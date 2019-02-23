Venezuela MUST Sue US in Int'l. Court for Creating Famine by Sanctioning All Oil Sales & Seizing $



Reporting Ongoing Crime Against Humanity Being Openly Committed

Venezuelan oil exports plunge on 'harsher' US sanctions

12 Feb, 2019, RT News

"US government seeks to essentially shut in the country's oil sector.

Reuters reported that even prior to last Friday's clarification from the US Treasury, European buyers were already slashing purchases because of concerns over payments. Reuters reported that two of the world's largest oil traders, Vitol and Trafigura, said that they would comply with all US sanctions.

The Wall Street Journal reported oil storage is "filling up" in Venezuela because of a lack of buyers.

Moreover, not only are the effects of the sanctions more far-reaching, but also more immediate. PDVSA, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company has demanded upfront payment, likely because it fears not being paid at all or having the revenues steered to the opposition. Indeed, the US effort to steer PDVSA and its revenues into the hands of the US-backed opposition leader Juan Gauido appears to be a decisive turning point.

Oil tankers linked to Chevron, Lukoil and Respsol are delayed, redirected or sitting offshore because of lack of payment. The WSJ says that several of those tankers " are now anchored off the coast of Maracaibo sitting idle. "This is an absolute disaster," Luis Hernandez, a Venezuelan oil union leader, told the WSJ. "There's almost no way to move the oil."

Unable to sell any oil, the Venezuelan government could quickly run out of cash. The result could be a humanitarian catastrophe, a merciless and destructive objective that the Trump administration seems to have in mind."

Also:

The Bank of England is currently withholding $1.2 billion in gold from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, but is being urged by Washington to release it to the chairman of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido. Last week, the US backed Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela, after he declared himself interim president.

The Venezuelan government must sue the US government in the International Court of Justice for creating famine by & sanctioning all its oil sales & seizing its bank deposits.

First of All

According to the Charter of the United Nations[1], only the UN Security Council has a mandate by the international community to apply sanctions (Article 41). Only the UN Security Council!

Secondly:

Principle 6 of the Nuremberg Principles of International Law[2] defines

Crimes against humanity:

