Venezuela MUST Sue US in Int'l. Court for Creating Famine by Sanctioning All Oil Sales & Seizing $

By Jay Janson

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/23/19

Author 1723
En la Asamblea Nacional se inaugurara' exposicin fotogra'fica .Hugo Cha'vez: Precursor del mundo multipolar.
En la Asamblea Nacional se inaugurara' exposicin fotogra'fica .Hugo Cha'vez: Precursor del mundo multipolar.
(Image by Asamblea Nacional del Ecuador)
Reporting Ongoing Crime Against Humanity Being Openly Committed

Venezuelan oil exports plunge on 'harsher' US sanctions

12 Feb, 2019, RT News

"US government seeks to essentially shut in the country's oil sector.

Reuters reported that even prior to last Friday's clarification from the US Treasury, European buyers were already slashing purchases because of concerns over payments. Reuters reported that two of the world's largest oil traders, Vitol and Trafigura, said that they would comply with all US sanctions.

The Wall Street Journal reported oil storage is "filling up" in Venezuela because of a lack of buyers.

Moreover, not only are the effects of the sanctions more far-reaching, but also more immediate. PDVSA, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company has demanded upfront payment, likely because it fears not being paid at all or having the revenues steered to the opposition. Indeed, the US effort to steer PDVSA and its revenues into the hands of the US-backed opposition leader Juan Gauido appears to be a decisive turning point.

Oil tankers linked to Chevron, Lukoil and Respsol are delayed, redirected or sitting offshore because of lack of payment. The WSJ says that several of those tankers " are now anchored off the coast of Maracaibo sitting idle. "This is an absolute disaster," Luis Hernandez, a Venezuelan oil union leader, told the WSJ. "There's almost no way to move the oil."

Unable to sell any oil, the Venezuelan government could quickly run out of cash. The result could be a humanitarian catastrophe, a merciless and destructive objective that the Trump administration seems to have in mind."

Also:

The Bank of England is currently withholding $1.2 billion in gold from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, but is being urged by Washington to release it to the chairman of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido. Last week, the US backed Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela, after he declared himself interim president.

The Venezuelan government must sue the US government in the International Court of Justice for creating famine by & sanctioning all its oil sales & seizing its bank deposits.

First of All

According to the Charter of the United Nations[1], only the UN Security Council has a mandate by the international community to apply sanctions (Article 41). Only the UN Security Council!

Secondly:

Principle 6 of the Nuremberg Principles of International Law[2] defines

Crimes against humanity:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jay Janson

Author 1723
  New Content

When will Earthlings stop letting the USA get away with murder on a genocide level?

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 7:43:57 PM

BFalcon

Author 28059

Good luck with international courts.

Serbia got away with genocide against Bosnians, real mass killing.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 9:16:49 PM

Carol R Campbell

Author 78779

The US dropped out of the International Court in 1986, when it ruled WE were the Aggressors in Nicaragua.

Nothing has changed since then, except we have invaded far more Countries without Reason or Remorse. Right now we are helping the Saudis starve the people of Yemen to death; Cheering Israel for its Murder and Torture of the Palestinians, and plotting the Invasion and Dismembering of Venezuela for its OIL!

To add insult to injury, Trump has appointed the same Butcher who killed thousands in Nicaragua, as our 'Agent' in Venezuela! Elliot Abrams returns to Center Stage despite his Crimes and Convictions - All Pardoned by his 'God-Father' President Bush, The First.

We are the Criminal Nation that steals the Wealth of the Workers of the World. In that respect, I think perhaps we are an Exceptional Country - Just as Hitler's Germany was "Exceptional"!

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 9:49:51 PM

Floyd Tolar

Author 21438

Oh, I think we're going to way past the Nazi in destroying this world.

The only problem for The United States is it won't be able to escape the results of it's crimes. It will die with the rest of the planet.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 9:57:24 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

This is a good place to let Caitlyn Johnstone add her voice. Maybe we can also share with our more 'mainstream' friends.

(strong language)


click here

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 11:20:46 PM

