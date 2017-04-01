Refresh  

Vaccines Are Pharma's New Profit Center but They Aren't as Safe as Pharma Wants You To Think

If you think you have been hearing a lot about vaccines lately, you are right. Since Pharma's blockbuster pills like Lipitor, Viagra, Seroquel, Zyprexa, Singular, Concerta, Cymbalta and Abilify went off patent, its new profit center is biologics--vaccines and other liquid drugs that have to be injected. These drugs can be priced higher than pills, marketed more aggressively and are less threatened by generic competition.



The global vaccine market amounted to $32.24 billion last year with the pediatric segment accounting for the largest share reports Markets and Markets. The reason is the "rising number of awareness programs to promote vaccination" in children. In fact, the number of recommended childhood vaccines has risen from seven when Baby Boomers grew up to as many as 30 vaccines today before children are six. Blue Cross Blue Shield actually gives doctors bonuses for the vaccines they give patients.

Pfizer alone made $6.245 billion on vaccines in 2015 --as much as United Airlines--and its apparent profiteering moved Doctors Without Borders to decline its offer of a million free vaccines. Why? Such Pharma "discounts" are widely seen as a PR ruse to appear philanthropic while costs are simply shifted to other payers and Pharma still gets its high price. I recently reported on the same stunt with EpiPen.

Pharma's expensive new biologic drugs also make a huge profit. Almost ten years ago I reported on the shady launch of Humira and its concerning links to psoriasis, herpes, cancer and worse. Today it is the best selling drug in the U.S. generating $14 billion in sales and costing consumers, insurers, employers or taxpayers $50,000 or more a year per patient. Enbrel and Remicide, similar drugs to Humira, were also best sellers last year. Pharma has also rolled out biologics that it hopes will replace its lucrative statin franchise which has gone off patent. The new cholesterol drugs, called PCSK9 inhibitors, cost approximately $14,350 per year per patient.

Safety Questions Trail the Vaccine Industry

Because vaccines are Pharma's new profit center, they are aggressively marketed, often in collaboration with governments and NGOs, as life-saving medicines that no thinking parent or person should refuse. Reporters and citizens who raise legitimate safety questions are tarred as "anti-science." Yet the existence of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) reveals there is a sordid underbelly to vaccine safety often omitted in Pharma's aggressive marketing.

While the Department of Justice says the NVICP was "designed to encourage childhood vaccination by providing a streamlined system for compensation in where an injury results from vaccination," it actually grew out of drug companies "threatening to stop producing the DPT vaccine (which prevents diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus) if Congress did not prevent the public from suing for largely unfounded damages," reported Vocativ. Large jury awards had been given to some plaintiffs who sued DPT vaccine makers and the companies responding to the settlements by ceasing to produce vaccines. "To protect the nation's supply, lawmakers shielded companies from jury verdicts, shifting liability for injuries to the U.S. government," keeping vaccines widely available, and profitable reported Fox. Through a 75-cent tax on each vaccine, a $3.5 billion fund exists that can compensate plaintiffs found to be injured for future care and lost wages.

In addition to protecting vaccine markers, the NVICP spares families from the nearly impossible costs of having to hire their own lawyer and from having to prove that the product was defective or a design defect caused the alleged injury. In exchange, though, petitioners will often receive low "caps" on pain and suffering and even death observes Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at UC Hastings College of Law.

Pro-vaccine scientists charge the NVICP with waving through settlements that lack merit but the facts seem to be otherwise. The NVICP has only recommended compensation in five percent of cases since 2012 versus 18 percent before 2012. Why? Because of the growing erosion of confidence in vaccines, says Fox News and the lowering vaccination rates in some communities.

These Cases Suggest Vaccines are Not "Totally Safe" as Pharma Says

Since its inception, the NVICP has awarded $3.18 billion in 16,000 claims. In one case, the injury court found that a girl was severely injured by a reaction to the DTaP vaccine, a newer version of the DTP vaccine. She developed a fever of 105.7, began screaming, stared blankly and developed seizures, writes David Kirby of the Huffington Post. "Before long she began shaking episodes' at night and 'repetitive behaviors, including arm flapping and spinning,'" he writes--behaviors often chronicled by parents of a vaccine injured children.

In 2011, in a report in the Pace Environmental Law Review, the researchers identified 83 NVICP cases in which victims demonstrated evidence of autism (though the cases often emphasized other injuries) resulting in more than $96.7 million in settlements. In addition to 32 cases which included the presence of autism-like symptoms, there were 51 cases interviewed by the researchers in which parents said their child's vaccine injury led to "an autism diagnosis, autistic features or autistic-like behaviors."

In one case, the researchers write, a mother reports her four months old son became unconscious, his head flopping to the side 14 hours after receiving a routine DPT vaccine. Now a teenager, the boy must wear a helmet through the day because of his frequent seizures and repetitively utters meaningless phrases.

In another case, petitioners claim that within 48 hours after their baby received a DPT vaccine, he began to seizure and an MRI subsequently revealed suspicious black lesions. Like many children with seizure disorders he needed around the clock care and supervision. Eight years after a claim was filed, the boy received $7 million for a lifetime of medical care from the NVICP.

In yet another case, this one reported by a legal firm, a two month old baby girl "started to have seizures, abnormal breathing [and] irregular heartbeats" hours after receiving a the same, routine DPT vaccine. In the following six years the girl suffered from cognitive delays, cerebral palsy, encephalopathy and seizures says the firm.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

Vaccines are as safe as Vioxx, Bextra, Baycol, Trovan, Meridia, Seldane, Hismanal, Darvon, Raxar, Redux Mylotarg, Lotronex, Propulsid, phenylpropanolamine (PPA), Prexige, phenacetin, Oraflex, Omniflox, Posicor, Serzone and Duract ALL WITHDRAWN

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:27:08 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to Martha Rosenberg:

Wrong and harmful, not true.


Vaccines save lives and are generally good.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:19:29 AM

Martha Rosenberg

Reply to BFalcon:
Hey Falcon can u read? The article never denies vaccines save lives, calls them all unsafe or tells people not to take them.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:39:40 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Martha Rosenberg:

I didn't comment on the article, pay attention.


I commented on your comment:




"Vaccines are as safe as Vioxx, Bextra, Baycol, Trovan, Meridia, Seldane, Hismanal, Darvon, Raxar, Redux Mylotarg, Lotronex, Propulsid, phenylpropanolamine (PPA), Prexige, phenacetin, Oraflex, Omniflox, Posicor, Serzone and Duract ALL WITHDRAWN"

and I said that this comment is "Wrong and harmful, not true."

and that

"Vaccines save lives and are generally good."

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:53:08 PM

Peter Winkler

  New Content

Relying on Fox News and the Huffington Post as sources does not inspire confidence in the credibility of this article.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:36:19 PM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

  New Content

Ridiculous. The common side effects of vaccines are mild and temporary, and the serious side effects are extremely rare. In contrast, the serious effects of the vaccine-preventable diseases are far more common than the antivax crowd wants you to think. Measles and rubella can cause blindness. Measles, mumps, and rubella can cause deafness and mental retardation. Mumps in a male after puberty causes an excruciating inflammation of the testes and can result in permanent sterility. Measles is also a major cause of death worldwide. Because measles suppresses the immune system, it increases the risk of death from other infectious diseases for up to 2 years afterward. Pertussis is often lethal in babies. In babies who are too young and too frail to cough, pertussis can simply cause sudden infant death syndrome (cot death). People with tetanus usually need intensive care, including mechanical ventilation, for several months. In contrast, there is no evidence whatsoever that vaccines cause autism. For a while, many health authorities suspected that some vaccines could trigger childhood epilepsy. But then, genetic testing showed that many of the children in question had Dravet syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes epilepsy, whether the child is vaccinated or not.


It is bad journalism to offer cases from the Vaccine Court as evidence that vaccination is harmful. The purpose of the Vaccine Court is to resolve civil disputes, not scientific disputes. For this reason, many people whose health problems did not really result from their vaccinations sometimes receive compensation.


The FDA and CDC take vaccine safety very seriously. In my book No More Measles! The Truth About Vaccines and Your Health (www.nomeasles.com), I explain how the FDA decides which vaccines should be available in the United States, and how a committee from the CDC designs the schedule of recommended vaccinations.


Rather than spreading false rumors about vaccine safety, journalists should be explaining that many of the vaccine-preventable diseases can be eradicated through a global vaccination campaign. Smallpox was driven into extinction in the 1970s through such a campaign. As a result, we no longer vaccinate children against smallpox. Polio is nearly extinct. As a result, we no longer use the "live" polio vaccine in the United States. Soon, there will be no more need even for the "killed" version of the vaccine. Measles, mumps, and rubella can also be driven into extinction. So can hepatitis B and the cancer-causing strains of HPV. In other words, the ultimate goal of a vaccine program is often to make the product obsolete. Yet that goal will be harder to achieve as long as people are spreading false rumors about vaccine safety.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 12:42:27 PM

