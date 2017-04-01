- Advertisement -

If you think you have been hearing a lot about vaccines lately, you are right. Since Pharma's blockbuster pills like Lipitor, Viagra, Seroquel, Zyprexa, Singular, Concerta, Cymbalta and Abilify went off patent, its new profit center is biologics--vaccines and other liquid drugs that have to be injected. These drugs can be priced higher than pills, marketed more aggressively and are less threatened by generic competition.





Vaccines are no safer than other drugs by Martha Rosenberg



The global vaccine market amounted to $32.24 billion last year with the pediatric segment accounting for the largest share reports Markets and Markets. The reason is the "rising number of awareness programs to promote vaccination" in children. In fact, the number of recommended childhood vaccines has risen from seven when Baby Boomers grew up to as many as 30 vaccines today before children are six. Blue Cross Blue Shield actually gives doctors bonuses for the vaccines they give patients.

Pfizer alone made $6.245 billion on vaccines in 2015 --as much as United Airlines--and its apparent profiteering moved Doctors Without Borders to decline its offer of a million free vaccines. Why? Such Pharma "discounts" are widely seen as a PR ruse to appear philanthropic while costs are simply shifted to other payers and Pharma still gets its high price. I recently reported on the same stunt with EpiPen.

Pharma's expensive new biologic drugs also make a huge profit. Almost ten years ago I reported on the shady launch of Humira and its concerning links to psoriasis, herpes, cancer and worse. Today it is the best selling drug in the U.S. generating $14 billion in sales and costing consumers, insurers, employers or taxpayers $50,000 or more a year per patient. Enbrel and Remicide, similar drugs to Humira, were also best sellers last year. Pharma has also rolled out biologics that it hopes will replace its lucrative statin franchise which has gone off patent. The new cholesterol drugs, called PCSK9 inhibitors, cost approximately $14,350 per year per patient.

Safety Questions Trail the Vaccine Industry

Because vaccines are Pharma's new profit center, they are aggressively marketed, often in collaboration with governments and NGOs, as life-saving medicines that no thinking parent or person should refuse. Reporters and citizens who raise legitimate safety questions are tarred as "anti-science." Yet the existence of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) reveals there is a sordid underbelly to vaccine safety often omitted in Pharma's aggressive marketing.

While the Department of Justice says the NVICP was "designed to encourage childhood vaccination by providing a streamlined system for compensation in where an injury results from vaccination," it actually grew out of drug companies "threatening to stop producing the DPT vaccine (which prevents diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus) if Congress did not prevent the public from suing for largely unfounded damages," reported Vocativ. Large jury awards had been given to some plaintiffs who sued DPT vaccine makers and the companies responding to the settlements by ceasing to produce vaccines. "To protect the nation's supply, lawmakers shielded companies from jury verdicts, shifting liability for injuries to the U.S. government," keeping vaccines widely available, and profitable reported Fox. Through a 75-cent tax on each vaccine, a $3.5 billion fund exists that can compensate plaintiffs found to be injured for future care and lost wages.

In addition to protecting vaccine markers, the NVICP spares families from the nearly impossible costs of having to hire their own lawyer and from having to prove that the product was defective or a design defect caused the alleged injury. In exchange, though, petitioners will often receive low "caps" on pain and suffering and even death observes Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at UC Hastings College of Law.

Pro-vaccine scientists charge the NVICP with waving through settlements that lack merit but the facts seem to be otherwise. The NVICP has only recommended compensation in five percent of cases since 2012 versus 18 percent before 2012. Why? Because of the growing erosion of confidence in vaccines, says Fox News and the lowering vaccination rates in some communities.

These Cases Suggest Vaccines are Not "Totally Safe" as Pharma Says

Since its inception, the NVICP has awarded $3.18 billion in 16,000 claims. In one case, the injury court found that a girl was severely injured by a reaction to the DTaP vaccine, a newer version of the DTP vaccine. She developed a fever of 105.7, began screaming, stared blankly and developed seizures, writes David Kirby of the Huffington Post. "Before long she began shaking episodes' at night and 'repetitive behaviors, including arm flapping and spinning,'" he writes--behaviors often chronicled by parents of a vaccine injured children.

In 2011, in a report in the Pace Environmental Law Review, the researchers identified 83 NVICP cases in which victims demonstrated evidence of autism (though the cases often emphasized other injuries) resulting in more than $96.7 million in settlements. In addition to 32 cases which included the presence of autism-like symptoms, there were 51 cases interviewed by the researchers in which parents said their child's vaccine injury led to "an autism diagnosis, autistic features or autistic-like behaviors."

In one case, the researchers write, a mother reports her four months old son became unconscious, his head flopping to the side 14 hours after receiving a routine DPT vaccine. Now a teenager, the boy must wear a helmet through the day because of his frequent seizures and repetitively utters meaningless phrases.

In another case, petitioners claim that within 48 hours after their baby received a DPT vaccine, he began to seizure and an MRI subsequently revealed suspicious black lesions. Like many children with seizure disorders he needed around the clock care and supervision. Eight years after a claim was filed, the boy received $7 million for a lifetime of medical care from the NVICP.

In yet another case, this one reported by a legal firm, a two month old baby girl "started to have seizures, abnormal breathing [and] irregular heartbeats" hours after receiving a the same, routine DPT vaccine. In the following six years the girl suffered from cognitive delays, cerebral palsy, encephalopathy and seizures says the firm.

