of the U.S. public cannot see the forest for the trees of propaganda that has the public confused about what is behind the chaos in Venezuela today.

The mainstream media spreads the propaganda that President Nicolas Maduro is a dictator. That Maduro is repressive and killing his own people of peacefull demonstrators against him. That the Venezuelan Supreme Court judges are his cronies and exceeded their constitutional powers. That the Constituent Referendum called by Maduro was illegal. That the elections have been a fraud. That the opposition are patriots who are demanding democracy. That Maduro has singlehandedly destroyed Venezuela's economy. That the press and television media is censored by Maduro. That the reason President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Venezuela is because it is a national security threat to the U.S. That President Trump has imposed additional sanction because he is upset about democracy, freedom and the rule of law in Venezuela.

None of the above is true. Yet the main stream media keeps repeating it: New York Times , Washington Post , Guardian , Fox News , CNBC , and CNN . Members of Congress keep repeating these lies, a word I rarely use. Not since the mainstream media was a co-conspirator for the Bush-Cheney administration's illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003 has the mainstream media fallen so low and been so guilty of collusion to spread false propaganda supporting illegal U.S. foreign policy aggression. Anyone who still has illusions that the U.S. mainstream media is free and independent should be dispelled of that belief by what it is misinforming us about Venezuela today.

From flickr.com: The New York Times Building {MID-148278}
The New York Times Building
(Image by Geoff Livingston)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The co-opting of the mainstream media is not new. Here is a New York Times editorial the day after Hugo Chavez was kidnapped by a coup government that was installed in 2002:

UPRISING IN VENEZUELA: THE GOVERNMENT; VENEZUELA'S CHIEF FORCED TO RESIGN; CIVILIAN INSTALLED

By JUAN FORERO APRIL 13, 2002

A transitional government headed by a leading businessman replaced President Hugo Chavez today, hours after military officers forced him to resign. It was a sudden end to the turbulent three-year reign of a mercurial strongman elected on promises to distance his country from the United States while uprooting Venezuela's old social order---

Pedro Carmona Estanga, the head of Venezuela's most important business association, was installed as interim president at a ceremony at 6 p.m. He promised that the new government would adhere to ''a pluralistic vision, democratic, civil and ensuring the implementation of the law, the state of law.''

Elections will be held within a year, officials said.

The Bush administration laid the blame for Mr. Cha'vez's overthrow firmly with the ousted leader. Officials portrayed the ouster as a victory for democracy---


Pedro Francisco Carmona Estanga
(Image by Wikipedia Commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The next day the New York Times was forced by circumstances to reverse itself, kind of a non-retraction retraction. Notice that the "prominent businessman", Pedro Carmona Estanga is not quite so "prominent" after he "dismantled the National Assembly, fired the ministers of the Supreme Court, arrested high-level members of the ChaÌvez government and sent others into hiding. He sounds more like the kind of right-wing fascist that the U.S. prefers to be in charge. And exactly who was it that "installed" him as the interim president, the New York Times does not say. It sure made Bush happy thought. Neither the Times nor the U.S. react the way democracy lovers would be expected to after a military coup d'e'tat. How is it a victory for democracy?

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Most Popular Articles by this Author:

US War with Russia Authorized by House Resolution 758.

Trump is Not America's Real Problem

Syria: Has Putin Called Obama's Bluff?

Putin Is Not Hitler

Venezuela Under Siege by U.S. Empire

UKRAINE: The Propaganda War

Marta Steele

  New Content

David,


Thank you for this incredibly educational and moving article. The MSM is reporting such disparate facts that I wish you could reach a wider audience.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 3:00:48 PM

David William Pear

Thank you so much. I am trying to get the truth told.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 3:43:29 PM

Daniel Geery

Seconded. Thank you, David.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 5:11:49 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

We live in scare Times

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 3:15:08 PM

Greg

No mention of Clinton or Obama in your article, but generous use of Bush, Cheney and the right. Why the bias?

I agree with your general concern, however. The deep state is in full outrage that Russia tampered in the US presidential election. No mention of our tampering. It's like the US cannot see its own shadow. In the meantime sanction, sanction, sanction...; kill, kill, kill...

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 4:20:38 PM

David William Pear

No love for Obama here or his despicable neocon policies in general or Venezuela. I did mention in this article:

"That the reason President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Venezuela is because it is a national security threat to the U.S."

I thought that statement showed how ridiculous Obama was.

This article was already 3,000 words, much longer than a typical OEN article, even for me.

If you look at previous articles I discuss how foolish Obama looked and acted when declaring Venezuela a national security threat. Even he could not keep a straight face.

See my last two articles:

Venezuela Under Siege by U.S. Empire

"The foreign policy objectives and thinking of the Empire do not chance from one presidential administration to another. It has not made any difference whether the administration is Clinton, Bush, Obama or Trump."

Venezuela on the Edge of Civil War

"In 2015 President Obama turned up the heat on Venezuela by imposing economic sanctions. To make the sanctions legal Obama had to declare that Venezuela is a national security threat to the U.S. Even Obama could not keep a straight face with that whopper. Embarrassed, Obama mumbled that the U.S. was not really worried about an invasion from Venezuela, admitting that it was all a hoax to follow the letter of U.S. law, even though it violated the spirit of the law.

Venezuela was already suffering economically from the collapse of oil prices. Imposing economic sanctions is like kicking a person when down. That was exactly the idea. When the Empire wants to engineer a regime change, a cruel way is to make the people suffer so that they take out their frustration on the established government."

Thank you for your comment and giving me an opportunity to include a few choice words about Obama.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 4:47:19 PM

Greg

Sorry, my oversight on not noticing the Obama reference.

Glad to see some honest journalism, i.e., balanced writing.

We all have our preferences, our bias, it is hard to find the middle ground and I am no stranger to the struggle. Perhaps that is why I missed the Obama reference in your article.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 5:46:09 PM

David William Pear

Greg, I appreciate your comment and you are absolutely right to read everything and everybody with a critical eye. Thank you for reading.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 7:11:15 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Thanks for this well thought out presentation. Your last line though should have ended, "It is cold bloded murder" period. It's unnecessary to add "for oil," William. Though the multinational oil conglomerates may benefit -- it provides a logical, albeit sick, motive that isn't entirely true, because the US would be doing the exact same things to Venezuela... just as it did to Guatemala, Cuba and many others. The argument that it's not about oil profiteering per se but about energy hegemony is also only partially true, as that outdated cold war argument fails to account for the fact that Russia is self sufficient, China has myriad and favorably negotiated deals with the oil and gas COMPANIES and the need for oil is being ever more offset by natural gas, solar, geothermal and wind energy sources. Even the prodigious demand created by plastics is being slowly met by bio sources. At some point we have to face the fact that what we have here is a pure military state that exists for itself and is bolstered, as you point out, by the Wolfowitz Doctirine and PNAC and its complete control of Congress and the Executive Branch.

So to repeat, reducing the reason exclusively to oil, as I've written in the past, serves to provide a rationale for the cold blooded murder, where none exists other than that's what military states do. The military-industrial-security-complex has no end game or exit strategy. Think of it like the parable of the frog and the scorpion. After the frog charitably carries the scorpion on his back across a flooded river, the scorpion fatally stings the frog. "Why?" says the dying frog. To which the scorpion shrugs, "because I"m a scorpion." It wouldn't matter if he was a rich frog, poor frog, an oil producing frog or a tadpole. As NFL coach Bill Belicheck would say, "it is what it is."

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 7:25:24 PM

David William Pear

John,

Thank you, and you have an excellent point. I have thought about since we last discussed it. You did influence this article with you argument (I am not arguing). And you had a great deal with me including the Wolfowitz Doctrine and Chessboard.

War of course predated oil. If it were not "oil" it would be other reasons. I agree that to say that pre-oil, it would not be as simplistic to say gold or silver. Gold and silver were great motivators for war but not the only motivator. Killing, pillage and rape are motivation enough for times of old. Steal the women and take slaves for example.

Think of my use of "oil" as poetic license. It is my shorthand for energy, as you say. Natural gas, pipeline routes, even coal can be a casus belli for war. Cuba's Guantanimo Bay was important as a storage site for refueling steamships with coal.

editing.....

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 at 8:34:31 PM

